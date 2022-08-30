ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parking lot crash in The Port kills a Boston man

The death of a pedestrian in a parking lot in The Port neighborhood at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday is under investigation, said Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge police commissioner Christine Elow on Friday. The preliminary investigation suggests that Matthew Barker, 29, Boston, was struck in the parking lot...
