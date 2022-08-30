ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Gov. Kemp Awards Over $62M to Address Homelessness and Housing Insecurity

By Staff Reporter
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 4 days ago

Tuesday, August 30th, 2022, Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he is distributing over $62 million in awards to housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing insecurity exacerbated by the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As Georgians faced the unprecedented challenges and economic downturn of the pandemic, COVID-19 robbed some of their financial stability, expanding the homeless population in vulnerable communities,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Those who were already homeless faced even greater difficulties, with many already struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues. By investing these funds in those who are already making a difference around our state on these fronts, we will provide those most in need with resources that will aid them on the road to personal and financial recovery.”

In total, 20 projects amounting to $62,449,245 will be awarded from the American Rescue Plan and the State Fiscal Recovery Fund for these initial award announcements. Additional awards under this program will be announced in the coming weeks. Projects receiving awards include construction of new affordable housing, improvements to existing properties, and assistance for those experiencing mental health problems while homeless. Housing insecurity issues were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to more individuals and families facing uncertainty about their living situation. Each project was chosen following a competitive application process.

Awards:

3Keys, Inc.: $4,930,601.00

Advocates for Bartow’s Children, Inc.: $2,695,000.00

Athens Area Habitat for Humanity, Inc.: $4,326,703.00

Atlanta Land Trust: $808,427.00

Decatur Housing Initiatives Corporation: $2,000,000.00

Ebenezer Building Foundation: $5,000,000.00

Focused Community Strategies:$2,500,000.00

Georgia Works, Inc.: $5,000,000.00

Habitat For Humanity Troup County, Inc.: $1,861,400.00

Housing Economic Reinvestment Opportunities, Inc.: $3,850,000.00

Houston Co. Habitat for Humanity: $200,000.00

Mercy Housing Southeast: $5,000,000.00

MicroLife Institute Inc.: $2,500,000.00

Paladin, Inc.: $5,000,000.00 (Cherokee County)

Paladin, Inc.: $1,987,114.00 (Manchester City)

Quest Community Development Organization, Inc.: $5,000,000.00

Resource Housing Group, Inc. and Staff: $2,290,000.00

SUMMECH Community Development, Inc.: $1,000,000.00

Tapestry Development Group, Inc.: $1,500,000.00

West Georgia STAR: $5,000,000.00

The post Gov. Kemp Awards Over $62M to Address Homelessness and Housing Insecurity appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 0

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

2022 Elections: Abrams campaign says they’re drawing closer to Gov. Kemp in polls

Currently, sixty-eight days remain until election day and as many Georgians are focused on the return to school, college football and the National Football League, the race for the Governor’s mansion is beginning to heat up. According to internal polling by the Stacey Abrams campaign, they conclude that Abrams has made gains with voters of […] The post 2022 Elections: Abrams campaign says they’re drawing closer to Gov. Kemp in polls appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for John Eastman, a lead architect of some of Donald Trump’s efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election, said Wednesday they advised their client to assert attorney-client privilege and invoke his constitutional right to remain silent when testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible illegal election interference in […] The post Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Housing, City Partners Break Ground on Juanita H. Gardner Village

Atlanta — Atlanta Housing and its city partners broke ground Tuesday on the Juanita H. Gardner Village, a new construction project that will create 108 independent living senior units in a three-story elevator building in the Adamsville neighborhood. Ms. Gardner, after whom the project is named, is a long-time neighborhood association leader. “All 108 of these […] The post Atlanta Housing, City Partners Break Ground on Juanita H. Gardner Village appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Mzekewe Ltd. Co. fights for the Culture

“Land is essential because it is critical to wealth,” explains Nubiyn Mzekewe to a group of his peers in a small coffee shop in the middle of Glenwood Park.  Mzekewe moved to Florida in 1991 to begin his career with the United States Navy. After three years, he enrolled in Southern University in Baton Rouge. […] The post Mzekewe Ltd. Co. fights for the Culture appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Children’s Shelter will host fundraiser to end family homelessness

On September 9-11, 2022, the Atlanta Children’s Shelter will have its annual 5k walk/run event to help decrease the rate of family homelessness throughout metro Atlanta one step at a time. Race supporters will assist in raising funds for ACS programs that will directly impact homeless families striving for self-sufficiency. “By registering for the 5k, […] The post Atlanta Children’s Shelter will host fundraiser to end family homelessness appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Governor Reeves declares water emergency for Mississippi capital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday night that he is declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall exacerbated problems in one of Jackson’s water-treatment plants and caused low water pressure through much of the capital city. The low pressure raised concerns about firefighting and about people’s ability to take showers […] The post Governor Reeves declares water emergency for Mississippi capital appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
JACKSON, MS
TheAtlantaVoice

Where in the World is Officer Gray? ￼

A police officer was a pillar in the Bankhead and Grove Park communities until, one day, he vanished IT WAS A SIMPLE QUESTION. At a Grove Park Neighborhood Association meeting earlier this year, residents voiced their concerns about the turnover rate for the Atlanta Police Department (APD) officers in the area. Coupled with the concern […] The post Where in the World is Officer Gray? ￼ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia targets $100M from feds to aid police, cut violence

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia will give out $100 million in federal COVID-19 money to bolster policing and reduce violence, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday. Local agencies can apply for up to $1.5 million apiece if they can show that violent gun crimes and other violence got worse during the pandemic in their communities. State agencies […] The post Georgia targets $100M from feds to aid police, cut violence appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Homelessness#West Georgia#Georgians
TheAtlantaVoice

Abrams, Georgia Dems call midterms ‘unfinished business’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party’s old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state. That previewed 2020, when Joe Biden put […] The post Abrams, Georgia Dems call midterms ‘unfinished business’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe

The judge presiding over a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is wading into a fight over whether Gov. Brian Kemp has to testify before the panel. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who’s supervising the special grand jury, scheduled a hearing for Thursday morning […] The post Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Fani Willis: If you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I’m going use it

There were 26 people arrested in connection to gang-related activity in metro Atlanta; many incidents are connected to well-known celebrities in the city, according to the Fulton County District Attorney on Monday.  Fulton County DA Fani Willis, announced that her office will bring RICO charges against the “Drug Rich Gang.”  The gang has been implicated […] The post Fani Willis: If you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I’m going use it appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Kemp directs up to $37M in federal cash for learning aid

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday designated up to $37.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to private groups and public agencies to help students catch up on learning they missed during the pandemic. Kemp directed $12 million to Boys & Girls Clubs statewide for tutoring and academic enrichment, on top of […] The post Kemp directs up to $37M in federal cash for learning aid appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
TheAtlantaVoice

Elections Time in Dekalb County School District

Fall 2022 Principal Advisory Council (PAC) Established on September 17, 2016, the Principal Advisory Council (PAC) in DeKalb County School District (DCSD) was created to nurture a better understanding between parents, school employees, students, and community members; with a foundation of mutual respect’s perspectives and to share ideas for student achievement and performance. The elected […] The post Elections Time in Dekalb County School District  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

What about the gym on Mitchell Street?

West Side development has yet to reach the John H. Lewis Gymnasium Thursday, August 25 was the fifth anniversary of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Nine years ago a deal was made that helped get that project off the ground at the corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Northside Drive. It included a Baptist church and […] The post What about the gym on Mitchell Street? appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Sen. Ossoff, Rep. Johnson, and the AUC celebrate cybersecurity bill becoming law

Monday afternoon, U.S. Congressman Hank Johnson, U.S. Congresswoman Lucy McBath, and U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, joined the presidents of the institutions that make up the Atlanta University Center inside Morehouse College’s Martin Luther King Jr’s International Chapel to celebrate the passage of bipartisan Cybersecurity Opportunity Act. The Cybersecurity Opportunity Act will establish the “Dr. David […] The post Sen. Ossoff, Rep. Johnson, and the AUC celebrate cybersecurity bill becoming law appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Herschel Walker knocks new health care and climate law: ‘Don’t we have enough trees around here?’

(CNN) — Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, criticized the spending provisions in the newly passed health care and climate law, including money allocated for an urban forestry program which he dismissed as unnecessary. “[A] lot of money it’s going to trees. Don’t we have enough trees around here?” Walker said at a Republican Jewish […] The post Herschel Walker knocks new health care and climate law: ‘Don’t we have enough trees around here?’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Zillow and UNCF open registration for HBCU Hackathon

Registration is now open for Zillow’s second annual HBCU Housing Hackathon for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The program, in collaboration with United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and Amplify 4 Good, helps HBCU students develop critical tech and business skills as they compete for nearly $90,000 in cash and prizes, while also […] The post Zillow and UNCF open registration for HBCU Hackathon appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Sandra Deal, wife of Georgia ex-Gov. Nathan Deal, dies at 80

DEMOREST, Ga. (AP) — Sandra Deal, the wife of former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal who was noted for her advocacy of early literacy during her husband’s two terms, died Tuesday at age 80. The Deal family announced that Sandra Deal died Tuesday from breast cancer that metastasized into brain cancer at the family home in […] The post Sandra Deal, wife of Georgia ex-Gov. Nathan Deal, dies at 80 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Network of Atlanta-based cocaine traffickers, money launderers, and fraudsters sentenced to years in prison and forfeiture of over $3.9 million

Tory Lenard Troup has been sentenced as the Atlanta-based leader of a ring of repeat offenders who moved large quantities of cocaine through Atlanta and laundered criminal proceeds using a network of bank accounts, business entities, and purchases of luxury and high-performance cars, homes, jewelry, and cosmetic surgery. Members of the group also obtained fraudulent […] The post Network of Atlanta-based cocaine traffickers, money launderers, and fraudsters sentenced to years in prison and forfeiture of over $3.9 million appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Fact check: Herschel Walker falsely claims Raphael Warnock lied about having a dog

CNN) — Georgia pastor Raphael Warnock won a seat in the US Senate in 2021 with the help of cheery campaign ads featuring a cute dog. Now Warnock’s Republican opponent in the 2022 midterms, former football star Herschel Walker, is accusing him of lying about the nature of his connection to Alvin the beagle. “If […] The post Fact check: Herschel Walker falsely claims Raphael Warnock lied about having a dog appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy