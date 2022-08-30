Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
Twitter starts testing long-awaited edit button
Twitter is starting to test its highly anticipated edit button, the social media giant announced on Thursday. "If you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay," the company tweeted. The feature is currently being tested internally and will be...
Elon Musk Reacts To Former CIA Security Expert's Twitter Bots Estimate: '...This Deal Is Awesome'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk took a dig at Twitter Inc TWTR on Thursday while reacting to a security expert’s estimate of the spam accounts present on the microblogging site. What Happened: Musk shared a report from The Australian newspaper that featured former Central Intelligence Agency and Federal...
Musk Had Twins With Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis Through IVF: Report
The twins that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk fathered with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis were conceived by in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to Reuters. Neuralink is the brain chip company owned by Musk. According to the report, Zilis, 36, told her colleagues that she was not involved romantically with Musk, and they were not in any relationship.
TODAY.com
Firing of Canadian news anchor, reportedly due to gray hair, sparks controversy
The firing of Canadian news anchor Lisa LaFlamme from CTV News has sparked controversy online and companies to make statements on aging. LaFlamme, who was chief news anchor and senior editor for the station, was let go after 35 years at CTV, according to an Aug. 15 release. Prior to serving as an anchor, the 58-year-old was a national affairs correspondent.
RELATED PEOPLE
How Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spends his $166 billion, from 10,000-year underground clocks to flying to the edge of space
The Amazon billionaire is one of the richest people on the planet, and spends his money on space company Blue Origin, jets, and Beverly Hills mansions.
Elon Musk’s ex on his ambition, romantic past and why he can’t settle down: ‘His certainty does not translate’
For Jennifer Gwynne – who dated Elon Musk in 1994 – her relationship with the world’s richest man was short but sweet, and full of mementos she’s kept in storage until today. Now, Gwynne is auctioning off old photos and items she was gifted from the future billionaire, mainly because she feels it was just about time.Jennifer Gwynne, now 48 years old and living with her family in South Carolina, met Elon Musk when they were both resident advisors in the same freshman dorm at University of Pennsylvania. Speaking to The Independent, Gwynne recalls how the two hit it off...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life
There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
The Internet Has Gone Mad: TikTok 'Time Traveller' Claims To Know Exact Date The Queen Will Die
Say what? While the world wide web is filled with bizarre claims, this one may just take the cake.The other day, a TikTok user who goes by the username @timetraveler_2082 claimed they're from the future, and they're using the social media app to share what allegedly happens in years to come."I am a real time traveller," the text in the video states before claiming that "in 2023, Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake." Their next anecdote is that the long-awaited seventh installment of the Grand Theft Auto video games will be released in 2030.The TikTokker then alleges that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Dark Brandon: Joe Biden Meme Gets Even More Hype After Philly Speech
President Joe Biden delivered a sharp rebuke of Republicans during a speech in Philadelphia on Thursday evening, saying they "thrive on chaos" and warned that America's democratic values are under attack by extremists loyal to former President Donald Trump. This led social media users to share a new "Dark Brandon" meme praising the president.
FOXBusiness
Paul Pelosi dodged an extra 20% loss selling Nvidia stock in July before August US restrictions
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., dodged an extra 20% loss by selling his Nvidia stock in July before the U.S. placed restrictions on the company in August, according to documents. According to congressional stock trade records, Pelosi’s husband unloaded 25,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer...
Washington Examiner
With racist invention, media fails another fake news test
We've had Jussie Smollett, Nicholas Sandmann, and numerous others. Whenever there is a public accusation of racial impropriety, bad-faith media actors leap into action. This time, it involved black volleyball players from Duke University. Some of these players claimed that several members of the BYU student cheering section were hurling racist epithets and slurs. Specifically, Duke's Rachel Richardson claimed she heard such insults when she stepped back to serve. This was good enough for CNN’s Brianna Keilar and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, as well as the Atlantic’s Jemele Hill (who practically makes a living off such episodes). Nominally unbiased (very nominally) news outlets such as NPR also ran with the accusation, once again without corroboration.
Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post loses millions of dollars as subscribers fall - and bosses 'hold talks to buy The Guardian and AP and cut 100 jobs'
The Washington Post, owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos, has lost millions of dollars in revenue, with the paper allegedly discussing cutting 100 jobs and buying The Guardian and Associated Press. Sources familiar with the company's finances told the New York Times that The Post now has fewer than the three...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
Microsoft discovers 'high-severity' vulnerability in TikTok's Android app
A "high severity" security flaw in TikTok's Android app could have exposed hundreds of millions of users to hackers through the simple click of a specially crafted link. According to a blog post by Microsoft's Defender 365 research team, the vulnerability would have allowed hackers to hijack users' accounts without their knowledge and modify their TikTok profiles and sensitive information, such as publicizing private videos, sending messages and uploading videos on behalf of users.
FOXBusiness
Biden officials pressured Facebook, Twitter to censor 'misinformation': state AGs
Multiple agencies in President Biden's administration coordinated with social media platforms to censor and suppress posts about COVID-19 they deemed misinformation, according to legal filings from state attorneys general. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry have filed a request to compel the Department of Justice...
FOXBusiness
House Republicans tell Facebook to preserve any FBI communications on Hunter Biden laptop story
House Republicans are demanding social media juggernaut Facebook preserve all communications with the FBI leading up to the 2020 presidential election. GOP members of the House oversight and judiciary committees announced Thursday via an open letter that Facebook has failed to provide "complete responses" to concerns over their handling of the infamous Hunter Biden laptop.
Comments / 0