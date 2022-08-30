There's no shortage of villains when it comes to the horror genre. Whether it's Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Candyman, or even Alien. Guys like Chucky and Freddy Krueger get by on their personality and hilarious one-liners. However, there are villains like Michael Myers, a man we barely know anything about, at least when he was introduced in the very first Halloween film. Our introduction to Mr. Myers saw him stab his sister for a reason that remains unknown. Clearly, it means the guy is unhinged and a psycho, but people aren't as black and white. There's also layers behind every man or woman; so surely, there's a deep underlying meaning as to why Michael stabbed his sister. Maybe he was jealous of her? Or angry? Or perhaps she was abusing young Myers, and he was getting revenge? We never get an answer in the John Carpenter version, which is why Michael Myers is such a scary figure. In general, villains where the audience knows next to nothing about them tend to be the scariest ones.

