Iconic Austin Restaurant Known For Cheeky Signs Is Expanding Across Texas

Photo: Getty Images

That famous Texas restaurant known for its cheeky and hilarious signs could be coming to a city near you.

El Arroyo is expanding! Chron reports the Tex-Mex restaurant is planning to open multiple locations across the Lone Star State. The first location will be in New Braunfels and is likely to open at the end of 2023.

If you live under a rock, El Arroyo has gained nationwide notoriety with its sassy, sarcastic and scintillating signage. The restaurant has hugely capitalized on its Fifth Street fame and even sells postcards, greeting cards, ornaments and coffee table books. But now, you don't need to venture out to a gift shop to see the latest signage. It'll be available at several locations in Texas soon enough!

One location will sprout underneath the water tower at Rockin' R River Rides in Gruene. It'll be a two-story spot with banquet facilities on the first floor and a dining room on the second. As far as the other locations go, they're still in the works, but "probably six" will be opening in coming years.

"We just want to do it right, so we're going to go a little slower maybe than as fast as we can," owner Ellis Winstanley said.

With "probably six" new locations, will El Arroyo dish out six unique signs every day? "Jury's still out on how we're going to handle that," Ellis said.