Read full article on original website
Related
digg.com
The Harshest Burns Against SF Tech Bros At Burning Man
Even Conan O'Brien joined in on the fun. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
digg.com
Adding Leslie Nielsen To Any Video Game Makes It Instantly Hysterical
Detective Frank Drebin from "Police Squad!" and "The Naked Gun" gets mashed up with "Detroit: Become Human." The results are a masterpiece. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most...
digg.com
Future Steam Decks May Include Streaming Features And Size Changes
Developers at Valve teased future generations of the Steam Deck handheld are in the works, and may allow for game streaming, plus changes to its size and shape. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily...
digg.com
The Collectors Who Save Video-Game History From Oblivion
Where does a game like Star Fox, Super Mario Bros., or Sharknado: The Video Game actually come from?. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
digg.com
Yakuza Devs Tease A 'Sneak Peek Trailer' And Fans Are Hoping For 'Yakuza 8'
"Yakuza 8?" "Even-Loster Judgment?" "Trinary Domain?" We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
digg.com
How To NOT Kill Your Game Before It Releases To The Public: A 'Marvel Snap' Story
This is an open letter to the development team Second Dinner about their video game "Marvel Snap." Please do not screw this launch up. Some of the original team behind Blizzard’s Hearthstone left to make a mysterious new game a few years ago, forming Second Dinner Studios. What they ended up working on in secret was a brand new CCG (collectible card game) called “Marvel Snap”, which combines elements of “Gwent'', “Artifact”, and poker to create a deceptively simple and fast-paced game.
digg.com
'The Last Of Us Part I' — All Performance Modes Tested On PlayStation 5
The new version also comes with a host of performance modes with support for fidelity and performance options, a 40fps offering and unlocked frame-rates via VRR. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter...
digg.com
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection' Launch Trailer
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection" is available now Nintendo Switch. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox....
IN THIS ARTICLE
digg.com
'The Callisto Protocol' Is Inspired By 'Die Hard' And 'Shaun Of The Dead'
RPS watched some new gameplay from sci-fi horror "The Callisto Protocol" and sat down with chief technology officer Mark James to chat it all out. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to...
digg.com
Never Will Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Forget This Feeling
Thrillist joined the "Never Have I Ever" star for a day of gaming at the Nintendo store in NYC. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of...
digg.com
'Skyrim With Pixel Art' Blows Past Its Kickstarter Goal, Clearing The Way For A 2023 Launch
Check out its new "features" trailer. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
digg.com
PSVR 2 Is Specifically Designed To Be More Port Friendly
It'll also make it easier for developers to make new games for the headset. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments / 0