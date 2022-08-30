ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MS

kicks96news.com

Multiple Child Neglect and DUI Arrests in Neshoba

JOHN L STRICKLAND, 32, of Walnut Grove, Hold for Investigations, Improper Equipment X 2, No Tag, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights / Siren, Speeding X 2, Speeding > 20 MPH over Limit, Driving on Wrong Side of Road, Careless Driving, Reckless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Motorcycle Endorsement, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $0, $300 X 2, $300, $400, $300 X 2, $500, $400, $300, $300, $300, $1,000, $1,000.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Neshoba Democrat

16-day search for pot grow fugitives ends with arrests

All three suspects in connection with a mid-August drug bust that netted roughly 7 kilos of marijuana have been arrested after the final two suspects turned themselves in Friday afternoon, the authorities said. The two, William Kyley Clark and Kristi King, turned themselves in to the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala

JUAN GARCIA, 23, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Speeding, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, KPD. Bond $10,000, $10,000, $671.25, $210, $0. DAVID C GARNETT, 45, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Trespassing, Contempt of Court –...
CARTHAGE, MS
WTOK-TV

2 charged with aggravated assault

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department has charged two people with aggravated assault. Keamber McCoy and Sammiekah Teachey are accused of involvement with a shooting that happened July 19, 2022, in the 1700 block of 25th Avenue. Bond for McCoy and Teachey was set at $100,000 each. Want...
MERIDIAN, MS
WLBT

Ex-boyfriend shoots at home of off-duty law enforcement officer from woods in Carroll County

CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities arrested and charged a man with two counts of felony kidnapping and disturbance of a family in Carroll County. The victim, who is an off-duty law enforcement officer, told deputies that 35-year-old Tamarius Webster was in the woods shooting at her home with an automatic rifle on August 30. Webster is the victim’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her eight-month-old baby.
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Third person arrested in burglary case

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A third person has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened last Sunday afternoon. Jonathan Michael Mena, 35, turned himself in Thursday. Sheriff Billy Sollie said Mena was the third suspect wanted for breaking into a property near Sunshine Rd. The property owner...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 1, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 31, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 2:27 AM on September 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a vent.
MERIDIAN, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Four from Vicksburg arrested in Richland for robbery after setting up an online purchase

Four individuals from Vicksburg were arrested in Richland on Aug. 25, for robbery. On Aug. 25, at 3:02 p.m., Richland police officers were dispatched to the Budweiser Distribution Center at 1939 Davis Johnson Drive in Richland. According to Chief Nick Mclendon, an individual had agreed to purchase a Playstation for $120 from someone they met at an online marketplace. Soon after arriving at the agreed upon location, Shakori Reagan from Vicksburg, no age given, “Snatched $120 from the victim while the other three sat in the car.”
RICHLAND, MS
kicks96news.com

Disturbance and Multiple Wrecks in Leake

7:02 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to Hwy 25 South near Redwater Rd where a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported. 9:23 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a minor accident in the parking lot of First Financial Bank on Hwy 35.
CARTHAGE, MS
kicks96news.com

Pulled Over for a Broken Headlight, Busted for Drugs – Leake

On Sunday, August 28th at approximately 2:18 a.m., Leake County Deputies pulled a vehicle over on Hwy 35 North near Waggoner Rd because a headlight was not working. A search of the vehicle and the backpack of one of its occupants yielded multiple clear plastic bags with a crystal-like substance, multiple glass pipes, 1 large scale, & 1 smaller scale.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Multiple Felony Obstruction and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake

TERRY J ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Felony Hold for Other County – Leake County Justice Court, Contempt of Court X 2, CPD. Bond N/A, $0 X 2. DAKOTAH ALEXANDER, 36, Hernando, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $1,000. ROBERT E ANDERSON, 28, of Pickens, Felony Bench Warrant – Attala...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Gunshots and a Theft in Neshoba

12:20 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to provide a female officer to assist with a traffic stop of two females on Road 383. 1:03 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the report of gunshots from a passing black car on Ivy Street. 2:14 p.m. – Philadelphia Police...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot during armed carjacking at Jackson car wash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot during an armed carjacking in Jackson on Thursday, September 1. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Dushawn Lewis was shot while he was robbed of his car at the car wash near Capital and Prentiss streets. Two men dressed in black clothes […]
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Two charged with attempted capital murder

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said Tuesday that Rikarion Campbell and Joshua McLemore have been charged with attempted capital murder. The shooting happened Aug. 17, 2022, in the 1600 block of 36th Street. MPD released no other details. Bond was denied for both suspects. Want more news...
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

East Columbus shooting leads to active manhunt in Starkville

STARKVILLE/COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An east Columbus shooting leads to an active manhunt in Starkville. Right now, law enforcement is searching for a suspect who ran from deputies. There has been a heavy law enforcement presence for over an hour on Jackson Street. I’m here on Jackson Street where...
COLUMBUS, MS
mageenews.com

Rankin County Woman Found Guilty of Conspiring to Falsify Business and Income Records

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jackson, Miss. – A Pearl woman was found guilty by a federal jury on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, of conspiring to falsify business and income records with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS

