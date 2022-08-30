ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Markle Said She Wasn't Perceived As A Black Woman Until She Started Dating Prince Harry

By Ellie Hall
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YpslZ_0hbHpYXv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dfWN1_0hbHpYXv00
Prince Williams / Getty Images

In a conversation with Mariah Carey on her Spotify podcast, Archetypes , Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said that she had always been perceived as a biracial woman (as opposed to a Black woman) until she began dating her now-husband, Prince Harry.

“If there’s any time in my life that it’s been more focused on my race, it’s only once I dated my husband,” Meghan said. “ Then I started to understand [what it’s like] to be treated like a Black woman because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman, and things really shifted.”

Carey and the duchess, who each have one white parent and one Black parent, talked about their mixed-race identities.

“I was reading this article about Halle Berry, and they were asking her how she felt being treated as a mixed-race woman in the world, and her response was [that] your experience through the world is how people view you. So she said because she was darker in color, she was being treated as a Black woman, not as a mixed woman,” Meghan said to Carey.

“I think for us it’s so different, because we’re light-skinned; you’re not treated as a Black woman, you’re not treated as a white woman, you sort of fit in between,” Meghan continued.

“I always thought it should be, ‘OK, I’m mixed,’ it should be OK to say that, but people want you to choose,” Carey said. “They want to put you in a box and categorize you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVdgc_0hbHpYXv00

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear together for the first time in public at the wheelchair tennis event at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 25, 2017.

Samir Hussein

Meghan told Carey that the singer had been a “formative” figure in her early life. “You came onto the scene [and I thought], Oh my gosh, someone, someone kind of looks like me.”

The duchess emphatically answered “yes” when Carey asked her if young Meghan perceived her as Black and white. She said, "Yes. I could feel that. Yeah, even at that young age."

Meghan has spoken about her identity as a mixed-race woman in the past.

In 2015, she wrote an essay for Elle UK magazine titled “More Than an Other” about her childhood and growing up between two worlds.

“To describe something as being black and white means it is clearly defined,” she wrote. “Yet when your ethnicity is black and white, the dichotomy is not that clear. In fact, it creates a grey area. Being biracial paints a blurred line that is equal parts staggering and illuminating.”

Carey’s 1997 song “ Outside ” touches on similar themes. “Inherently it's just always been strange,” she sings. “Neither here nor there / Always somewhat out of place everywhere / Ambiguous / Without a sense of belonging to touch / Somewhere halfway / Feeling there's no one completely the same.

“Standing alone / Eager to just / Believe it’s good enough to be what / You really are / But in your heart / Uncertainty forever lies / And you’ll always be / Somewhere on the / Outside.”

Archetypes , a podcast hosted by Meghan, is the first full show to be produced for Spotify after the Sussexes signed a reportedly $25 million/£18 million content creation contract with the streaming service in 2020.

Tuesday’s episode with Carey was the second of 12 that will be released over the upcoming weeks — the first episode featured tennis superstar Serena Williams.

More on this

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

South African Lion King actor ‘baffled’ over Meghan Markle comments

A Lion King actor and friend of Nelson Mandela says he is “baffled” after Meghan Markle claimed she was told people in South Africa “rejoiced in the streets” over her marriage to the Duke of Sussex. In a recent interview, the Duchess of Sussex told The Cut magazine that an unnamed South African actor from the cast of the 2019 film of The Lion King made the surprise proclamation during the London premiere. “He looked at me, and he’s just like light,” Meghan recalled. “‘I just need you to know: When you married into [the royal family], we...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Racism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BuzzFeed News

"This Is A Book You Can Read Even If You’ve Never Watched A Day Of Tennis In Your Life": Taylor Jenkins Reid Discusses Her Latest Novel And When We Can Expect To See Her Highly Anticipated TV And Movie Adaptations

From her latest book release to the adaptations of Daisy Jones & the Six and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo to the beloved and widespread response to her stories, Taylor Jenkins Reid reveals what she loves about historical fiction.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy