Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Producers on Making the Series Accessible
Spoilers ahead for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power!. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a prequel story in an age that is filled with other such prequels as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: Andor, Better Call Saul, and so many others. While prequels can fill in important gaps in the universe of the stories we love, they also must deal with the fact that we simply know a lot of what comes next in regards to the fate of characters, the world, etc. and must find new ways to surprise and engage us.
IGN
Every Major Player in the Premier Episodes of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Galadriel - Morfydd Clark A brave elven warrior with a thirst for vengeance burning in her heart, Galadriel is a powerful fighter and determined leader. Though she longs for peace, she's driven by a greater purpose, one that goes back to a terrible loss. Her impressive combat skills make her a force to be feared, but it's her self belief and confidence that make her a true force to be reckoned with. These first two episodes reveal a new side to the enigmatic character fans first met in Fellowship of the Ring. These are the years and the fight that shaped who she would become.
IGN
How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 6 Online - Release Date and Streaming
Rick and Morty is one of the most popular adult cartoons you can watch right now. The animated series has had 5 great seasons so far and left us with a few unanswered questions leading into season 6. With co-creator Justin Roiland promising that season 6 will be amazing, the latest installment of Rick and Morty is shaping up to be one worth watching.
IGN
What PS5’s Price Hike Means for Next Gen - Next-Gen Console Watch
Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. Narz is filling in for Daemon this week, and she's joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN’s Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Mark Medina, from IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond. Today we’ll be discussing the PS5’s price hike and what it means for Xbox. And The Last of Us Part 1 remake is almost upon us, and Mark’s been playing it! And of course, last week’s poll results and a new poll for you to vote on this week.
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
A Detailed Look At The New Cenobites in Hulu's Hellraiser - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Hulu’s Hellraiser premieres on October 7th, but before we get this new reimagining of Pinhead and his demonic minions, we get our first clear look at the new Pinhead and a brand new Cenobite. #Hellraiser on Hulu will be a reimagining of the original horror first seen in the series of Clive Barker horror movies. The exclusive images from Entertainment Weekly give us our first glimpse of Jamie Clayton’s Pinhead and a new Cenobite named The Masque. In other news, Rick and Morty showrunner assures fans that the award-winning adult animated series will seemingly never come to an end, as the Rick and Morty team are currently working on Rick and Morty season 7 and Rick and Morty season 8, along with Rick and Morty season 6 set to air on Adult Swim. And NHTSA’s message about how you can be a hero by preventing drunk driving.
IGN
How Andor Brings a New Level of Maturity to Star Wars
The Star Wars galaxy is no stranger to characters changing from good to evil - the whole Anakin Skywalker saga is centered on one man’s journey from light to dark, to light again. These are often total switches from one end of the scale to the other, though. Rarely do we see characters who operate in those grey areas in between - something Andor looks set to explore thoroughly.
IGN
Street Fighter III: Third Strike Moment 37 Pixel Frame Available in the IGN Store
If you're a fighting game fan, you've surely heard of Moment 37: when Daigo Umehara parried every single kick of Justin Wong's Chun-Li super in Street Fighter 3: Third Strike at Evo 2004. It's arguably the most iconic fighting game moment of all time. Now, you can own a replica...
IGN
Tune Into Peacock’s Vampire Academy Virtual Premiere on IGN
Sharpen your fangs because IGN is hosting a virtual premiere for the upcoming series, Vampire Academy, only on Peacock. We'll be streaming "Welcome to St. Vlads: Peacock's 'Vampire Academy' - A Virtual Premiere Event" on September 15 at 4 pm PT/7pm ET. IGN will have exclusive interviews with the entire cast including Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, and Andre Dae Kim as well as showrunners Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Death Stranding Cliff Unger Figure Available for Preorder at the IGN Store
Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding is full of celebrities, including none other than the intimidating Mads Mikkelsen. Mikkelsen's character is Cliff Unger, also known as the Mysterious Soldier and the Mysterious Man, and now you can own a replica of the character thanks to the IGN Store. This Death Stranding Cliff Figma is only available for preorder for three more days, so be sure to check out the listing now if you're interested.
IGN
Star Wars: The Black Series - Gaming Greats Battle Droid Figure Gallery
Click through for an exclusive first look at Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series - Gaming Greats Battle Droid Figure, inspired by the 2005 video game Star Wars: Republic Commando. The figure is slated for release in Spring 2023.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy - Tour the Slytherin Common Room Trailer
Explore the Slytherin common room in this new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world, action RPG coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on February 10, 2023. The Nintendo Switch release date will be confirmed at a later time.
IGN
New to HBO Max, Disney+, Prime Video, & More - September 2022
September is already here and with it comes new shows and movies for you to dive into. From Star Wars, to Lord of the Rings, and Game of Thrones, there’s some really great content coming your way this month!. Cobra Kai Season 5 is coming to Netflix this month...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Ooblets - Review
Have you ever moved to a new town and, what do you know, there’s an abandoned farm ready for you to claim and revitalize all on your own? With adorable creatures to collect and eccentric townsfolk to befriend, Ooblets doesn’t follow a completely unfamiliar formula. But while the unique twists it adds to that structure aren’t very deep, they did keep me smiling for the roughly 30 hours it took to finish the main story.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Stream Will Reveal What's Next for the Game
A Cyberpunk 2077 stream next week will spell out what’s coming up for the sci-fi RPG. The next edition of Night City Wire will give us a glimpse of what’s on the horizon for Cyberpunk 2077 as well as discuss the upcoming anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. It looks as though the upcoming show might be getting a little in-game love, too.
IGN
Training Manuals
There are 12 Training Manuals to be found in The Last of Us. These Training Manuals aim to increase your overall effectiveness during the game, whether it be increasing the durability of your Melee Weapons or increasing the amount at which you recover from Health Packs. Collecting all 12 Training Manuals will earn you the I Got This trophy.
IGN
You Can Get Sorted Into Your Hogwarts Legacy House Right Now
Hogwarts Legacy may have been delayed until early next year, but if you are itching to get a head start and get pre-sorted into your Hogwarts house, now you can!. A new blog post on WizardingWorld.com notes that you can link your WB Games and Harry Potter Fan Club and transfer all your data, such as what house you were sorted into. Once the game is released, you will get an account link prompt at launch where you can either scan a QR code or visit the website that appears on the screen. Once you link up everything, you will be set to go.
IGN
Lucky Star Manga Comes Back From Hiatus After Eight Years
Lucky Star is popularly known as the 24-episode anime series by Kyoto Animation which became quite popular when it came out in 2007 and became a mascot of otaku culture at the time. The anime is adapted from the manga series, which debuted in 2003 and is written by Kagami Yoshimizu.
IGN
Star Wars: Republic Commando's Battle Droid Gets an Impressive Black Series Figure
Fans of 2005's Star Wars: Republic Commando are still waiting for a sequel, but there is one ray of light on the horizon. Hasbro is immortalizing one of the enemies from that video game as part of the Star Wars: The Black Series action figure line. The Republic Commando Battle...
IGN
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 8-29-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 8/29/22!. 00:00 - Forspoken - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer | gamescom 2022. 10:00 - The Last Oricru - Official Release Date Trailer. 11:24 - Pokémon Masters EX - Official Trailer. 11:39 - The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me...
IGN
DC Fandome Officially Cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery
After creating up a storm in the last two years, DC Fandome won't be returning for a third time, as Warner Bros. Discovery has cancelled the virtual event. DC Fandome originally debuted in 2020, as a virtual replacement for all the in-person events like the San Diego Comic-Con that were cancelled due to complications arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comments / 0