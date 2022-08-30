Read full article on original website
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
Dementia: The ‘sneaky’ vitamin deficiency linked to the brain condition – symptoms to spot
While there might be various underlying causes when it comes to dementia, the brain condition has also been linked to low levels of vitamin B12. Dubbed as a “sneaky” by Harvard Medical School, this vitamin deficiency could lead to “irreversible” damage if left untreated, a health portal warns.
Butter Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible
Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, Colorado recalled butter products sold at Wegmans supermarkets in early August because they used an ingredient previously recalled due to possible Listeria contamination. The recall is only for 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter, with expiration dates between July and November. The recall was published on Aug. 19, about a week after the ingredient used was recalled. Listeria can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections among young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
I’m an expert and there are key signs to know if someone is about to die – you can tell if they’re days or months away
A MEDICAL expert has revealed the signs to look out for that a loved one is dying, claiming that they can sometimes be spotted months in advance. Physician Carol DeSarkissian reviewed WebMD's list of possible indicators that a terminally ill person is dying, including simple things like the person sleeping or snoozing more.
Statins: The growths on your fingers that could signal potentially fatal rhabdomyolysis
The Mayo Clinic reassures that “the risk of very serious side effects is extremely low, and calculated in a few cases per million people taking statins”. In a report on statin-induced rhabdomyolysis published in the journal Physiotherapy Canada, researchers sought to identify which statins may carry a higher risk of rhabdomyolysis.
8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium
Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern
WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
6 Carbonated Drinks Doctors Say No One Should Be Buying Anymore Because They’re 'Damaging To Your Health'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 31, 2021. Most of us know that we should be drinking water in lieu of fruit juices and soda, but many don’t know the nuances, health-wise, between all the carbonated drinks on the market. “Sodas contain many...
Is It Bad To Smoke Weed Every Day? Study Looks At What Happens With Decision-Making And Concentration Beyond Intoxication
What are, if any, the negative effects of regular marijuana consumption?. Well, according to a comprehensive review published Wednesday in the journal Addiction, cannabis use can lead to small or to moderate acute cognitive impairments that can persist after the period of intoxication, reported MedicalXpress. The study was conducted by...
Cancer: The warning sign that appears when you eat – ‘More challenging to diagnose’
Ovarian cancer targets the two small organs that store the eggs needed to make babies. “Although ovarian cancer is still considered relatively rare, it remains the sixth most common cancer in females,” said Chloe Cruickshank, Specialist Cancer Nurse at Perci Health. The expert also shared the tell-tale signs that make the condition “more challenging to diagnose”.
Health Experts Agree: 2 Types Of Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Because They May Slow Your Metabolism
When it comes to preparing food, there’s no denying that efficiency is key. At a time when people are almost always on the go, it helps to have something that’s simple, easy to cook, and most of all, accessible. With that being said, it’s pretty safe to say that canned goods are usually one of the go-to options for a quick meal.
Why do 90% of smokers not get lung cancer? Finally, scientists gave an answer
90% of lifelong smokers do not get lung cancer /Pawel Czerwinski. In the United States, approximately 90% of lung cancer deaths are responsible by tobacco products, with cigarette smoking being the number one leading cause of lung cancer.
How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says
Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
Urgent warning to diabetics who take painkillers over new risk of deadly killer
MILLIONS of Brits have been warned they could be at risk of a silent killer if they take a common form of pain relief. Experts claim that people living with type 2 diabetes increase their chances of ending up in hospital with heart failure if they take the anti inflammatory drug, ibuprofen.
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
What Is the Narcissistic Abuse Cycle?
People with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD), otherwise known as narcissists, have a grandiose sense of self, unreasonable expectations of favorable treatment, and a marked lack of empathy for others. People with narcissistic traits often have difficulty maintaining interpersonal relationships across all areas of life, including at home, at work, and...
The Pain That Is Unlike All Other Pain
Not long after wheeling me into the room where I would eventually give birth to my eldest daughter, the nurse asked me what my plan was for pain management. I didn’t have much of an answer. I had just completed my second semester of graduate school, a feat managed largely by underpreparing for parenthood. My only birth plan was to listen to my doctors and nurses. “What do you think I should do?” I asked. The nurse walked me through my options and then suggested the common approach of at least attempting to give birth without medication. If I felt I needed pain relief, she told me, I could start with less invasive methods, such as nitrous oxide and morphine, before considering an epidural.
Early dementia could be found using clock-drawing test – ‘Quick way to screen’ say experts
Dementia, a broad term to describe the loss of cognitive functioning to the point where it causes daily difficulty, is a heart-breaking condition to witness. The earlier dementia is spotted, the better sufferers can receive the support they need. Some experts believe the clock-drawing test is a “quick way to screen for early dementia”.
Are Grapes Good For Diabetes?
Grapes contribute to the body's supply of minerals, vitamins, carbohydrates, and fiber, but are they ideal in a diet designed for diabetes management?
