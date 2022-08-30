CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia’s capitol held a memorial service Thursday for a police dog who was killed in action over the weekend. Axel was a K-9 with the Charleston Police Department. His funeral was held in the Grand Hall of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center and was preceded by a two-hour visitation, The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The funeral started with a procession of police K-9s into the grand hall followed by a procession of the department’s human officers. Cpl. Adam Lindell read a statement from Hanna Clendenin, wife of Axel’s handler, Cpl. Josh Clendenin. “Axel took a piece of my heart with him that night he passed away that I will never be able to get back,” the statement said. “My family and I owe him a debt that we can never repay. Because of his bravery and loyalty, I have my husband, and my children have their father. And we only wish we could still have him as well.”

