Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 3 Midday” game were:
5-4-9, Wild: 2
(five, four, nine; Wild: two)
