Iconic Austin Restaurant Known For Cheeky Signs Is Expanding Across Texas

By Dani Medina
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

That famous Texas restaurant known for its cheeky and hilarious signs could be coming to a city near you.

El Arroyo is expanding! Chron reports the Tex-Mex restaurant is planning to open multiple locations across the Lone Star State. The first location will be in New Braunfels and is likely to open at the end of 2023.

If you live under a rock, El Arroyo has gained nationwide notoriety with its sassy, sarcastic and scintillating signage. The restaurant has hugely capitalized on its Fifth Street fame and even sells postcards, greeting cards, ornaments and coffee table books. But now, you don't need to venture out to a gift shop to see the latest signage. It'll be available at several locations in Texas soon enough!

One location will sprout underneath the water tower at Rockin' R River Rides in Gruene. It'll be a two-story spot with banquet facilities on the first floor and a dining room on the second. As far as the other locations go, they're still in the works, but "probably six" will be opening in coming years.

"We just want to do it right, so we're going to go a little slower maybe than as fast as we can," owner Ellis Winstanley said.

With "probably six" new locations, will El Arroyo dish out six unique signs every day? "Jury's still out on how we're going to handle that," Ellis said.

Comments / 0

 

101.5 KNUE

Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas

Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
CW33

This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
austinmonthly.com

Form Meets Function with These Eye-Catching, Stadium-Approved Bags

When it came to attending live sporting events in college, Skyler Stephens Messina could always be counted on for her enthusiasm. “I went to Texas for undergrad and law school, and when I was in undergrad, I loved college football so much that I would go to random games, even [ones] not in Texas,” she says. “We would drive to LSU games with my girlfriends.”
Austin Chronicle

The Steeping Room to Close

Local bastion of fine teas and cuisine will shutter its Rosedale venue. Put a handful of loose tea in a heated pot of water right now, keep it simmering until the end of the month, and you might wind up with something as dark as the shadow this announcement casts on our diploid hearts:
papercitymag.com

Stylish Texas Women Convened at The Commodore Perry Estate in Austin for Brandon Maxwell’s Joyful Collection

Marla Hurley, Tara Martin, Tiffany Moon Ann Ayre, Brian McCulloch, Greggory Burk (Photo by Kristen Kilpatrick) Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of Moda Operandi, and Austin philanthropist Andra Liemandt, CEO of The Kindness Campaign, hosted a glamorous poolside lunch and intimate shopping event to celebrate New York designer Brandon Maxwell at The Commodore Perry Estate, an Auberge Resort, in Austin. That city holds a special place in the Longview, Texas native’s heart; it’s where Maxwell designed two of his best-selling collections while staying at friend Erin Driscoll Thornton’s guest house during the pandemic.
universitystar.com

Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas

In early June, the local community mourned the loss of the San Marcos location of Half Price Books. After two decades in San Marcos, the store owners cited rising rent costs as a significant reason to close up shop for good. Further up the IH-35 corridor, long-time Austinites were disappointed...
mhstrailblazer.com

Best Places to Get Donuts in Austin

When craving a fresh, soft and chewy treat, here are some of the best places to try out donuts:. Here since 1926, these donuts are already different at first glance with their deep yellow-like color. Round Rock Donuts has various types of donuts ranging from the classic glazed, filled and twists to cake donuts.
Community Impact Austin

11 businesses now open or coming soon to Round Rock

From new dining options to a CBD shop to kids haircuts, several new businesses are already open or coming soon in Round Rock. Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie opened Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
