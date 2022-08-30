CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Richmond was having some success in the run game in the first half, forcing the Cavaliers to make some adjustment on the defensive side of the ball. Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson, did what he has done through most of his career, quietly did his job, finishing with 14 tackles, two shy of matching his career-high. His partner in the second half wasn't so quiet. His impact was quite loud.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO