wvpublic.org

Nearly $100 Million Coming To Develop Renewable Energy W.Va. Coalfield Industry, Jobs

The Appalachian Climate Technology (ACT Now) coalition of West Virginia is one of 21 winners of the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge. Funded by the American Rescue Plan and administered by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA), the Regional Challenge is awarding approximately $62.8 million in grants to ACT Now, led by the Coalfield Development Corporation to create a hub of clean energy and green economy jobs.
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Two Sides To A Proposal That Would Eliminate W.Va.’s Business Property Taxes

If West Virginia voters say yes to "Amendment 2" on the November ballot, the state legislature will have the authority to eliminate business equipment and inventory taxes and the property tax on vehicles. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, embraces the tax cut plan, but many county leaders fear the tax...
POLITICS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

COVID-19 omicron boosters coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON — West Virginia has received the first doses of the new COVID-19 omicron booster, a state official said Friday. The initial allotment to the state will be around 50,000 doses, which James Hoyer, director of the interagency task force on vaccines, said will grow to more than 100,000 in the next several weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro News

Manchin: WV will have to look elsewhere to hire new workers

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told business leaders at the West Virginia Business Summit Thursday in Greenbrier County he fears the state doesn’t have enough workers to fill the hundreds of new jobs being created by companies building manufacturing facilities statewide. “My greatest concern...
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
wvpublic.org

Medicaid And CHIP Eligibility Check Will Return

As President Joe Biden is expected to end the nation's public health emergency later this year, pandemic related relief programs are going back to previous levels. More than 200,000 West Virginia children and their parents will have to renew their membership in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Center Square

Electric boat maker bringing 100 jobs to West Virginia

(The Center Square) – The electric boating company Pure Watercraft will manufacture its electric pontoon boats in the northern panhandle of West Virginia, which the company says will bring the region about 100 full-time jobs. Pure Watercraft plans to invest at least $5 million to build its plant at...
ECONOMY
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports continuing rise in active COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases rose another consecutive day from Thursday to Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Active cases were at 3,362 on Friday, up 211 from 3,151 on Thursday. The state also reported 996 new cases were received since the last report on Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
woay.com

West Virginia ranks 3rd in the nation in the 2022 Tip index

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginians appreciate and value its service workers and independent contractors, scoring 3rd in the nation for tipping workers for their services according to a national Taskrabbit survey. Taskrabbit measured data from the survey by creating a Tip index, a series of statements recording people’s...
POLITICS
wvpublic.org

USDA Offers Greenbrier County $75 Million For Water Projects

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced its largest-ever utility investment in West Virginia on Wednesday. The USDA is committing $52.7 million in loans and grants to the City of Lewisburg to replace an aging water treatment facility. Additionally, the Greenbrier County Public Service District No. 2 will receive $22...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Three W.Va. Airports Receive $8.7 Million For Projects

West Virginia will receive more than $8.7 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for three airport projects. The investment of federal dollars at airports in Lewisburg, Charleston and Huntington is expected to increase airport safety and efficiency for travelers and boost tourism and economic development across the state.
LEWISBURG, WV
wvpublic.org

Coal Operator Files Countersuit Against Appalachian Power

An Ohio coal company has filed a countersuit against Appalachian Power. American Consolidated Natural Resources has responded to Appalachian Power’s lawsuit in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas claiming breach of contract. ACNR said the utility failed to arrange for transportation and accept delivery of coal under contract...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WTAP

West Virginia House speaker plans resumption to abortion bill session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s House speaker says he plans to contact members next week to call them back for a special session, likely to discuss an ongoing abortion bill. Speaker Roger Hanshaw says lawmakers’ Sept. 12 return would coincide with regularly scheduled interim committee meetings. Before...
POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia begins countdown to Gauley Season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s September, which means West Virginia white water rafting season is just around the corner. While rafting has been available all summer, peak season on the New River, or Gauley Season, is set to start on Sept. 9. Each year, beginning after Labor Day, 44 million gallons of water—enough to fill one Olympic-size […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

The health of honey bee colonies in West Virginia

It is estimated that the honey bee's annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific pollinators for their survival and prosperity.
AGRICULTURE

