RI Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Lucky For Life

08-15-19-46-47, Lucky Ball: 18

(eight, fifteen, nineteen, forty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Mega Millions

02-38-55-57-65, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3

(two, thirty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-five; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $169,000,000

Numbers Evening

3-9-8-5

(three, nine, eight, five)

Numbers Midday

7-7-9-3

(seven, seven, nine, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 134,000,000

Wild Money

07-08-15-30-31, Extra: 36

(seven, eight, fifteen, thirty, thirty-one; Extra: thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $175,000

#R I#Powerball Lottery
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

