San Mateo, CA

Health
Local
California Health
City
CBS San Francisco

Poisoning with dishwashing soap at San Mateo care facility leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized

SAN MATEO --  Police in San Mateo have initiated a death investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal poisoning of a care home facility resident with dishwashing soap that also hospitalized two other residents.On Sunday at approximately 8:10 p.m., a San Mateo Police Department patrol officer was dispatched after the department received a report of a female being poisoned at the Atria Hillsdale care home facility located in San Mateo. Police began a comprehensive investigation and learned three home care residents were hospitalized after ingesting toxic chemicals. Police said one of the three residents, a 93-year-old female, was pronounced deceased at...
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after residents served dishwashing liquid at San Mateo senior home

SAN MATEO, Calif. - A resident of a San Francisco Bay Area senior citizens home died after being mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice, the home said. Three residents of Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of San Francisco, were taken to the hospital after they were served the drink on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported.
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
KRON4 News

Six puppies stolen from San Jose home

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose woman is searching for her puppies after she said someone stole them from her living room while she was sleeping. “I just want my puppies back and I want any information on who stole them. I’ll give them money to get my puppies back,” said Ashley Kindred, […]
KRON4 News

1 dead after crash on I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person has died after a traffic collision on I-580 Saturday night in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol. As of 9:40 p.m., all lanes going westbound on the highway are shut down. The crash happened in the area of I-580 at W MacArthur Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. A coroner […]
KRON4 News

2 injured after food truck flips over on I-280

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured after a food truck flipped over Thursday afternoon on I-280 in Hillsborough, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. The truck was going southbound on the highway near Black Mountain Road. Traffic was expected to slow down due to the incident. No lane closures were reported […]
HILLSBOROUGH, CA

