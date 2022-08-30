KY Lottery

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Sean Tucker rushed for 98 yards and scored two touchdowns, one on a 55-yard catch-and-run, and quarterback Garrett Shrader threw for two scores and ran for another as Syracuse beat Louisville 31-7 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday night. Louisville had won the past three meetings in the series — all at Cardinal Stadium, — averaging 42.3 points, and was 7-1 against the Orange since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2014. The script was flipped in this one on the Orange’s home turf before a raucous crowd of 37,110 as Syracuse built an early 17-7 lead behind a new-look offense, and the Orange defense never let Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham get rolling. He was intercepted twice in the third quarter and lost a fumble early in the fourth, and the Orange converted two of the turnovers into touchdowns. Last year, he accounted for six touchdowns against Syracuse in the first half of a 41-3 victory. “It was a complete win. We left it all out there,” Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. “You’ve got 105 guys in there (Syracuse locker room) that are just elated.”

