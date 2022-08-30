Southampton 2-1 Chelsea, Fulham 2-1 Brighton, Leeds 1-1 Everton: football clockwatch – as it happened

10.10pm BST

10.07pm BST

Louise Taylor was at Elland Road, on a night when “Lampard’s players needed to be streetwise to contain a Leeds side apparently reborn under Jesse Marsch.”

10.06pm BST

Ed Aarons took in the draw between Palace and Brentford at Selhurst Park. “On nights like these, it’s almost impossible to imagine Wilfried Zaha playing for anyone else.”

10.04pm BST

Nick Ames was at Craven Cottage to see Fulham beat Brighton. “These are early days,” he writes, “but things feel different down by the Thames.”

10.00pm BST

Jonathan Liew was at St Mary’s tonight to witness Southampton’s victory. Here’s his take on a Chelsea side which has “completely mislaid the defensive stubbornness of the early Thomas Tuchel era.”

9.59pm BST

The updated table

Brighton blow their chance to go top. They remain in fourth spot. Fulham climb to sixth, where they currently look down on west London neighbours Chelsea, who went down at Southampton. Everton’s staunch point at Leeds catapults them out of the relegation places, for what that distinction is worth so early in the season.

9.55pm BST

Tonight's results

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford

Fulham 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Southampton 2-1 Chelsea

Leeds United 1-1 Everton

9.54pm BST

FULL TIME: Leeds United 1-1 Everton

Everton’s wait for a first win of the season goes on. Leeds’ hopes of winning their first three games of the season for the first time since 1973-74 are gone.

9.53pm BST

Everton are sitting back. But they’re not exactly hanging on. Leeds, despite being invited to come at their opponents, aren’t applying much in the way of pressure.

9.50pm BST

The ball bounces into the Everton box from the left. Bamford takes a swipe, but only lashes at thin air. A chance to work Pickford passes by. There will be three added minutes.

9.49pm BST

The tension is palpable at Elland Road. Leeds are desperate for the winner. Everton haven’t been shy in throwing men forward either … though Pickford again teases the home fans in the pantomime style by taking his time over a free kick.

9.45pm BST

Harrison strides towards the Everton box. He’s got options either side of him, plus time to shoot. He drags an awful effort wide right, and has the good grace to look utterly disgusted with himself.

9.44pm BST

Everton come again. Gordon slips a pass down the inside-right channel to release Patterson, who strides clear into the box! Patterson takes his time to line himself up … then slaps a poor shot straight at Meslier. Both teams have had their chances all right.

9.41pm BST

Now it’s Everton’s turn to nearly take the lead. The ball drops to Onana’s feet at an Everton corner. He can’t get a proper shot away from six yards. Good luck predicting which way this tense tussle will go in the end.

9.40pm BST

FULL TIME: Southampton 2-1 Chelsea

… the whistle goes, and that’s a fine comeback win for the impressive Saints, who were one of the pre-season tips for relegation, but if the early matches are anything to go by, don’t look like an outfit destined for trouble.

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella (L) and Thiago Silva (R) react after the defeat. Photograph: Vince Mignott/EPA

9.39pm BST

Chelsea corner. Mendy comes up for it. Saints blooter clear. Ward-Prowse chases the ball, hoping to slot into the unguarded net, but Cucurella comes across to win a crucial aerial duel. But it’s not going to be enough to save Chelsea, because …

9.37pm BST

With just a couple of minutes of injury time remaining at St Mary’s, Sterling dribbles into the Saints area from the left. It’s a dangerous run, but Walker-Peters refuses to cede too much ground, puts a stop to Sterling’s gallop, and Bella-Kotchap comes across to stride away with the ball.

9.36pm BST

Leeds should be leading. Harrison slips a ball through the middle of the backtracking Everton defence to release Gelhardt. He takes a touch to set himself, and only has Pickford to beat … but his shot towards the bottom right isn’t convincing, allowing the Everton keeper to make a superb block with his boot. Great save, though he should never have been allowed to make it.

9.32pm BST

It’s attack versus defence at St Mary’s, as Chelsea chase a late equaliser. Saints are holding firm, though. Bazunu hasn’t had a great deal to do during the closing stages.

9.30pm BST

Some pinball in the Everton box. The ball drops to Gelhardt, who can’t slam home from 12 yards. The Everton defence gave him very little time there. “I’ll say this: no matter what else Frank Lampard has done or will do at Everton, his work with Alex Iwobi has been extraordinary,” writes Brad Wilson. “He was intensely disliked by us Evertonians until Lampard came, and since then he’s been close to our best player. Now, if he can do that with about eight others...”

9.28pm BST

At Elland Road, Gordon slips Gray into space down the inside-left channel. He tucks the ball across Meslier and into the bottom right … but he’s an inch or two offside. There really wasn’t much in it, but VAR double checks and the goal is chalked off.

9.25pm BST

FULL TIME: Fulham 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham’s impressive start to the season continues apace. Brighton’s chance to top the Premier League for at least 24 hours passes by.

9.24pm BST

FULL TIME: Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford

It’s all over at Selhurst Park. A draw probably the right result, though Brentford will be the happier, having salvaged something late, and come very close to snatching all three points.

9.23pm BST

Brentford nearly grab all three points at Selhurst! A corner’s flown in from the left. Mee heads down into the ground, the ball ballooning up towards the top left and off the bar! It took a while to get going, but here we are.

9.21pm BST

At St Mary’s, Salisu’s header is back-flicked off the line by Silva. Meanwhile Kristensen and Gordon go head to head at Elland Road, the pair going into the referee’s notebook.

9.19pm BST

GOAL! Leeds United 1-1 Everton (Sinisterra 56)

A low drive and a full debut goal for Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra. The hosts are on terms!

Luis Sinisterra of Leeds United scores the equalising goal. Photograph: Greig Cowie/REX/Shutterstock

9.17pm BST

GOAL! Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford (Wissa 88)

Hickey crosses from the left. Wissa gets in between Guehi and Mitchell, and plants a header into the top left. There’s a brief check for offside, but the goal stands!

Brentford's Yoane Wissa scores his side's first goal. Photograph: Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

9.13pm BST

Harrison meets a low, right-wing cross and sweeps a shot straight at Pickford from 12 yards. Half a chance, with Everton otherwise giving Leeds very little time and space with which to work.

9.10pm BST

Havertz should be equalising for Chelsea. Azpilicueta and Ziyech one-two their way down the right. The captain curls into the box, finding Havertz in the clear, six yards out. Havertz heads hopelessly over the bar. That’s his last act of the evening; he’s hooked for Pulisic.

9.09pm BST

Brighton have had 92 percent possession during the last five minutes at Craven Cottage. But Fulham hold onto their 2-1 lead as the game moves into its final ten minutes.

9.07pm BST

Leeds get the second half underway at Elland Road. They’re immediately on the attack, Aaronson sending a powerful curler towards the top right. Pickford, extended fully, parries away strongly. That’s great football all round.

9.06pm BST

Some head tennis in the Crystal Palace box after a Brentford corner. The ball drops to Mee, who tries to hook home from eight yards. He pulls his shot wide right. A very decent chance to equalise is spurned.

9.03pm BST

Havertz makes good down the Chelsea right and cuts back for Ziyech on the penalty spot. A great position, but he can’t get his shot past Salisu, who spreads himself bravely to block. Then the flag goes up for offside anyway. A lovely open game, albeit probably more open than Ralph Hasenhuttl would consider ideal.

8.59pm BST

Loftus-Cheek has gone off at St Mary’s. He’s now hobbling around the dugout with a heavily strapped left knee. Thomas Tuchel will be hoping it’s a precautionary one. Meanwhile back on the pitch, Perraud crosses from the left. Elyounoussi must score six yards out, but his header is blocked on the line by Cucurella. The ball breaks back to the Saints man, who dollies one up into Mendy’s arms. There’s a suggestion that the initial header hit Cucurella on the arm, but it looked to be near the top of the t-shirt, and in any case the proximity and natural position rules would have saved him. In other words: what a block!

8.54pm BST

Chelsea have had most of the ball since the restart at St Mary’s. But the home side are holding their shape well enough, despite Sterling’s incessant probing down the left.

8.51pm BST

HALF TIME: Leeds United 0-1 Everton

Everton have dug in since taking the lead through Gordon, and keep hold of their lead going into the break.

8.50pm BST

Fulham are this close to restoring their two-goal lead. Sanchez flaps at a cross coming in from the right. He’s out of the picture as the ball drops to Kebano, on the right-hand corner of the six-yard box, the goal unguarded. But instead of rolling home, he leans back and slices high and wide. This game has exploded into life since the break.

8.48pm BST

GOAL! Crystal Palace 1-0 Brentford (Zaha 59)

Zaha with a sumptuous opener at Selhurst! He dribbles patiently down the inside-left channel, faces up Hickey, uses the full back as a shield, and curls a glorious shot into the top right from the edge of the box. What a goal!

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace celebrates with teammate Joel Ward after scoring. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

8.47pm BST

GOAL! Fulham 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (Mac Allister 60 pen)

Yep. The referee goes to the screen and awards the spot kick. Mac Allister whips it calmly into the top left. Game back on!

8.45pm BST

There could be a chance for Brighton to get straight back into this. De Cordova-Reid has clipped the back of Estupinan’s ankle in the Fulham box. The referee waves play on, but VAR is going to take a look, and surely the penalty will be awarded. It’s a clear trip.

8.44pm BST

GOAL! Fulham 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion (Dunk og 55)

A terrible stroke of luck for Brighton, but what a counter by Fulham! Estupinan is stripped of possession in the Fulham half. Fulham break, four on three. Kebano slips a pass wide right for Pereira, who fires a low cross into the middle, looking for Mitrovic. But Dunk sticks out a leg and diverts the ball into the bottom left, past the wrong-footed Sanchez. Brighton, who were hoping to go top with a win tonight, are in serious bother now!

Fulham's Andreas Pereira celebrates their second goal – an own goal scored by Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Action Images/Reuters

8.40pm BST

Eze comes very close to breaking the deadlock at Selhurst Park. The Palace winger drifts in gracefully from the right, opens his body, and sends a low curler inches wide of the left-hand post. Not sure Raya in the Brentford goal was getting to that had it been on target.

8.37pm BST

GOAL! Fulham 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion (Mitrovic 48)

Brighton fail to deal with a corner. Kebano crosses low from the left. Mitrovic, ghosting in at the far post, sticks out a telescopic leg to poke home. The first goal of the evening at the Cottage, not long after the restart.

8.35pm BST

HALF TIME: Southampton 2-1 Chelsea

There’s just enough time for Adams to cheekily flick the ball into the face of the prone Jorginho, who clutches his face dramatically. The referee isn’t having a bar of it, and blows for half time. He’s surrounded by furious Chelsea players, but isn’t for turning. Chelsea fume on, then storm off.

8.33pm BST

GOAL! Southampton 2-1 Chelsea (Adam Armstrong 45+1)

Saints have turned it around, just before half time! Perraud drives a low, hard cross in from the left. Adam Armstrong takes a touch, ten yards out, and sends a fierce rising drive into the top right!

Southampton's English striker Adam Armstrong (L) scores the team's second goal. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

8.31pm BST

Rodrigo can’t continue. He’s in serious pain. He limps off gingerly, holding his arm in a very awkward fashion. Gelhardt comes on in his stead.

8.30pm BST

Rodrigo chases a ball down the middle. Pickford comes out of his box and brushes him out of the road to clear. Rodrigo goes down, clutching his shoulder. On comes the physio. In the meantime, here’s Simon McMahon: “A 1-0 win is about all Everton fans can reasonably expect at the moment, says Matt Burtz. Leeds brilliant one minute, awful the next, says Justin Kavanagh. Both of those teams competing in The Best League in the World. Spare a though for us Dundee United fans, won’t you? Last four results, 0-7, 1-4, 0-3, 0-9. The last two at home. And one of them was St Mirren. It can’t get any worse, I suppose. Can it? Please tell me it can’t.” Probably not, though today’s Fiver argued a loss of Sierra Leonean proportions against Hibs might be coming down the track . Thank goodness nobody takes the Fiver seriously, right?

8.25pm BST

Rodrigo is this close to poking a left-wing cross home from six yards. Pickford takes his sweet time over the restart, forcing the referee to point theatrically at his watch. There are only 22 minutes on the clock! A bit early to start running it down, surely. Then Pickford does it again! Full marks for chutzpah.

8.23pm BST

Things threaten to kick off at Elland Road as Meslier gathers the ball, only for Davies to attempt to high-kick it out of his arms. Meslier gives the grinning Davies a good, strong, meaningful shove in the chest. The referee gets in the road and books the Everton player. Looking forward to Frank Lampard’s reaction if Davies picks up a second yellow later on to compound that unnecessary nonsense.

8.20pm BST

This blog’s co-author Mary Waltz writes: “An actual goal. By Everton. I am sorry, Chelsea, the price for Gordon just went up to 100 million pounds.”

8.19pm BST

GOAL! Leeds United 0-1 Everton (Gordon 17)

Everton have been on the back foot, but suddenly they spring forward. Gordon powers in from the left. He one-twos down the channel with Iwobi, whose return pass sends Gordon clear on goal, Llorente unable to block. Gordon slots under Meslier, and Everton’s first win of the season is on!

Anthony Gordon of Everton scores. Photograph: Tony McArdle/Everton FC/Getty Images

8.18pm BST

HALF TIME: Crystal Palace 0-0 Brentford

A fairly uneventful half comes to an end at Craven Cottage Selhurst Park.

8.17pm BST

HALF TIME: Fulham 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

A fairly uneventful half comes to an end at Craven Cottage.

8.16pm BST

Palace nearly score a mirror-image of Sterling’s opener at St Mary’s. Eze sashays down the right and fires low and hard through the six-yard box. Zaha spins and shoots at the far stick, but he’s not as measured as Sterling was, and his first-time whack is blocked by the nearest defender.

8.15pm BST

GOAL! Southampton 1-1 Chelsea (Lavia 28)

What a goal this is! Saints win a corner down the left. Ward-Prowse’s delivery is half cleared, dropping to Lavia on the right-hand edge of the D. The 18-year-old Belgian midfield sensation takes a touch and sends a screamer into the bottom right! Mendy got fingertips to it, but was powerless to stop it flying into the net. Wow! That is some way to open your account.

Southampton's Romeo Lavia scores to make it 1-1. Photograph: Vince Mignott/EPA

8.12pm BST

Saints want to watch themselves here. They’re again caught light at the back, Havertz dropping a shoulder to swan into the box from the left. He shoots from a tight angle. Bazunu claims easily enough.

8.10pm BST

GOAL! Southampton 0-1 Chelsea (Sterling 23)

This had been coming. Mount is sent scampering into the Saints box from the left. His low cross is blocked by a combination of Bazunu and Bella-Kotchap, but the ball breaks to Sterling, who takes a calm touch to make space, away from the two players sprawled in front of him, and slots into the bottom left.

Raheem Sterling of Chelsea scores. Photograph: Harriet Lander/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

8.09pm BST

Chelsea are beginning to push Saints back now. Sterling and Ziyech combine crisply down the right, the former then looking for Mount at the near post. Saints manage to bundle out for a corner, which they deal with easily enough. but Chelsea quickly come again, Sterling launching a three-on-two attack. But he hesitates, with team-mates free in the middle, allowing Bella-Kotchap to close him down. Bella-Kotchap is a star in the making.

8.06pm BST

Mitrovic earns a free kick for Fulham out on the left. Pereira tries to whip the set piece into the top-left corner, but only just about manages to hit the top-left of the stand behind. Meanwhile at Selhurst, Zaha can’t quite sort his feet out eight yards from goal, and isn’t able to get a shot away. For a split second there, the Brentford goal looked at his mercy.

8.01pm BST

Everton get the game at Elland Road underway … as our search for the first goal in the Premier League tonight goes on.

8.00pm BST

A couple of shots fly in. Gross has a belt from the edge of the Fulham box, but Leno is behind it all the way. Meanwhile at St Mary’s, Sterling scampers in from the right and makes space on the edge of the D, but having done the hard work and opened his body up, sidefoots lamely at Bazunu.

7.59pm BST

The teams are out at Elland Road ahead of the final match of this evening’s card. Leeds wear their Real Madrid inspired white, while Everton sport pink shirts in the style of Palermo. “At least Mary Waltz has the benefit of knowing what she’s going to get as an Everton martyr,” harrumphs Justin Kavanagh. “Spare a thought for the Leeds supporter who has to live from week to week not knowing if they’ll be hammered 4-0 by a Brighton or perform like world-beaters while sweeping a big club like Chelsea aside. It’s damaging to one’s health to be so predictably unpredictable.”

7.56pm BST

Saints win a corner, and swing it under the Chelsea crossbar. Mendy and Silva get in each other’s way, and they make a meal of clearing up the mess. But clear it up they do. A second corner comes in, and Silva heads away with more purpose. Saints were impressive in patches against Manchester United last weekend, and they’ll be happy with their start against another top team.

7.53pm BST

More hot Toffee chat in lieu of goalmouth action. Here’s Gary Naylor of Guardian Unlimited fame, and he’s got a cob on. “No Maupay for Everton because he was registered with the PL at 4pm on Friday and that isn’t enough time for someone to tick a box on a Bank Holiday weekend. Even actual banks aren’t on holiday in 2022 are they? I’m not expecting Anthony Gordon to have this trouble.”

7.50pm BST

Saints and Chelsea are treating the ball like a freshly cooked potato in the early stages at St Mary’s. Meanwhile at the Cottage, Fulham continue to look the more likely, Mitrovic powering down the left and cutting inside, before dribbling a pea-roller into the arms of Brighton keeper Sanchez. No goals to report yet, but it’s early days.

7.46pm BST

The teams are out at St Mary’s. Southampton in their Ajax tribute strip, a bizarro take on the memorable Rank Xerox / Air Florida years. Chelsea get the ball rolling in blue.

Frank Worthington, and yes this is the best picture of that famous strip I can find. Photograph: Mark Leech/Getty Images

7.43pm BST

Fulham continue to look lively. Pereira whips in from the left, but can’t find Mitrovic in the middle. Goal kick. The data set is small, we’re only just into the fifth game of the season, after all, but Fulham don’t look like a side destined to go straight back down. Not the sort of thing supporters of more established clubs will want to hear. Ah yes, here’s Mary Waltz: “As far as my boys in blue. At full health we are going to struggle all season. For me it’s the race to 40 points and safety and the goal will not be achieved till late in the season. So I hunker down and get ready for the long slog. Happy, happy, joy, joy, eh?”

Fulham's Neeskens Kebano holds off the challenge from Brighton & Hove Albion's Pervis Estupinan. Photograph: Ashley Western/Colorsport/REX/Shutterstock

7.40pm BST

De Cordova-Reid fires a low ball through the Brighton box from the right. Pereira isn’t far away from poking home from six yards. Brighton knock it out for a corner, and from that, Palhinha forces Sanchez into a reaction save with a flick at the near post. Brighton clear, but the home side came extremely close on a couple of occasions there.

7.37pm BST

Brentford have been the livelier team in the early stages at Selhurst Park. Toney, Hickey and Henry have been making nuisances of themselves down the flanks. The Palace fans giving good atmosphere, as they always do at Selhurst.

Brentford's Shandon Baptiste in action with Crystal Palace's Michael Olise. Photograph: Tony Obrien/Reuters

7.35pm BST

An early free kick for Fulham, just to the right of the Brighton box. Pereira swings it in, but the visitors deal with things easily enough and counter. Gross has half a chance to shoot, but spurns it. A fast, open start to the game.

7.31pm BST

Brentford get the ball rolling at Selhurst. Meanwhile at the Cottage, Brighton get the party started. A hazy sun slowly sets.

7.29pm BST

The teams are out at Selhurst Park and Craven Cottage. Crystal Palace wear their red and dark blue scribbles, while Brentford wear a lighter shade of blue. Over the other side of town, Fulham sport white and black, while Brighton are in a change strip of red. The first two games of the evening will be off in a minute!

7.26pm BST

PRE-MATCH POSTBAG courtesy of our stateside Evertonian contingen t. “I’m not sure if it’s time to fire up the ‘Everton are in trouble’ alarm,” begins optimism’s Matt Burtz. “I’m under no illusions that two points after four games is a good total. However, though they don’t have any clean sheets yet, they’ve only allowed five goals; only six teams have conceded fewer. Three goals scored won’t cut it, obviously, and I can only hope that Neal Maupay’s arrival will help until Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns, as a 1-0 win is about all we can reasonably expect right now. I suppose this is a long way of saying that things could be worse, but a win today would certainly be nice.”

Mary Waltz adds, albeit not on the subject of her team: “Some say Scotty Parker was binned because of 9-0. Others say it was the disrespectful post-match comments. I say it was the posh boy sweater.” Today’s Fiver agrees with you, Mary. Sort of. In a roundabout way.

7.07pm BST

Leeds make one change to the XI named for the defeat at Brighton on Saturday. Luis Sinisterra makes his first Premier League start at the expense of Dan James, who drops to the bench. Patrick Bamford returns from injury and is back on the subs bench.

Everton make one change to the XI that started at Brentford. Tom Davies replaces the injured Mason Holgate. There’s no place in the squad yet for the new boy Neal Maupay.

7.02pm BST

The teams from Elland Road

Leeds United: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo.

Subs: Forshaw, Bamford, Summerville, Klaesson, James, Gelhardt, Drameh, Greenwood, Klich.

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Onana, Iwobi, Davies, Gordon, McNeil, Gray.

Subs: Keane, Allan, Begovic, Andre Gomes, Coleman, Ruben Vinagre, Rondon, Mills, Welch.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire).

6.53pm BST

Southampton make two changes to the side that narrowly lost against Manchester United on Saturday. Romain Perraud and Ibrahima Diallo replace replacing Moussa Djenepo and Joe Aribo, who both drop to the bench.

Chelsea make three changes off the back of the weekend’s win over Leicester. Kalidou Koulibaly returns from suspension and replaces Trevoh Chalobah; Reece James misses out, Cesar Azpilicueta taking his spot; and Ajax transfer target Hakim Ziyech replaces the suspended Conor Gallagher.

6.49pm BST

The teams from St Mary's

Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Adam Armstrong, Diallo, Elyounoussi, Adams.

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Aribo, Stuart Armstrong, Mara, Djenepo, Walcott, Bednarek, Valery.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Cucurella, Ziyech, Havertz, Mount, Sterling.

Subs: Gilmour, Arrizabalaga, Kovacic, Pulisic, Broja, Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Ampadu, Vale.

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland).

6.42pm BST

Fulham are unchanged. They name the same XI that narrowly lost at Arsenal on Saturday evening.

Brighton make just one change from the XI that beat Leeds at the Amex on Saturday afternoon. Danny Welbeck drops to the bench, with Enock Mwepu taking his place up front.

6.40pm BST

Palace make three changes to the XI named for the 4-2 loss at Manchester City on Saturday. Wilfried Zaha returns from injury, while Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta also step up. Odsonne Edouard, Tyrick Mitchell and Jordan Ayew all drop to the bench.

Brentford make three changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Everton last weekend. Keane Lewis-Potter, Shandon Baptiste and Vitaly Janelt replace Christian Norgaard, Josh Dasilva and Yoane Wissa.

6.34pm BST

The teams from Craven Cottage

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Antonee Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, Reid, Andreas Pereira, Kebano, Mitrovic.

Subs: Rodak, Cairney, Chalobah, Mbabu, Diop, Francois, Ablade, Harris, Stansfield.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Trossard, Gross, Mwepu.

Subs: Lamptey, Colwill, Alzate, Welbeck, Enciso, Undav, Mitoma, Steele, van Hecke.

Referee: Thomas Bramall (Sheffield).

6.33pm BST

The teams from Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Olise, Mateta, Doucoure, Schlupp, Zaha, Eze.

Subs: Mitchell, Milivojevic, Ayew, Johnstone, Edouard, Ebiowei, Richards, Phillips, Rodney.

Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Jorgensen, Mee, Henry, Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo, Jensen, Baptiste, Toney, Janelt.

Subs: Dasilva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Strakosha, Damsgaard, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens.

Referee: Darren England (South Yorkshire).

6.15pm BST

Preamble

Another day, another set of Premier League fixtures. This season being crowbarred into tiny gaps around the World Cup, you’d better get used to it. Tonight’s fixtures are as follows:

Crystal Palace v Brentford (7.30pm)

Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion (7.30pm)

Southampton v Chelsea (7.45pm)

Leeds United v Everton (8pm)

Will the Seagulls end the evening perched atop the Premier League table? We’ll find out the answer soon enough. Team news as it comes in. It’s on!