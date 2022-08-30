Read full article on original website
Robyn Bennett Oneil
4d ago
I'm so very sorry for the loss of officer Axel 🐾🙏🏼💔 i hope his partner and father are ok i know it's very hard to lose someone so close to u prayers for the family Do the K9 officer's have vest ?
West Virginia police hold funeral for K-9 killed in action
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia’s capitol held a memorial service Thursday for a police dog who was killed in action over the weekend. Axel was a K-9 with the Charleston Police Department. His funeral was held in the Grand Hall of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center and was preceded by a two-hour visitation, The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The funeral started with a procession of police K-9s into the grand hall followed by a procession of the department’s human officers. Cpl. Adam Lindell read a statement from Hanna Clendenin, wife of Axel’s handler, Cpl. Josh Clendenin. “Axel took a piece of my heart with him that night he passed away that I will never be able to get back,” the statement said. “My family and I owe him a debt that we can never repay. Because of his bravery and loyalty, I have my husband, and my children have their father. And we only wish we could still have him as well.”
wchstv.com
Three men hospitalized following stabbing incident in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man was arrested late Friday night after being accused of stabbing two people at a Malden residence. Allen Wolfingbarger, 45, of Charleston has been charged with malicious assault, according to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court. Deputies reported responding...
WSAZ
Police on scene of reported shooting in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have responded to a reported shooting in Huntington, according to dispatchers. The call about shots being fired along 22nd Street came in just before Noon Friday. officials say. Cabell 911 tells WSAZ.com a gun has been recovered by first responders, but a victim has...
Man arrested after 2 stabbed in Campbell’s Creek, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people were injured and a man was arrested after a stabbing in Campbell’s Creek Friday night. According to the Metro 911, the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Gab View Drive in Campbell’s Creek. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says two male […]
WVNews
Miner dies of electrical accident in Kanawha County, West Virginia, coal mine
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An underground miner for Black Hawk's Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County has died in an accident there, according to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's office. The Mine Safety and Health Administration termed Thursday's accident as electrical. The mine controller is Seven Energy AG....
1 injured rock climbing in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after a rock climbing accident in Nicholas County. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the incident happened near US 19’s 30.5-mile marker in the area of the Kevin Ritchie Bridge. The fire department says the area is one of the many designated areas […]
Police: Man found dead in Ohio River identified
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington police have identified the body of a man found in the Ohio River on Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to the HPD, the man has been identified as 51-year-old Christopher S. Delbart of Guyandotte. Authorities say a fisherman found Delbart’s body in the Ohio River around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 […]
WVDNR announces St. Albans public access site temporarily closing for upgrades
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) and the City of St. Albans will close the public boat launch and lower parking area at the St. Albans Roadside Park on the Kanawha River for upgrades and improvements on Sept. 6, 2022. WVDNR has...
WSAZ
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A miner has passed away following an incident at the Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine. The miner has been identified as Kris Ball, of Chapmanville. Friday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement:. “Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of...
WSAZ
Sheriff: One in custody, two in hospital after stabbing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms two men were stabbed during a fight in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County. It took place in a home along Gap View Drive late Friday night. The suspect, 45 year-old Allen Wolfingbarger, has been arrested and...
Community remembers woman shot and killed in Kanawha City
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – “Selfless. Kind. Wonderful.” These are just a few of the words neighbors and friends used to describe Nancy Belcher, or otherwise known as Debbie to close friends. “It’s a loss for the whole community, and everybody loved Debbie. She was a wonderful, wonderful person,” said Baine Smith, a neighbor. On Tuesday, […]
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.” According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.” The creators of the holiday, […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Man sentenced to prison for stolen property crime
CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced Thursday to prison for aiding and abetting the interstate transportation of stolen property that included passing a bad check for a vehicle from a Ripley dealer, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia said. Millard Patrick, 53, was sentenced to...
West Virginia coal miner dies at Kanawha Eagle Coalburg Tunnel mine
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia coal miner has died, according to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s Office. A statement from the senator’s office identified the miner as Kristofer Ball, 34, of Chapmanville, West Virginia. The incident happened at Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine on Thursday evening, Sept. 1, 2022, according to Manchin’s […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia DNR updates coyote regulations, plans bear survey
SOUTH CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has updated night coyote hunting regulations, is studying bears and is encouraging hunters to be ready for the coming seasons. Updates to hunt coyote at night include using any color artificial light or night vision technology, image intensification, thermal...
WVDNR announces opening of early bear hunting
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that four West Virginia counties will be open to early black bear gun hunting from Sept. 3-11 and five additional counties from Oct. 1-7.
‘Save A Life Day’ recognized in West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — All 55 counties in West Virginia will recognize Save A Life Day on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Raleigh County will be hosting the Save a Life Day event at Freedom Park on Eisenhower Drive at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday. This family friendly event is to raise awareness about Naloxone, which is […]
WSAZ
Accident involves school bus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus collided Friday afternoon at an intersection in Cabell County. The accident happened at the intersection of 16th Street and Washington Boulevard. Officials say the bus was loaded with children but no injuries have been reported. Traffic is moving but slowly...
Metro News
Boone County man sentenced for stolen mine equipment
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Boone County man was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for attempting to damage property at a mining site. A federal jury previously found Brandon Beverly, 46, of Whitesville, guilty on charges related to stolen specialized mine equipment. The related incidents happened in May and June 2019, resulting in more than $5,000 in damages.
Sheriff warns of phone scam posing as Kanawha County deputies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be aware of a telephone scam impersonating their office. According to the KCSO, deputies have received reports of individuals getting a call from a scammer claiming to be with the KCSO. The scammer then tells the victim they’ve missed jury duty and […]
