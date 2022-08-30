ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

East Carolina competed well against 13th-ranked NC State in the season opener, but came up short as Owen Daffer missed two kicks at the end of regulation, 21-20, on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates outgained the Wolfpack and shut them out in the second half, but ultimately came up a point shy where it matters most.
There were more than 40,000 people watching Appalachian State and North Carolina battle on Saturday, and no matter the different allegiances or biased perceptions, there’s one unanimous statement all would make afterwards – “I’ve never seen anything like that before.”. App State led 21-7 early in...
On the mountain, and in front of a record-setting Kidd Brewer Stadium crowd, North Carolina squeaked out a 63-61 shootout victory over an unrelenting App State team to move 2-0 on the season. The game included a host of theatrics only college football can provide, including 17 total touchdowns and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Richmond was having some success in the run game in the first half, forcing the Cavaliers to make some adjustment on the defensive side of the ball. Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson, did what he has done through most of his career, quietly did his job, finishing with 14 tackles, two shy of matching his career-high. His partner in the second half wasn't so quiet. His impact was quite loud.
