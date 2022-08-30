Read full article on original website
rockvillenights.com
Aggravated assault with gun in King Farm area of Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of an aggravated assault involving a firearm in the King Farm neighborhood yesterday afternoon, September 2, 2022. The assault was reported in the 1600 block of Piccard Drive at 2:00 PM Friday. That is a residential street with townhomes on one side, and the Ingleside at King Farm retirement community on the other.
Two juveniles shot, leaving a 14-year-old dead in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE -- A shooting following a Friday night football game in Baltimore County killed one teenager and injured another.Baltimore County officers responded to calls of a report of a shooting near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Once there, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. Both teens were taken to an area hospital. Shortly after arriving, the 14-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel. The other juvenile victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The shooting happened after Milford Mill Academy's home football game win against Franklin High School, according to Sgt. Gladys Brown. The scene was about a half mile away, "within walking distance," she added. "Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with the friends, the family and the entire community that is grieving over the loss of a 14-year-old," said Sgt. Brown. "That's why we're appealing to the public: if you have any information in reference to this, please call."The teen boy who died and the second injured victim have not been identified by authorities. Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this homicide. Anyone with any information are urged to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.
Four people shot at 7-Eleven in Prince George’s County with 1 dead as cops surround store in Capitol Heights, Maryland
A SHOOTING at a 7-Eleven store has left one person dead and three others hurt in Maryland. One man died from his injuries while the other victims in the quadruple shooting were at the hospital with gunshot wounds, cops said. The gunfire erupted at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights, Maryland,...
Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
Police investigate shooting in Windsor Mill that killed juvenile
Officers responded around 9:24 p.m. to the area of Liberty Road and Washington Avenue in Windsor Mill.
mocoshow.com
(Located) Concern for Missing Woman Last Seen in Bethesda
Update: Fanisa Mthembi has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Fanisa Mthembi was last seen on Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 11:41 a.m. Mthembi...
Police Arrest Suspect In Prince George's Murder, Release Video
Police have arrested a Clinton man in connection to a fatal shooting in Prince George's County, authorities say. Trevon Cox, 20, is accused of killing Stanley Ramey, 28 in a shooting in the 2100 block of Rochelle Avenue around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to Prince George's County police.
mocoshow.com
Update on Student Struck by Vehicle After Driver Failed to Stop for School Bus
Update: The victim was initially described as 7-year-old female by Montgomery County Police; we now know that she is 9-years-old and in the fourth grade. WTOP reports that the 9-year-old girl that was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Rd. in Montgomery Village suffered a broken clavicle and broken pelvis, according to an MCPS spokesperson. The incident occurred at 3:53pm on Tuesday, August 30. Montgomery County Police said that the driver of the vehicle drove around a stopped MCPS school bus and struck the child. The school bus had its flashing red lights on at the time of the collision and the driver remained on the scene. The injuries are said to be non life-threatening.
fox5dc.com
DC police believe gunman in targeted Southeast murder may have shot, killed man then walked away
WASHINGTON - A gunman shot a man multiple times then walked away leaving him to die on a residential street in Southeast, D.C., according to a preliminary investigation by police. The shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of 18th Street. Officers say the victim, a...
mocoshow.com
(Located) Detectives Ask For Assistance in Locating Missing 9-Year-Old
Update: Hailey MaryJane Harvey has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 9-year-old from Silver Spring. Hailey MaryJane Harvey was last seen on Friday, September 2,...
Police ID Murder Victim In Glen Burnie, Suspect At Large, Officials Say
Police are on the lookout for a suspect after a Glen Burnie man was murdered, authorities say. Police discovered Matthew Anthony Ponder, 27, after he had been shot multiple times inside of a home in the 400 block of M Street North East around 2:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
fox5dc.com
2 people hurt after MetroAccess vehicle hits parked cars then tips over
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a car crash involving a MetroAccess vehicle, that happened Saturday morning in Northwest D.C. According to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority officials, the crash happened around 7:56 a.m. in the unit block of Rock Creek Church Road. Officials say the MetroAccess vehicle, which was being...
mymcmedia.org
D.C. Police Investigate Homicide of Silver Spring Man, Release Photos of Suspect
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) continues to investigate the Aug. 25 homicide of a Silver Spring man in the District of Columbia. At approximately 8:16 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
bethesdamagazine.com
Police Blotter: Seven vehicle thefts, jewelry store burglary reported in Silver Spring area
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Parts were taken from two vehicles between Aug. 16 and 18. The thefts occurred in the 8400 block of Chevy Chase Lake Terrace and the 8600 block of Jones Mill Road. Force was reported. Parts were taken from four vehicles...
Police still looking for suspect after second attempted abduction in Reston
Fairfax County Police say a man tried to grab a teenager who was walking on the sidewalk around the 1800 block of Old Reston Avenue. The teenager was able to break free and run away from the suspect.
Knife-wielding woman attacks Whole Foods coworker, police say
An Arnold woman is accused of waving a knife at a coworker at Whole Foods in Annapolis on Wednesday morning.
Concerns grow as violence increases in the Metro
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mounting concerns for morning commuters and the new general manager of Metro is responding to concerns voiced by riders. His comments come after another instance of violence. Commuters are understandably concerned after a shooting Thursday afternoon at the L’enfant Plaza Station. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke took to Twitter Thursday […]
WTOP
7-year-old struck by driver passing school bus in Montgomery Village
A 7-year-old girl is in a hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a driver trying to pass a stopped school bus, according to police in Montgomery County, Maryland. Police told WTOP that they got a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle a little...
BPD needs help locating woman they believe was abducted
Police need help identifying and locating a woman who may have been abducted last week in Northwest Baltimore.
wfmd.com
46 Arrests Made In One Week In Hagerstown
The Hagerstown Police Department made 46 arrests during the week of August 23. Frederick, Md. (BW) – 46 arrests in one week were made in Hagerstown. The Hagerstown Police Department also responded to nearly 1600 calls. Some notable arrests include:. Camara Jones arrested for attempted homicide. Izaiah Smothers arrested...
