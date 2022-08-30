Read full article on original website
Related
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Collider
10 Best A24 Movies Just Added To HBO Max
Studio A24 has earned credibility with a string of highly successful films, made recognizable by what fans call ‘A24 vibes’ – their special brand of visual style, quirky tone, and creative expression. Just a decade ago, this small, indie studio took some big risks on unknown writer-directors that made a big impression. Today their films can rival tent-pole productions, with cinephiles keeping a keen eye on the A24 calendar.
Collider
'Spider-Man 2's Horror Elements Made Doc Ock a Stronger Villain
When it comes to the Spider-Man universe, the second Sam Raimi feature remains highly regarded amongst fans and critics despite the numerous reboots and sequels that have followed the Tobey McGuire vehicle. To recall, the Spidey sequel focuses on Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), whose wife is killed in a freak accident when his nuclear fusion experiment fails and explodes. During that fatal accident, Doc Ock's inhibitor chip is destroyed, and his highly intelligent metal arms feed into the doctor's darker side, which could potentially result in the destruction of an entire city if Spider-Man doesn't stop him.
Collider
'Medieval': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
For the longest time epic, historical movies were reduced to mere sword fights, with little depth but in recent times there has been an awakening of sorts to films that take us back in time and give us a fair idea of how far the human civilization has come. They paint a gritty picture of times past when men lived and died by the sword. An era replete with sweeping scenery, palace intrigue, and ample romance would always make for great viewing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collider
'The Whale': Cast, Plot, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far
Darren Aronofsky is a fantastic director without question, but that doesn't necessarily mean his repertoire of films are the most approachable movies in cinemas today. Having made films like Pi (1998), Requiem for a Dream (2000), The Fountain (2006), The Wrestler (2008), Black Swan (2010), and Noah (2014), Aronofsky is often the subject of rave reviews, but the brilliance that the film community praises him for is often overlooked by more casual audiences. Sometimes his films become the subject of debate amongst his most die-hard fans, such was the case with his most recent film Mother! (2017), which had a much more polarizing response with one side of viewers calling it masterful while the other side called it pretentious.
Collider
The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story
Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
Collider
How 'Silver Linings Playbook' Made Me Feel Represented
It's been almost 10 years since the original release of Silver Linings Playbook, and the considerate depictions of mental illness are still just as relevant today. The film follows Patrizio (Pat), sensitively portrayed by Bradley Cooper, as he looks to lead a normal life despite his struggles with bipolar disorder. When recently rewatching the 2012 film, I found myself connecting with the storyline much more than I had upon my first viewing. That's because since then, I have been given my own diagnosis of bipolar disorder.
Collider
10 New Members of the Avengers for the 2025 Films
There are voids to be filled in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Avengers line-up before the all-powerful team reappears in May and November 2025. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame brought the MCU’s Infinity Saga to a more than satisfactory end for comic fans and non-comic fans alike. However, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
Why Villains Like Michaels Myers and The Grabber Prove the Mystery Is the Scary Part
There's no shortage of villains when it comes to the horror genre. Whether it's Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Candyman, or even Alien. Guys like Chucky and Freddy Krueger get by on their personality and hilarious one-liners. However, there are villains like Michael Myers, a man we barely know anything about, at least when he was introduced in the very first Halloween film. Our introduction to Mr. Myers saw him stab his sister for a reason that remains unknown. Clearly, it means the guy is unhinged and a psycho, but people aren't as black and white. There's also layers behind every man or woman; so surely, there's a deep underlying meaning as to why Michael stabbed his sister. Maybe he was jealous of her? Or angry? Or perhaps she was abusing young Myers, and he was getting revenge? We never get an answer in the John Carpenter version, which is why Michael Myers is such a scary figure. In general, villains where the audience knows next to nothing about them tend to be the scariest ones.
Collider
The 10 Best Western Movies From The '50s and '60s
Western movies have always been a popular movie genre in the history of film. The popularity of the genre has seen its ups and downs, however, certain decades in the 1900s have seen the release of many classic Western films. Many of these films from the ‘50s and ‘60s depict America’s changing attitudes and opinions as well as the continued aftermath of World War II.
Collider
'The Visitor' Trailer Reveals a Dark Doppelgänger Conspiracy
Epix's new psychological thriller, The Visitor, has just received an official trailer from Paramount Movies. The Visitor will follow a man whose life descends into chaos after he finds an old portrait of his doppelganger in his wife's childhood home. The film is directed by Justin P. Lange from a script by Adam Mason & Simon Boyes. The Visitor stars Finn Jones (Iron Fist), Jessica McNamee (The Meg), Dane Rhodes (The Magnificent Seven), and Donna Biscoe (The Fundamentals of Caring).
Collider
Food For Thought: 11 of the Best Movies About Cannibalism
Since the days of Jonathan Swift’s A Modest Proposal, cannibalism has often served as a metaphor for bigger overarching themes that explore society and the human psyche. It’s true: there’s something fascinating about cannibals, serial killers, and other folks of highly taboo practices. That’s why there are so goddamn many true crime podcasts and why shows like Dexter, Criminal Minds, and Hannibal are so popular. Killers are one thing, though, and cannibals are another. The genre of “Cannibal Film” is unsurprisingly plagued with controversy, with many of the films about this subject matter being condemned—or outright banned—for their brutality and their scandalous subject matter. It’s not always somber-toned blood and guts, however, since some films have dodged the usual expectations that one would understandingly have about cannibal movies, and Luca Guadagnino’s latest film, the Timothée Chalamet-starring Bones & All, is looking to be yet another of a long line of unique explorations of the subject. If you’re looking to dive into films about the most ravenous of appetites, then cozy in, grab some fava beans and a nice chianti, and get ready for 11 of the most interesting films on cannibalism. Believe it or not, there’s something here for everybody.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'Dead For a Dollar' Trailer Pits Christoph Waltz Against Willem Dafoe
As western movie fans start the countdown for the Dead For a Dollar premiere at the end of this month, Quiver Distribution decided to ease the wait by releasing a trailer to tease what we can expect to see when the time comes to go check it out in theaters. The story centers around a bounty hunter who happens upon a nemesis he put in prison years before, as well as a new bounty that challenges him in unexpected ways.
Collider
Why the Six-Minute Alley Fight from John Carpenter's 'They Live' Is Still One of Film's Best Brawls
In terms of pure quality and general badassery, 2018 has been a banner year for fights on the screen both big and small. Think Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, and Liang Yang shotgun-arming each other around a Parisian nightclub bathroom in Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Think Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) dodging violently tossed office supplies across from his nemesis Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) in Marvel's Daredevil. Or simply think of Nicolas Cage, getting in a chainsaw duel with a cult demon in Mandy. But amid all that flash and pyrotechnics, 2018 also stands as the 30th anniversary of, for my money, one of film history's best brawls: the six-minute alleyway tussle between Roddy Piper and Keith David in John Carpenter's 1988 sci-fi horror mind-bender, They Live. I recently revisited the film in light of the anniversary and Carpenter's name slashing its way back into headlines thanks to the new Halloween, and I finally figured out what makes that brutal, absurd fight scene so great, even today. It doesn't need to be that brutal or that absurd—and definitely not that long—but Carpenter commits, man, and the result is a thing of B-movie beauty.
Collider
Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, and Paul Dano Board 'Dumb Money'
Ben Mezrich’s bestselling novel The Antisocial Network is about to get a film adaptation with an unforgettable cast. Black Bear Pictures announced today that Craig Gillespie's Dumb Money has cast Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, and Paul Dano—a foursome that guarantees that Twitter will never stop talking about this movie once it arrives in theaters. The script was adapted by Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum.
Collider
'Don't Worry Darling': Olivia Wilde Details Incel Inspiration Behind Chris Pine's Character
Controversies might be trailing Olivia Wilde's sophomore feature Don't Worry Darling, but this does not seem to be hampering the ongoing marketing for the psychological thriller which will hit screens for the first time at the ongoing 79th Venice International Film Festival. New details from the upcoming picture have emerged from a Q&A session Wilde held with Maggie Gyllenhaal for Interview Magazine where the actress detailed among many things the inspiration behind its antagonist character, Frank (Chris Pine) the venerated leader of the secluded and falsely idyllic city of Victory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween Includes 'Get Out,' 'A Quiet Place,' 'Happy Death Day,' and More
It’s officially September which means that horror fans can finally start celebrating Halloween publicly. One of the most exciting parts of this haunting season is seeing all the networks and streamers release their Halloween schedules. This includes the popular channel Freeform whose 2022 schedule has just risen from the dead.
Collider
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Casts Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, and More
The cast for director Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming project Megalopolis grows even larger as several prominent actors have recently joined the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Coppola's sister Talia Shire, who previously collaborated with the filmmaker on The Godfather trilogy as the character Connie Corleone, is set to star in the film with her son Jason Schwartzman, who will also appear in next year's Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
Collider
2022 Fall Movie Preview: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Halloween Ends,’ ‘Blonde,’ and 37 More to Get Excited For
2022 has already been an absurdly packed year for film. We've already seen Top Gun: Maverick decimate box office records, the debut of Battinson with The Batman, great new films from Kogonada, Steven Soderbergh, Jordan Peele, Robert Eggers, Dan Trachtenberg, and more, and even two different multiverses with Everything Everywhere All at Once and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Yet despite all this excellence so far this year, we simply haven't seen anything yet.
Collider
'Bullet Train': 10 Other Times Hollywood Went to Japan
David Leitch and Brad Pitt recently took audiences on a thrill-ride trip through Japan with the stylised action flick, Bullet Train. And while it's yet to be determined whether that film will pull into the station as a box-office hit, it's hard to deny that it's a fun ride all the way.
Comments / 0