Megan Thee Stallion made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the latest episode of Marvel’s Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The Houston rapper appears in the episode as a shape-shifting Asgardian elf who Jennifer Walters a.k.a. She-Hulk’s colleague Dennis Bukowski claims catfished him by disguising herself as Megan The Stallion.
MoStack “Can’t Forgive” A Heartbreak On New TSB-Produced Single

It sounds like MoStack’s had a bit of a rough time of it lately. Just a couple of months after he cursed so-called friends who weren’t there for him on “Fake Fake Fake”, he’s now back with “Can’t Forgive” where he washes his hands of romance after having his heart broken one too many times.
