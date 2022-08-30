Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
Apartment fire on 17th Street
On Thursday Sept. 1, at 9:48 p.m. Santa Monica Firefighters received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a structure fire in the 1400 block of 17th Street in the Mid-City neighborhood of Santa Monica. Upon arrival, Firefighters found a well-developed fire within one apartment unit and began an aggressive suppression effort and a rapid search for any potentially trapped occupants. Fortunately, all residents were able evacuate and there were no reported injuries.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Crime watch
Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. On August 12 at approximately 4 p.m. Officers responded to the 100 block of Fraser regarding a burglary. The homeowner stated...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Ernestine Thomas
Ernestine Thomas passed on July 18, 2022 at Sun Ray Nursing Facility in Los Angeles. At the age of 15, Ernestine Thomas left Texarkana, Arkansas and established roots in Santa Monica. She rented a room at 4th and Bay Street in the Belmar community and, years later moved to the...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Mary Margaret (Rogers) Hays
On the afternoon of August 27, 2022, Mary Margaret (Rogers) Hays, age 89, passed away with her family by her side due to a long illness. Mary Hays was born on September 9, 1932, and was raised in Michigan. She was the first child of Albert and Mabel Rogers. Mary went to nursing school right after high school to become a registered nurse.
Santa Monica Daily Press
California heat wave sparks fears of power outages, fires
California was in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. Temperatures will continue to reach triple digits in many areas of the state through Labor Day, forecasters said, prompting concerns that people will turn up the air conditioning and strain the state’s electrical grid.
Santa Monica Daily Press
From fitness classes to street performers, city works to regulate public space
Music: Performers who turn the corner from the Promenade onto a side street will be subject to new regulations. Emily Sawicki. The highly visible parklet program, which allows for outdoor dining patios located in parking spaces outside Santa Monica restaurants, is perhaps the most visible facet of the Santa Monica Outdoors Pilot Program, but it is just one piece of a more comprehensive temporary COVID-19 measure City Council is now working to translate into post-pandemic life.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Los Angeles looks to expand potential housing locations
In an effort to create more affordable housing in wealthier, so-called higher resource neighborhoods, the Los Angeles City Council has called for preparation of an ordinance that would incentivize affordable housing projects in such areas. The council voted 12-0 last Friday to direct the Department of City Planning to prepare...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Coleman resigns from SMMUSD Board
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board Member Keith Coleman has resigned from the board effective immediately. His resignation, announced to the community through a letter sent to the District, comes after he announced last week that he would be withdrawing from the race to retain his seat on the board.
Santa Monica Daily Press
GAGA OVER KEYS?
TONIGHT! – LA PHIL, BEETHOVEN’S 9TH – When I was there at Disney Hall a few months ago for Beethoven’s Ninth, it was a privilege I will never forget. Perhaps the greatest symphony by a titan composer, and the LA Phil killed it under the baton of Gustavo Dudamel. A profound music experience. So now it’s at the Bowl, the LA Master Chorale returns, superb soloist vocalists, conducted by Eva Ollikainen. What a way to end the summer. Thurs, 8 p.m., Hollywood Bowl, $12-130.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Defendants in criminal tenant harassment case could end prosecution for $102,000
The defendants in a criminal case alleging tenant harassment, public nuisance, and zoning violations at a pair of apartment buildings have agreed to a 12-month diversion program that will dismiss all charges against them if payments totaling $102,000 are made. On July 29, a judge for the California Superior Court...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council candidates start picking-up endorsements
Without the weather cues to mark the seasons, Californians track the passage of time via seasonal Starbucks drinks, custom candy in Target and Shen Yun commercials. While the retailers are pushing full steam ahead into the Spooky Season, political wonks have an intermediary time marked by the start of the endorsement rush.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Coleman resigns from School Board effective immediately
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board Member Keith Coleman announced he is resigning from the board, effective immediately. His resignation comes after he announced last week that he would be withdrawing from the race to retain his seat on the board. Coleman was appointed to the board in January 2021...
Santa Monica Daily Press
A New Dawn for SMMUSD
For the first time in generations, voters — especially parents — have a real choice for school board. They can choose to continue decades of opaque, backroom bureaucracy by the same politically-connected operatives directly responsible for the sinking ship that is SMMUSD — or they can elect a new majority of district parents focused squarely on transparency, fiscal accountability, quality classroom instruction and responding to the needs of families rather than monied special interests.
