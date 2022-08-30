Read full article on original website
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Teach She-Hulk How to Twerk in Disney+ Series
Megan Thee Stallion made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the latest episode of Marvel’s Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The Houston rapper appears in the episode as a shape-shifting Asgardian elf who Jennifer Walters a.k.a. She-Hulk’s colleague Dennis Bukowski claims catfished him by disguising herself as Megan The Stallion.
Teen Mom Ashley Jones reveals she’s pregnant with second child as husband Bar Smith remains in jail
TEEN Mom star Ashley Jones has confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child amid a heated feud with co-star Briana DeJesus. The reality star was threatened with legal action by Briana after reports surfaced of a fight during Family Reunion filming. After launching a series of pointed attacks...
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle Joke About Both Being Assaulted Onstage and Will Smith’s ‘Very Strange Choice’
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have taken their antics on a joint tour, with the first stop in Liverpool, England including more jokes about their respective assaults this year. First up was Rock, who referenced Will Smith’s controversial Oscars slap. “Did that shit hurt?” he said to the crowd,...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
What to Watch This Week: ‘The Rings of Power,’ ‘Honk for Jesus,’ ‘The Patient’ and More
It is our duty to stay abreast of all the latest releases hitting theaters and streaming services week after week to deliver What to Watch. But I’m going to be honest here and say that this is a strange week considering that no major new releases are hitting theaters this week, aside from Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
You Can Now Watch HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere for Free on YouTube
If, by chance, you haven’t yet joined the army of HBO Max subscribers and are keen on all things Game of Thrones, then today is a very big day for you. The inaugural episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, has been made available to watch for free via the official HBO Max YouTube channel.
Timothée Chalamet Gets Candid About Social Media’s Impact, Says ‘Societal Collapse Is in the Air’
Timothée Chalamet, whose new film Bones & All is among the films being given the Venice International Film Festival treatment this month, spoke decisively and candidly about social media and “societal collapse” during a press conference on Friday. As reported by Deadline and others, Chalamet—who acts alongside...
MoStack “Can’t Forgive” A Heartbreak On New TSB-Produced Single
It sounds like MoStack’s had a bit of a rough time of it lately. Just a couple of months after he cursed so-called friends who weren’t there for him on “Fake Fake Fake”, he’s now back with “Can’t Forgive” where he washes his hands of romance after having his heart broken one too many times.
Makeup Artist Christiana Cassell’s Tips Include the Right Concealer and Kindness
Christiana Cassell’s professional title may be makeup artist and hairstylist, but her work goes much deeper than just making her clients look their best. “I love how I make people feel,” Cassell said. “I’m such a people person so, the most important part [of my job] is building relationships and making people feel good.”
