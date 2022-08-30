RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
08-15-19-46-47, Lucky Ball: 18
(eight, fifteen, nineteen, forty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Mega Millions
02-38-55-57-65, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3
(two, thirty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-five; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $169,000,000
Numbers Evening
3-9-8-5
(three, nine, eight, five)
Numbers Midday
7-7-9-3
(seven, seven, nine, three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 134,000,000
Wild Money
07-08-15-30-31, Extra: 36
(seven, eight, fifteen, thirty, thirty-one; Extra: thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $175,000
Comments / 0