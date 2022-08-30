Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
Multiple Child Neglect and DUI Arrests in Neshoba
JOHN L STRICKLAND, 32, of Walnut Grove, Hold for Investigations, Improper Equipment X 2, No Tag, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights / Siren, Speeding X 2, Speeding > 20 MPH over Limit, Driving on Wrong Side of Road, Careless Driving, Reckless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Motorcycle Endorsement, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $0, $300 X 2, $300, $400, $300 X 2, $500, $400, $300, $300, $300, $1,000, $1,000.
vicksburgnews.com
Collaboration between Warren County and Yazoo County Sheriff’s Offices leads to felony arrest
A suspect is in custody and faces felony eluding and child endangerment charges thanks to cross-county communication between Warren County and Yazoo County Sheriff’s Offices. Friday morning, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace spotted a vehicle at the City Front, on the other side of the sea wall. Noting suspicious...
Neshoba Democrat
16-day search for pot grow fugitives ends with arrests
All three suspects in connection with a mid-August drug bust that netted roughly 7 kilos of marijuana have been arrested after the final two suspects turned themselves in Friday afternoon, the authorities said. The two, William Kyley Clark and Kristi King, turned themselves in to the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office...
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala
JUAN GARCIA, 23, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Speeding, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, KPD. Bond $10,000, $10,000, $671.25, $210, $0. DAVID C GARNETT, 45, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Trespassing, Contempt of Court –...
Police assist U.S. Marshals with kidnapping arrest at Mississippi apartment complex
Oxford police aided the U.S. Marshals Service in executing an arrest warrant at the Molly Barr Ridge apartment complex Thursday evening, arresting one individual connection with kidnapping before conducting a search of their apartment. Marshals arrested Tamarius Webster of Carroll County and charged him with two counts of felony kidnapping...
WTOK-TV
2 charged with aggravated assault
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department has charged two people with aggravated assault. Keamber McCoy and Sammiekah Teachey are accused of involvement with a shooting that happened July 19, 2022, in the 1700 block of 25th Avenue. Bond for McCoy and Teachey was set at $100,000 each. Want...
WLBT
Ex-boyfriend shoots at home of off-duty law enforcement officer from woods in Carroll County
CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities arrested and charged a man with two counts of felony kidnapping and disturbance of a family in Carroll County. The victim, who is an off-duty law enforcement officer, told deputies that 35-year-old Tamarius Webster was in the woods shooting at her home with an automatic rifle on August 30. Webster is the victim’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her eight-month-old baby.
WTOK-TV
Third person arrested in burglary case
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A third person has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened last Sunday afternoon. Jonathan Michael Mena, 35, turned himself in Thursday. Sheriff Billy Sollie said Mena was the third suspect wanted for breaking into a property near Sunshine Rd. The property owner...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 1, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 31, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 2:27 AM on September 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a vent.
vicksburgnews.com
Four from Vicksburg arrested in Richland for robbery after setting up an online purchase
Four individuals from Vicksburg were arrested in Richland on Aug. 25, for robbery. On Aug. 25, at 3:02 p.m., Richland police officers were dispatched to the Budweiser Distribution Center at 1939 Davis Johnson Drive in Richland. According to Chief Nick Mclendon, an individual had agreed to purchase a Playstation for $120 from someone they met at an online marketplace. Soon after arriving at the agreed upon location, Shakori Reagan from Vicksburg, no age given, “Snatched $120 from the victim while the other three sat in the car.”
kicks96news.com
Disturbance and Multiple Wrecks in Leake
7:02 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to Hwy 25 South near Redwater Rd where a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported. 9:23 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a minor accident in the parking lot of First Financial Bank on Hwy 35.
mageenews.com
Newton Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Federal Prison for Possession of a Firearm
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Newton Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Federal Prison for Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon. Jackson, Miss. – A...
kicks96news.com
Pulled Over for a Broken Headlight, Busted for Drugs – Leake
On Sunday, August 28th at approximately 2:18 a.m., Leake County Deputies pulled a vehicle over on Hwy 35 North near Waggoner Rd because a headlight was not working. A search of the vehicle and the backpack of one of its occupants yielded multiple clear plastic bags with a crystal-like substance, multiple glass pipes, 1 large scale, & 1 smaller scale.
kicks96news.com
Multiple Felony Obstruction and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake
TERRY J ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Felony Hold for Other County – Leake County Justice Court, Contempt of Court X 2, CPD. Bond N/A, $0 X 2. DAKOTAH ALEXANDER, 36, Hernando, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $1,000. ROBERT E ANDERSON, 28, of Pickens, Felony Bench Warrant – Attala...
Man gets four years in federal prison in connection with attempted armed robbery of Mississippi Dollar General
A Mississippi man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Tursday to attempted robbery in violation of the Hobbs Act, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Waddah Farah, 42, of Jackson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Jackson....
kicks96news.com
Gunshots and a Theft in Neshoba
12:20 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to provide a female officer to assist with a traffic stop of two females on Road 383. 1:03 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the report of gunshots from a passing black car on Ivy Street. 2:14 p.m. – Philadelphia Police...
Man shot during armed carjacking at Jackson car wash
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot during an armed carjacking in Jackson on Thursday, September 1. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Dushawn Lewis was shot while he was robbed of his car at the car wash near Capital and Prentiss streets. Two men dressed in black clothes […]
WTOK-TV
Two charged with attempted capital murder
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said Tuesday that Rikarion Campbell and Joshua McLemore have been charged with attempted capital murder. The shooting happened Aug. 17, 2022, in the 1600 block of 36th Street. MPD released no other details. Bond was denied for both suspects. Want more news...
wcbi.com
East Columbus shooting leads to active manhunt in Starkville
STARKVILLE/COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An east Columbus shooting leads to an active manhunt in Starkville. Right now, law enforcement is searching for a suspect who ran from deputies. There has been a heavy law enforcement presence for over an hour on Jackson Street. I’m here on Jackson Street where...
mageenews.com
Rankin County Woman Found Guilty of Conspiring to Falsify Business and Income Records
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jackson, Miss. – A Pearl woman was found guilty by a federal jury on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, of conspiring to falsify business and income records with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
