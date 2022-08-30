Read full article on original website
The Sweet Life: Signature Sweets and Treats Shop Opens in Billings
Who doesn't have a sweet tooth? I know I have multiple, and always find time to sneak in a sweet treat. Today, we came across a relatively new business here in Billings, making stunningly beautiful treats and eats!. What's available?. According to Joey Pickett, they focus on custom cakes for...
6 Fun Things to Do in Red Lodge, Montana Labor Day Weekend
We're heading into the unofficial end of summer and with near-record high temps in the forecast for the Billings area, locals might be thinking about heading to Red Lodge sometime this Labor Day Weekend. It's still expected to be hot in the Lodge (around 90 degrees on Sat, Sun, and Mon) but that'll be a solid ten degrees cooler than the Billings area.
DAD Camp: Visiting Montana to Make Dads Great Again
Our dads are all uniquely "Dad". Whether you had the cool Dad, who always was there to do things with, and was more of a buddy than a parent... or you had the overly strict Dad, who did something they probably shouldn't have... or you had the Dad who went for cigarettes and milk, but never returned. Dads do their best, but who couldn't use some improvement?
5K and ‘Kids Dash’ Planned for Billings on September 10
It's only 3.1 miles, you get to wear scrubs, and it's to benefit a literacy program for kids. So what's your excuse for not running? Or walking?. Riverstone Health Foundation is having their Scrub Run on Saturday, September 10 beginning and ending at Billings' South Park. The annual 5K run and walk begin at 9 am and will be followed by the Kids Dash at 10 am.
Hey Billings, Remember Cash? Some of Us Still Use It to Pay
So, I'm sitting in my pickup, waiting in line for my turn at the drive-up window. When I finished ordering from the nice lady in the speaker, she told me my total would be $5.17. Well, when the cents total is low like that, and I have time because I'm...
Dog in Billings is a Heartbreaker. Looking for His Forever Home.
Our featured Wet Nose this week is absolutely full of love. His name is Wazowski, and he's waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Here's what the great people at YVAS had to say about our boy Wazowski:. Wazowski may only have one eye, but he makes...
Remember When? Classic Cars Take Us Back at Billings Burn The Point Event
Burn The Point is this Friday, Sept. 2. I love old cars and I even enjoy working on cars and pick-ups at my convenience. I do have a vintage car that would be fun to put in the parade but I usually can't make it in. Anyone can show their...
New Yard Signs Are Popping Up in Billings. Here’s What They’re Promoting.
Montana has consistently been top 3 in the United States for suicide rate, and a local organization in Billings is working to help those at risk and to raise awareness during suicide prevention month. According to the press release from Riverstone Health, yard signs will be placed throughout the city...
Four Minutes and Twenty Seconds with B.o.B. on KISS FM!
Before you even realize it, six-time Grammy Award nominee B.o.B. will be in Billings at the Pub Station Tap Room. You'll likely remember B.o.B. from his debut single "Nothin On You" with Bruno Mars (Almost 400 MILLION views on YouTube!):. That single rocketed B.o.B. to the top of the Billboard...
Extreme Heat, Wind Prompts FIRE WATCH for the Billings Area on Sunday 9/4
Idle chit-chat with my coworkers this week frequently revolved around what everybody is doing for Labor Day weekend. The conversation naturally delved into the weather this weekend and how it seems like it's usually cold, wet, and windy on Labor Day. Everyone I know can share stories of getting rained on - or even snowed on - during camping adventures at the unofficial end of summer.
Remember Jamba Juice? The Last One in Montana is Hidden in Billings
My memory is a little foggy, but it seems like at one point in time there were Jamba Juice franchises everywhere. Founded by a 26-year-old college student in San Luis Obisbo, CA in 1990, at one point there were over 800 of these wildly popular, relatively healthy smoothie locations nationwide according to Mashed.com.
Montana Makes a Big Move to Expand Apprenticeships, Trades Jobs
We caught up with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) on Wednesday morning while we were broadcasting LIVE from the Montana Petroleum Association annual meeting in Billings. We talked energy policy, fire season, and more. Plus, the Governor gave us some very interesting numbers when it comes to expanding apprenticeships opportunities...
Angry Man Screamed at My Wife for Pull-Thru Parking in Montana
This story is completely true. It seems bonkers that I feel like it is necessary to clarify that I’m not making this up. The following situation occurred earlier this week in Laurel when my spouse was pulling into St. V’s Laurel Medical Center for a routine appointment. She told me about her bizarre parking lot encounter when I got home from work that day, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since.
Billings Pet Owners Celebrate National Dog Day
August 26 is #NationalDogDay to celebrate and encourage dog ownership of all breeds and was created by the National Dog Day Foundation, according to NationalDayCalendar.com, whose purpose is to rescue 10,000 dogs per year. We're celebrating all the wet noses around the Treasure State, from the mutts, the purebreds, and...
These Billings Theaters Will Offer $3 Movies for National Cinema Day
If you've not been able to see the Elvis movie yet or take the family to catch the new DC League of Super Pets flick, here's your opportunity to see a movie in the theater on a budget. The Cinema Foundation is a non-profit organization made up of theater owners...
Former White House Exec Chef Hosting Gala, Oct 1 in Billings
If you answered "yes" to all three questions, then you should probably mark your calendar for the inaugural Dog Tag Buddies Celebrity Chef Gala. It will be held October 1st at the beautiful Northern Hotel in historic Downtown Billings. The keynote presenter at the event will be a former White House Executive Chef named Andre Rush.
The Coolest Cars in the Region Head to Billings Auction Block
Burn the Point is a Labor Day Weekend tradition in Billings, with the parade and a street dance typically drawing hundreds of fans. Lovers of classic cars can also check out the annual vehicle auction too, with over 100 cars and trucks expected to hit the auction block. Plus, some really cool neon automotive signage (below) is up for bid.
What Can People in Billings Do if They Want to Show Their Inner Nerd?
Yesterday (08/23) was Find Your Inner Nerd Day, something I'm extremely familiar with. I will proudly show my love of pop culture, games of all kinds, and fantasy novels. But, the word "nerd" in this context means, "a person preoccupied with or devoted to a particular activity or field of interest." A single day shouldn't be the only day you show off your interests and passions. Here's what you can do here in Billings that would bring out and highlight interests to others.
Montana Man Is The Voice To Some Of Our Favorite Pixar Characters
It's no surprise that when we mention the word Montana these days, people automatically think of the TV series Yellowstone. And who wouldn't? I mean, it is entering its 5th season and has spinoffs being filmed right now in Butte, Helena, and Missoula. One thing people don't realize is that...
Ranchers Raise Money for Rare Disease in True Montana Style
Farmers and ranchers in Big Sky Country are some of the first people to help out those in need. When wildfires threaten Montana, they're on the spot; frequently volunteering trucks and trailers to move livestock out of harm's way. They'll donate hay to neighbors in need. The farm and ranch community is always generous with local fundraisers too. Be it a donation of goods or services, or by being a top bidder at hometown fundraiser auctions.
