Gov. Kemp Awards Over $62M to Address Homelessness and Housing Insecurity

Tuesday, August 30th, 2022, Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he is distributing over $62 million in awards to housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing insecurity exacerbated by the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As Georgians faced the unprecedented challenges and economic downturn of the pandemic, COVID-19 robbed some of their financial stability, expanding the homeless population in vulnerable communities,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Those who were already homeless faced even greater difficulties, with many already struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues. By investing these funds in those who are already making a difference around our state on these fronts, we will provide those most in need with resources that will aid them on the road to personal and financial recovery.”

In total, 20 projects amounting to $62,449,245 will be awarded from the American Rescue Plan and the State Fiscal Recovery Fund for these initial award announcements. Additional awards under this program will be announced in the coming weeks. Projects receiving awards include construction of new affordable housing, improvements to existing properties, and assistance for those experiencing mental health problems while homeless. Housing insecurity issues were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to more individuals and families facing uncertainty about their living situation. Each project was chosen following a competitive application process.

Awards:

3Keys, Inc.: $4,930,601.00

Advocates for Bartow’s Children, Inc.: $2,695,000.00

Athens Area Habitat for Humanity, Inc.: $4,326,703.00

Atlanta Land Trust: $808,427.00

Decatur Housing Initiatives Corporation: $2,000,000.00

Ebenezer Building Foundation: $5,000,000.00

Focused Community Strategies:$2,500,000.00

Georgia Works, Inc.: $5,000,000.00

Habitat For Humanity Troup County, Inc.: $1,861,400.00

Housing Economic Reinvestment Opportunities, Inc.: $3,850,000.00

Houston Co. Habitat for Humanity: $200,000.00

Mercy Housing Southeast: $5,000,000.00

MicroLife Institute Inc.: $2,500,000.00

Paladin, Inc.: $5,000,000.00 (Cherokee County)

Paladin, Inc.: $1,987,114.00 (Manchester City)

Quest Community Development Organization, Inc.: $5,000,000.00

Resource Housing Group, Inc. and Staff: $2,290,000.00

SUMMECH Community Development, Inc.: $1,000,000.00

Tapestry Development Group, Inc.: $1,500,000.00

West Georgia STAR: $5,000,000.00

The post Gov. Kemp Awards Over $62M to Address Homelessness and Housing Insecurity appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .