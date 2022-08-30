Sheffield is leading the way on reuse of old department stores

A former John Lewis and Cole Brothers building in Sheffield was recently given Grade-II listing by Historic England.

Historic England’s new focus on protecting department stores is most timely and necessary (More department stores in England may be given protected status, 23 August). The just-listed Cole Brothers store in Sheffield was John Lewis’s 1963 response to modern rebuilding by blitzed competitors in Sheffield, of which the architectural critic Nikolaus Pevsner had recently written: “Hardly another city of similar size has been as enterprising and enlightened.” Perfectly complementing the war memorial and city hall, it embodies memories and experience, and has accompanied celebration and commemoration. The British modernism pioneers Yorke Rosenberg Mardall inherited its “white tile” style directly from Le Corbusier, which partner and Sheffielder David Allford deployed here, then carried nationwide. Sheffield should take pride in such a building, and we are proud to be among the many who called for its listing.

Given the local controversy over the listing of the building, we welcome the resolution of Sheffield city council’s strategy and resources committee to look past unwarranted claims of listing’s huge expense and chilling effect on development, and to work with Historic England, developers and potential funders to make a national asset work for Sheffield. This is the right decision for both the economy and the climate.

A third to a half of a building’s lifetime carbon emissions occur during construction. Listed buildings are occupied disproportionately by the most productive and creative businesses. Sheffield’s response to retail upheaval should be a national flagship for department store reuse, building on the success of the city’s Castle House Co-op (also listed). This can be quick, climate-centric, less disruptive and incremental, beating unsustainable demolition hands down. Heritage must be our strategic asset, woven inseparably into the very fabric of the economy, environment and society.

Valerie Bayliss Chair, Joined Up Heritage Sheffield

Oli Marshall

Campaigns manager, Twentieth Century Society

Coco Whitaker

Caseworker, Twentieth Century Society

Prof Clyde Binfield Member, Twentieth Century Society

Dr Philip Booth Chair, Sheffield Conservation Advisory Group

Howard Greaves Chairman, Hallamshire Historic Buildings

Simon Ogden Former head of regeneration, Sheffield city council

Andrew Shepherd Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings

Leanora Simmonite President, Sheffield Society of Architects

Andrew H Tabor

Hunter Archaeological Society

Robin Hughes

Hallamshire Historic Buildings and Joined Up Heritage Sheffield

Elizabeth Motley Architect

Luke Ball Architecture student