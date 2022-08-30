KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash Ball
11-13-16-23, Cash Ball: 3
(eleven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-three; Cash Ball: three)
Lucky For Life
08-15-19-46-47, Lucky Ball: 18
(eight, fifteen, nineteen, forty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Mega Millions
02-38-55-57-65, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3
(two, thirty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-five; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $169,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
2-2-4
(two, two, four)
Pick 3 Midday
9-9-1
(nine, nine, one)
Pick 4 Evening
9-3-8-0
(nine, three, eight, zero)
Pick 4 Midday
5-8-4-6
(five, eight, four, six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 134,000,000
