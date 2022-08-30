Read full article on original website
newportbeachindy.com
City of Newport Beach Opens Cooling Centers Labor Day Weekend
As high temperatures are expected throughout Orange County, including Newport Beach, this Labor Day weekend, the City of Newport Beach will open three indoor Cooling Centers to the public on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 (and Monday, Sept. 5 if necessary) at the following locations and times:. Marina...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA (Free Maps)
If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Rancho Cucamonga a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
orangecoast.com
Shave Ice Delights in Orange County
Crave is an independent dessert shop in the heart of the Korean District in Garden Grove. While its extensive menu ranges from acai bowls to churro waffles, the shop is also known for its shave ice, better known as “milk snow”. Crave offers traditional milk snow flavors such as red bean and injeolmi (Korean rice cake), as well as Oreo, mango, strawberry, and more. 8939 W. Garden Grove Blvd., Garden Grove, 714-539-3759.
I'm moving from the suburbs of LA to NYC this summer. Here are the 6 restaurants I'll miss the most once I relocate to the Big Apple.
As someone who's moving from coast to coast for the first time, I'll be yearning for the yellow curry from The Silver Lake House.
danapointtimes.com
Tapped In: Delahunt Brewing Celebrates Taproom Grand Opening in Dana Point
Tapped In: Delahunt Brewing Celebrates Taproom Grand Opening in Dana Point
thefamilyvacationguide.com
7 of the Best Things to Do in San Clemente, CA, With Kids
San Clemente is a coastal city in sunny California renowned for its numerous tourist attractions. The gorgeous boardwalks and exciting art scene are the tip of the iceberg for vacationers who’d like to sample exceptional craft beer while enjoying the most picturesque coastline. More importantly, San Clemente has numerous...
localemagazine.com
5 Trivia Nights in Newport Beach and Costa Mesa That’ll Be the Highlight of Your Week
Think and Drink This Week at These Five Local Bars. Looking to get the gang together but don’t want the pressure of entertaining? Let trivia night provide the fun! A casual game of trivia is perfect for gathering with friends on a weekly basis. Plus, you’ll learn some fun facts while you’re at it! Gather your dream team and let laughter flow while showing off your knowledge. Who doesn’t love a little friendly competition? Here is your insider guide to the five best trivia nights in Costa Mesa and Newport Beach. Trivia Nights Newport Beach.
localemagazine.com
How to Score a VIP Advance Access Invite to the New Orange County Museum of Art
On Oct. 8, the Orange County Museum of Art is reopening its doors to the public, providing an immersive cultural, artistic and architectural experience right in the heart of Orange County. This 53,000-square-foot space will feature five inaugural exhibitions, including the California Biennial, a stunning outdoor sculpture by Sanford Biggers and a collective exhibition that pays tribute to the female founders of the museum. Orange County Museum Art.
UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"
A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible. "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
southocbeaches.com
Orange International Street Fair Guide Saturday September 3 2022
Orange International Street Fair continues Saturday September 3 2022. The Orange International Street Fair is Friday September 2 2022 thru Sunday September 4 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy The Orange International Street Fair!. The Orange International Street Fair is a Family Friendly Event.
oc-breeze.com
Enjoy fresh lobster and live entertainment at the Original Lobster Festival Sept. 9-11
The Original Lobster Festival, Southern California’s largest lobster festival, prepares fresh, live Maine lobsters in the world’s largest cookers, which steams up to a thousand pounds of lobster at a time—so there’s plenty to go around! And if that’s not enough, you can find all things lobster from lobster rolls to lobster mac and lobster fries, lobster bisque, and even lobster surf ‘n’ turf! Also, the infamous signature drink, the “Screaming Lobster,” among other specialty drinks.
Orange County Business Journal
New Name and Leasing Company for Ocean Plaza Tower in HB
Huntington Beach’s Ocean Plaza office tower will be renamed Point Break Tower after a recent interior renovation and following the appointment of Stream Realty Partners as its new leasing company. The 15-story tower is located at the Ocean Plaza business campus on Beach Blvd. which spans 8.65 acres. The...
sanpedrotoday.com
Eat in San Pedro: ‘Hole-in-the-Wall’ Taco Spots
It’s an understatement to say that tacos are beloved in Southern California. Although their exact origin is unknown, they have long been associated with Mexico, eventually finding their way north of the border where they have found a strong foothold. Despite their humble beginnings as street food, tacos have...
Business owner, suspects exchange gunfire in Huntington Beach
A Huntington Beach business owner and two armed suspects exchanged gunfire as the suspects attempted to rob the business around 4 p.m. on Saturday, police said. The two suspects forcibly entered Isabella’s Fine Jewelry, located on Algonquin St., and were confronted by the owner, who attempted to defend himself. The owner was not injured, but […]
marketplace.org
Now reopened after pandemic shutdown, popular L.A. restaurant manages through “unprecedented times”
About an hour and a half before opening at 6 p.m., prep was well underway in the kitchen at Here’s Looking at You, a restaurant in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles. “We’re just setting up,” said co-owner and chef Jonathan Whitener. “I was just doing the menu a second ago to get ready for service.”
Eater
After 12 Good Years, a South Pasadena Restaurant Legend Moves On
South Pasadena lunchtime staple Fiore Market Cafe is in new hands, with owner Bill Disselhorst announcing on social media that he has sold his beloved 12-year-old restaurant to Linda Grace, who owns the nearby San Marino Cafe. Grace has been a longtime local operator herself, and Disselhorst — whose wife and co-owner died in 2017 — says that the place will be in great hands moving forward. “I am so grateful that she is the one to carry on the tradition,” says Disselhorst on Instagram. “It’s been an amazing run.”
danapointtimes.com
Coastal Commission Approves Lazy River Plans for Waldorf Astoria
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best cheeseburger in California? This restaurant ranked No. 1, Yelp says
Cheeseburgers are regarded as an American staple, and Yelp just made it easier to find the best place in California to grab one. CRFT Burger in Glendora landed the No. 1 spot for cheeseburgers in the state, according to Yelp’s new report, which highlights the “top cheeseburger in every state.”
lagunabeachindy.com
Chief wildfire defense consultant exits Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach and a retired Orange County Fire Authority battalion chief who oversaw the construction of wildfire breaks have quietly parted ways after five and a half years. Mike Rohde played a central role in managing the permitting, environmental analysis, and labor-intensive endeavor to create defensible space between wild brush and Laguna Beach homes. City leaders have earmarked $8.5 million, including about $4 million in state funding, to complete the work which found new urgency in May after the Coastal Fire destroyed multimillion homes in Laguna Niguel.
