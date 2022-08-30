Read full article on original website
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in September 2022
Fall is finally arriving. For those of us who are big fans of football, pumpkin spice, and changing leaves, it is the most wonderful time of the year. It’s also a great time of the year to cuddle up on the couch to Netflix and Chill. In the month of September, Netflix has a bunch of new series for you to choose from if you need something a little longer than a movie to dive into. There are so many new shows set to premiere or return that it was pretty difficult to narrow it down to just seven recommendations, but here they are.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
'Medieval': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
For the longest time epic, historical movies were reduced to mere sword fights, with little depth but in recent times there has been an awakening of sorts to films that take us back in time and give us a fair idea of how far the human civilization has come. They paint a gritty picture of times past when men lived and died by the sword. An era replete with sweeping scenery, palace intrigue, and ample romance would always make for great viewing.
'The Whale': Cast, Plot, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far
Darren Aronofsky is a fantastic director without question, but that doesn't necessarily mean his repertoire of films are the most approachable movies in cinemas today. Having made films like Pi (1998), Requiem for a Dream (2000), The Fountain (2006), The Wrestler (2008), Black Swan (2010), and Noah (2014), Aronofsky is often the subject of rave reviews, but the brilliance that the film community praises him for is often overlooked by more casual audiences. Sometimes his films become the subject of debate amongst his most die-hard fans, such was the case with his most recent film Mother! (2017), which had a much more polarizing response with one side of viewers calling it masterful while the other side called it pretentious.
'Trick 'R Treat' to Get Theatrical Release for the First Time
When genre fans think of classic horror films, we often go straight to John Carpenter’s Halloween or James Whale’s The Bride of Frankenstein. However, there have been a lot of modern-day classics that rarely ever get their time in the genre spotlight. One of those films is Michael Dougherty’s 2007 anthology Trick ‘r Treat. It's a film that has reached cult classic status since then, but it never received a theatrical release. Thankfully that’s about to change as Trick ‘r Treat is coming to theaters for the first time ever thanks to Regal Cinemas.
The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story
Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
Why Villains Like Michaels Myers and The Grabber Prove the Mystery Is the Scary Part
There's no shortage of villains when it comes to the horror genre. Whether it's Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Candyman, or even Alien. Guys like Chucky and Freddy Krueger get by on their personality and hilarious one-liners. However, there are villains like Michael Myers, a man we barely know anything about, at least when he was introduced in the very first Halloween film. Our introduction to Mr. Myers saw him stab his sister for a reason that remains unknown. Clearly, it means the guy is unhinged and a psycho, but people aren't as black and white. There's also layers behind every man or woman; so surely, there's a deep underlying meaning as to why Michael stabbed his sister. Maybe he was jealous of her? Or angry? Or perhaps she was abusing young Myers, and he was getting revenge? We never get an answer in the John Carpenter version, which is why Michael Myers is such a scary figure. In general, villains where the audience knows next to nothing about them tend to be the scariest ones.
'The Sandman': How Dream's Relationship With Calliope Changed From the Comics
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the "Calliope" episode of the Netflix series, The Sandman. The Sandman’s latest episode treats audiences to a double feature with “Dream of a Thousand Cats/Calliope.” Though both self-contained narratives involve Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), or Dream, he is not the main character of either story, and each is based on a standalone tale within the Sandman comics by Neil Gaiman. The second half of the episode focuses on the Greek Muse Calliope (Melissanthi Mahut) during her enslavement to hapless writer Richard Madoc (Arthur Darvill), and is an adaptation of the standalone tale of the same name that first appeared in the Sandman: Dream Country collection in 1990. Although Dream plays only a peripheral role in "Calliope," the episode provides a significant amount of information about his history. We learn that he and Calliope were once married, and that together they had a son, Orpheus — the same Orpheus from the Orpheus and Eurydice story. The episode intimates, also, that they did not part on good terms. Though "Calliope" is, as a whole, extremely faithful in its adaptation of Morpheus and Calliope’s relationship, it still contains some changes from the original comic books which, despite their subtlety, do alter the nature of their dynamic.
'Bridgerton': Queen Charlotte Prequel Wraps Filming
At the release of the first two seasons of Bridgerton, the Regency drama went on to score a massive following among audiences while breaking records on Netflix. The streamer did not waste much time renewing the show for more seasons while also ordering a limited prequel series based on a young Queen Charlotte to expand on the wildly popular franchise. In some good news for fans of the regency drama – of which we are numerous – the Bridgerton Queen Charlotte prequel series has wrapped filming.
Food For Thought: 11 of the Best Movies About Cannibalism
Since the days of Jonathan Swift’s A Modest Proposal, cannibalism has often served as a metaphor for bigger overarching themes that explore society and the human psyche. It’s true: there’s something fascinating about cannibals, serial killers, and other folks of highly taboo practices. That’s why there are so goddamn many true crime podcasts and why shows like Dexter, Criminal Minds, and Hannibal are so popular. Killers are one thing, though, and cannibals are another. The genre of “Cannibal Film” is unsurprisingly plagued with controversy, with many of the films about this subject matter being condemned—or outright banned—for their brutality and their scandalous subject matter. It’s not always somber-toned blood and guts, however, since some films have dodged the usual expectations that one would understandingly have about cannibal movies, and Luca Guadagnino’s latest film, the Timothée Chalamet-starring Bones & All, is looking to be yet another of a long line of unique explorations of the subject. If you’re looking to dive into films about the most ravenous of appetites, then cozy in, grab some fava beans and a nice chianti, and get ready for 11 of the most interesting films on cannibalism. Believe it or not, there’s something here for everybody.
New 'Halloween' 4K Collection Extras Announced by Scream Factory
It’s the beginning of September, which means horror fans have already started counting down the days till Halloween. There are so many exciting horror physical releases coming in the next two months like Evil Dead, Army of Darkness, and The Fog. Those films are all coming to 4K for the first time thanks to Shout Factory/Scream Factory. However, another amazing release coming out in early October is their Halloween 4K Collection (1995-2002). This includes Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, and Halloween: Resurrection. Now Scream Factory has announced the extras for the release and if you're a Resurrection fan you’re going to be really happy.
2022 Fall Movie Preview: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Halloween Ends,’ ‘Blonde,’ and 37 More to Get Excited For
2022 has already been an absurdly packed year for film. We've already seen Top Gun: Maverick decimate box office records, the debut of Battinson with The Batman, great new films from Kogonada, Steven Soderbergh, Jordan Peele, Robert Eggers, Dan Trachtenberg, and more, and even two different multiverses with Everything Everywhere All at Once and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Yet despite all this excellence so far this year, we simply haven't seen anything yet.
Why the Six-Minute Alley Fight from John Carpenter's 'They Live' Is Still One of Film's Best Brawls
In terms of pure quality and general badassery, 2018 has been a banner year for fights on the screen both big and small. Think Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, and Liang Yang shotgun-arming each other around a Parisian nightclub bathroom in Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Think Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) dodging violently tossed office supplies across from his nemesis Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) in Marvel's Daredevil. Or simply think of Nicolas Cage, getting in a chainsaw duel with a cult demon in Mandy. But amid all that flash and pyrotechnics, 2018 also stands as the 30th anniversary of, for my money, one of film history's best brawls: the six-minute alleyway tussle between Roddy Piper and Keith David in John Carpenter's 1988 sci-fi horror mind-bender, They Live. I recently revisited the film in light of the anniversary and Carpenter's name slashing its way back into headlines thanks to the new Halloween, and I finally figured out what makes that brutal, absurd fight scene so great, even today. It doesn't need to be that brutal or that absurd—and definitely not that long—but Carpenter commits, man, and the result is a thing of B-movie beauty.
'Spider-Man 2's Horror Elements Made Doc Ock a Stronger Villain
When it comes to the Spider-Man universe, the second Sam Raimi feature remains highly regarded amongst fans and critics despite the numerous reboots and sequels that have followed the Tobey McGuire vehicle. To recall, the Spidey sequel focuses on Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), whose wife is killed in a freak accident when his nuclear fusion experiment fails and explodes. During that fatal accident, Doc Ock's inhibitor chip is destroyed, and his highly intelligent metal arms feed into the doctor's darker side, which could potentially result in the destruction of an entire city if Spider-Man doesn't stop him.
Movies Like 'The Big Lebowski' For More Laid-Back Action Comedy, Man
The Big Lebowski is one of the Coen brothers' most unique films. Jeff Bridges plays something other than a grizzled action hero, the soundtrack is phenomenal as a standalone mixtape, and the meandering dreamy plot puts this in a category above stoner comedy, though it does frame itself as such. The film also pulls out all the stops with casting, featuring stars like John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Julianne Moore, John Turturro, and Phillip Seymour Hoffman. If you already know you like The Big Lebowski, then you are sure to like some of these other irreverent action comedies:
'Don't Worry Darling': Olivia Wilde Details Incel Inspiration Behind Chris Pine's Character
Controversies might be trailing Olivia Wilde's sophomore feature Don't Worry Darling, but this does not seem to be hampering the ongoing marketing for the psychological thriller which will hit screens for the first time at the ongoing 79th Venice International Film Festival. New details from the upcoming picture have emerged from a Q&A session Wilde held with Maggie Gyllenhaal for Interview Magazine where the actress detailed among many things the inspiration behind its antagonist character, Frank (Chris Pine) the venerated leader of the secluded and falsely idyllic city of Victory.
How 'She-Hulk's Fourth-Wall Breaks Make the MCU Feel More Interactive
Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans, well-versed in tons of canon lore, sprinkled sweetly atop the original comic books, are as devoted as they come. Of course, with devotion come opinions, and opinions — particularly in the age of social media — birth interaction. Marvel Studios’ latest project, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, stays true to its comic-book roots, going a step further to incorporate inclusion. A series of fourth-wall breaks and dialogue bordering on conversation, as Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) stares right through our TV screens, make for one pretty epic viewing experience, as well as the perfect nod to the loyal fanbase.
Family Competition Crosses the Line in 'The Estate' Trailer
It is undeniably human that remembering to call one’s unpleasant, grouchy but wealthy relative often goes hand in hand with needing financial aid. It’s sad but true that we are impelled to be nicer to people we need help from. This is precisely what the upcoming comedy movie The Estate explores with its premise. The film’s recently released trailer showcases a scheming family going at each other’s throats in order to be the ones to inherit a dying wealthy member’s estate.
10 New Members of the Avengers for the 2025 Films
There are voids to be filled in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Avengers line-up before the all-powerful team reappears in May and November 2025. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame brought the MCU’s Infinity Saga to a more than satisfactory end for comic fans and non-comic fans alike. However, the...
'The Invitation' Ending Explained: Thick Blood, High Stakes
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for The Invitation (2022). Continue at your own risk. The Invitation came to theaters as an update of the Dracula mythos, one which exposes the sexist and classist undertones of a wealthy vampire lord being served by immortal women. However, while the political debate at the core of The Invitation cannot be ignored, the movie also reimagines the rules of vampirism to make the creatures deadlier than usual. So, when the time comes for protagonist Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) to face the bloodsucking monsters, there are a lot of supernatural elements to keep track of. So, now that we all been ensnared by the delights of The Invitation's Gothic tale, it’s time to talk about that explosive ending, what it means, and where Evie’s story might be going next.
