ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Butter Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible

Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, Colorado recalled butter products sold at Wegmans supermarkets in early August because they used an ingredient previously recalled due to possible Listeria contamination. The recall is only for 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter, with expiration dates between July and November. The recall was published on Aug. 19, about a week after the ingredient used was recalled. Listeria can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections among young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teva Pharmaceuticals#Linus Adhd#Mental Disorder#Diseases#General Health#Nbc News#American
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
HEALTH
UPI News

Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Benzinga

Is It Bad To Smoke Weed Every Day? Study Looks At What Happens With Decision-Making And Concentration Beyond Intoxication

What are, if any, the negative effects of regular marijuana consumption?. Well, according to a comprehensive review published Wednesday in the journal Addiction, cannabis use can lead to small or to moderate acute cognitive impairments that can persist after the period of intoxication, reported MedicalXpress. The study was conducted by...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
nypressnews.com

Cancer: The warning sign that appears when you eat – ‘More challenging to diagnose’

Ovarian cancer targets the two small organs that store the eggs needed to make babies. “Although ovarian cancer is still considered relatively rare, it remains the sixth most common cancer in females,” said Chloe Cruickshank, Specialist Cancer Nurse at Perci Health. The expert also shared the tell-tale signs that make the condition “more challenging to diagnose”.
CANCER
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration

Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
SCIENCE
verywellmind.com

What Is the Narcissistic Abuse Cycle?

People with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD), otherwise known as narcissists, have a grandiose sense of self, unreasonable expectations of favorable treatment, and a marked lack of empathy for others. People with narcissistic traits often have difficulty maintaining interpersonal relationships across all areas of life, including at home, at work, and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Atlantic

The Pain That Is Unlike All Other Pain

Not long after wheeling me into the room where I would eventually give birth to my eldest daughter, the nurse asked me what my plan was for pain management. I didn’t have much of an answer. I had just completed my second semester of graduate school, a feat managed largely by underpreparing for parenthood. My only birth plan was to listen to my doctors and nurses. “What do you think I should do?” I asked. The nurse walked me through my options and then suggested the common approach of at least attempting to give birth without medication. If I felt I needed pain relief, she told me, I could start with less invasive methods, such as nitrous oxide and morphine, before considering an epidural.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
81K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy