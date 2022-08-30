ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Lindsey Vonn Suits Up in Bustier and Pink Gucci Blazer to Watch Serena Williams’ First U.S. Open Match on Day One

By Natalia Finnis-Smart
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=493KHh_0hbHpOxt00

Lindsey Vonn made an appearance on Monday for the 2022 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y. The three-time Olympic champion was among a star-studded crowd watching Serena Williams’ victorious first-round match against Danka Kovinić.

Lindsey Vonn on Day One of the 2022 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y.

Vonn’s ensemble featured a cropped, black bustier top under a pastel pink oversize Gucci blazer with black velvet straight-leg pants. Her footwear comprised a black heel with a tied arrangement at its vamp.

She coupled the multihued look with accessories, including diamond stud earrings, rings and a gold watch. Vonn donned a black clutch bag with an accented tear-drop and mirrored center.

The former pro-skier has historically worn similar soft-toned styles. At the 2022 ESPY Awards last month, she arrived at the event’s red carpet wearing a backless light pink dress with a mermaid silhouette, white heels, a white handbag that entailed a gold chain, and silver and gold accessories styled by Kara Cooke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hqZR2_0hbHpOxt00
Diego Osorio, Lindsey Vonn and Rebel Wilson on Day One of the 2022 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 29, 2022, in Queens, N.Y.

Vonn continues to showcase her fashion-forward sense. Last week, she announced her second collaboration with Swedish-designed luxury eyewear brand Yniq. The line debuted a range of summer-focused styles. For the campaign’s imagery, Vonn modeled the colorful aviator and cat-eye lenses in a poolside setting, highlighting the collection’s seasonal theme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o93ZM_0hbHpOxt00
Lindsey Vonn on Day One of the 2022 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 29, 2022, in Queens, N.Y.

The U.S. Open is the last Grand Slam event of the year, a tennis tournament attracting viewers and players from all over the world. The matches are held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, with Arthur Ashe Stadium as the main court. This year’s U.S. Open marks the 142nd year of the tournament, with Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu as reigning men’s and women’s singles champions. It also marks Serena Williams’ last tournament. The 23-time Grand Slam champ will retire after playing in the championship for her last time. The U.S. Open runs from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11.

