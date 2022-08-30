ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Branch, TN

wjhl.com

Big Game Preview: West Ridge vs. Science Hill

The Science Hill Toppers will host the West Ridge Wolves on Friday night. Watch the football game live on ABC Tri-Cities at 7 p.m. Touchdown Friday Night: Week 3, Part 3 (2022) Touchdown Friday Night: Week 3, Part 2 (2022) Touchdown Friday Night: Week 3, Part 1 (2022) West Ridge...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Ballad urgent care in Greeneville closed due to staff shortage

Ballad Health announced on Friday, Sept. 2 that its urgent care clinic in Greeneville will be temporarily closed. Ballad urgent care in Greeneville closed due to staff …. Touchdown Friday Night: Week 3, Part 3 (2022) Touchdown Friday Night: Week 3, Part 2 (2022) Touchdown Friday Night: Week 3, Part...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

A Hike, A Bike and a Splash

(WJHL) April Norris, assistant parks and recreation director and Sam Miller, Recreation Services Manager for Johnson City tell us about the fun places to visit over the long holiday weekend including Buffalo Mountain, Tannery Knobs and Rotary Splash Pad. For more information visit www.johnsoncitytn.org.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Concert Event to be held at Local Distillery

(WJHL) Tiny Roberson with East Tennessee Distillery and Seth McKay from Slick Cadillac tell us about a concert event to be held Sunday, September 4th at the Distillery in Piney Flats. For more information visit them on Facebook.
PINEY FLATS, TN
wjhl.com

Sullivan Co. Sheriff's Office hosting SWAT 5K Run/2-mile Walk

Sullivan Co. Sheriff's Office hosting SWAT 5K Run/2-mile Walk. Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office hosting SWAT 5K Run/2-mile …. Johnson City Parks & Rec hosting Dog Swim at Legion …. Big Game Preview: West Ridge vs. Science Hill. Car crashes into house in Jonesborough, injuring …. Ballad urgent care in...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Two inmates on the run in Cocke County

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Cocke County inmates are on the run after escaping a litter crew. Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Christopher Lee Webb and Eric Scott Ballard after the two walked away from a work detail on Industrial Avenue near Newport on Friday afternoon.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Food City Friday: Labor Day Deals

(WJHL) Erwin Food City store manager Jacob Ratliff joins us with some of their weekend deals for the holiday. For more information visit Food City’s website.
ERWIN, TN
wjhl.com

Car crashes into house in Johnson City

Johnson City Toyota donates backpacks to Carter County …. Nearly 30 puppies up for adoption in Carter Co. after …. UPDATE: ETSU remove references that Title IX law …. Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office hosting SWAT 5K Run/2-mile …. Paint with a bear on Grandfather Mountain. VSP: 4-vehicle crash kills...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

We focus on cats up for adoption in today’s Tails and Paws

Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can give the shelter a call at (423) 926 8769. You can also pay a visit to the shelter or check out the shelter near your home to see what pets they have up for adoption.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

