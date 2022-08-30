Music: Performers who turn the corner from the Promenade onto a side street will be subject to new regulations. Emily Sawicki. The highly visible parklet program, which allows for outdoor dining patios located in parking spaces outside Santa Monica restaurants, is perhaps the most visible facet of the Santa Monica Outdoors Pilot Program, but it is just one piece of a more comprehensive temporary COVID-19 measure City Council is now working to translate into post-pandemic life.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO