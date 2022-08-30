PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
15-18-26-32-39
(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Cash4Life
02-05-14-40-48, Cash Ball: 3
(two, five, fourteen, forty, forty-eight; Cash Ball: three)
Match 6 Lotto
07-12-13-24-37-38
(seven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1,250,000
Mega Millions
02-38-55-57-65, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3
(two, thirty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-five; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $169,000,000
Pick 2 Day
5-2, Wild: 8
(five, two; Wild: eight)
Pick 2 Evening
6-9, Wild: 1
(six, nine; Wild: one)
Pick 3 Day
9-9-8, Wild: 8
(nine, nine, eight; Wild: eight)
Pick 3 Evening
1-2-5, Wild: 1
(one, two, five; Wild: one)
Pick 4 Day
9-7-1-8, Wild: 8
(nine, seven, one, eight; Wild: eight)
Pick 4 Evening
4-0-4-3, Wild: 1
(four, zero, four, three; Wild: one)
Pick 5 Day
5-9-1-6-1, Wild: 8
(five, nine, one, six, one; Wild: eight)
Pick 5 Evening
6-8-1-3-7, Wild: 1
(six, eight, one, three, seven; Wild: one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 134,000,000
Treasure Hunt
02-06-11-15-22
(two, six, eleven, fifteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $12,000
