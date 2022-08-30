SAN MATEO -- Police in San Mateo have initiated a death investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal poisoning of a care home facility resident with dishwashing soap that also hospitalized two other residents.On Sunday at approximately 8:10 p.m., a San Mateo Police Department patrol officer was dispatched after the department received a report of a female being poisoned at the Atria Hillsdale care home facility located in San Mateo. Police began a comprehensive investigation and learned three home care residents were hospitalized after ingesting toxic chemicals. Police said one of the three residents, a 93-year-old female, was pronounced deceased at...

