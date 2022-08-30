ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Three-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Three-Midday” game were:

0-9-2, SB: 7

(zero, nine, two; SB: seven)

