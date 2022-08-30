Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Peaks and Valleys: Officials, business leaders eye West Virginia’s workforce needs
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — West Virginia has a good problem to have, but a problem regardless: With new businesses coming to the state and major proposed construction projects on the horizon, will there be enough workers to fill the needed jobs. “My biggest concern is will we have the...
wvpublic.org
Nearly $100 Million Coming To Develop Renewable Energy W.Va. Coalfield Industry, Jobs
The Appalachian Climate Technology (ACT Now) coalition of West Virginia is one of 21 winners of the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge. Funded by the American Rescue Plan and administered by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA), the Regional Challenge is awarding approximately $62.8 million in grants to ACT Now, led by the Coalfield Development Corporation to create a hub of clean energy and green economy jobs.
wvpublic.org
Two Sides To A Proposal That Would Eliminate W.Va.’s Business Property Taxes
If West Virginia voters say yes to "Amendment 2" on the November ballot, the state legislature will have the authority to eliminate business equipment and inventory taxes and the property tax on vehicles. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, embraces the tax cut plan, but many county leaders fear the tax...
Gov. Justice pleads with Senate to give our hard working West Virginians a tax break
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for August 2022 of $507 million were $141.8 million above estimates and 32.2% ahead of prior year receipts. “I once again plead with the State Senate to give our hard working West Virginians...
Counties with the most seniors in West Virginia
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
COVID-19 omicron boosters coming to West Virginia
CHARLESTON — West Virginia has received the first doses of the new COVID-19 omicron booster, a state official said Friday. The initial allotment to the state will be around 50,000 doses, which James Hoyer, director of the interagency task force on vaccines, said will grow to more than 100,000 in the next several weeks.
Metro News
Manchin: WV will have to look elsewhere to hire new workers
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told business leaders at the West Virginia Business Summit Thursday in Greenbrier County he fears the state doesn’t have enough workers to fill the hundreds of new jobs being created by companies building manufacturing facilities statewide. “My greatest concern...
WTRF
Coal miners help push tourists’ dead electric car in West Virginia
TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Friday, an electric vehicle broke down along Corridor H in Tucker County on its way to a weekend getaway in Davis. Luckily, a group of local coal miners were happy to help. Tucker County’s Senator Randy Smith documented the moment on Facebook. The...
wvpublic.org
Medicaid And CHIP Eligibility Check Will Return
As President Joe Biden is expected to end the nation's public health emergency later this year, pandemic related relief programs are going back to previous levels. More than 200,000 West Virginia children and their parents will have to renew their membership in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
wvpublic.org
Three W.Va. Counties To Benefit From Additional American Rescue Plan Funds
West Virginia has been awarded an additional $15.4 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) as part of the American Rescue Plan. The plan was created to help ease economic impacts from the pandemic. The funds are part of the EDA’s Coal Communities Commitment, which allocates $200 million of...
Electric boat maker bringing 100 jobs to West Virginia
(The Center Square) – The electric boating company Pure Watercraft will manufacture its electric pontoon boats in the northern panhandle of West Virginia, which the company says will bring the region about 100 full-time jobs. Pure Watercraft plans to invest at least $5 million to build its plant at...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports continuing rise in active COVID cases
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases rose another consecutive day from Thursday to Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Active cases were at 3,362 on Friday, up 211 from 3,151 on Thursday. The state also reported 996 new cases were received since the last report on Thursday.
woay.com
West Virginia ranks 3rd in the nation in the 2022 Tip index
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginians appreciate and value its service workers and independent contractors, scoring 3rd in the nation for tipping workers for their services according to a national Taskrabbit survey. Taskrabbit measured data from the survey by creating a Tip index, a series of statements recording people’s...
What you need to make the perfect West Virginia charcuterie board
As the "Dog Days" of summer have ended, people are already thinking about appetizer ideas for football tailgates, barbecues and holiday parties.
wvpublic.org
USDA Offers Greenbrier County $75 Million For Water Projects
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced its largest-ever utility investment in West Virginia on Wednesday. The USDA is committing $52.7 million in loans and grants to the City of Lewisburg to replace an aging water treatment facility. Additionally, the Greenbrier County Public Service District No. 2 will receive $22...
wvpublic.org
Three W.Va. Airports Receive $8.7 Million For Projects
West Virginia will receive more than $8.7 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for three airport projects. The investment of federal dollars at airports in Lewisburg, Charleston and Huntington is expected to increase airport safety and efficiency for travelers and boost tourism and economic development across the state.
wvpublic.org
Coal Operator Files Countersuit Against Appalachian Power
An Ohio coal company has filed a countersuit against Appalachian Power. American Consolidated Natural Resources has responded to Appalachian Power’s lawsuit in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas claiming breach of contract. ACNR said the utility failed to arrange for transportation and accept delivery of coal under contract...
WTAP
West Virginia House speaker plans resumption to abortion bill session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s House speaker says he plans to contact members next week to call them back for a special session, likely to discuss an ongoing abortion bill. Speaker Roger Hanshaw says lawmakers’ Sept. 12 return would coincide with regularly scheduled interim committee meetings. Before...
West Virginia begins countdown to Gauley Season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s September, which means West Virginia white water rafting season is just around the corner. While rafting has been available all summer, peak season on the New River, or Gauley Season, is set to start on Sept. 9. Each year, beginning after Labor Day, 44 million gallons of water—enough to fill one Olympic-size […]
The health of honey bee colonies in West Virginia
It is estimated that the honey bee's annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific pollinators for their survival and prosperity.
