Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
theScore
Yankees' Benintendi set for MRI after exiting with wrist injury
The New York Yankees announced outfielder Andrew Benintendi exited Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field with a wrist injury. X-rays came back negative, but he is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said postgame that Benintendi felt a "pop" in his...
theScore
Zaidi: Giants would 'love' to have Pederson back in 2023
The San Francisco Giants are hoping their partnership with All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson lasts more than one season. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi confirmed the club and Pederson have discussed a new deal to keep the 30-year-old in the Bay Area beyond the 2022 campaign. "We'd love to...
theScore
MLB monthly awards: Diaz makes reliever history, hot corner dominates
Major League Baseball handed out its awards for August on Friday. Here's a look at all the honorees. Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was named American League Player of the Month after a scorching hot August. The 28-year-old hit .362/.452/.681 with seven homers, 22 RBIs, and 17 walks to just 10 strikeouts across 27 games. Bregman's the second Astros player to earn the monthly honor this year, following Yordan Alvarez in June.
MLB・
theScore
Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Blue Jays past Pirates
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third...
theScore
Montgomery 'turned the page' with Cardinals after trade from Yankees
St. Louis Cardinals left-hander Jordan Montgomery has been one of the most impactful trade-deadline pickups, and after another sparkling start Friday, the 29-year-old poked fun at the team that dealt him. "What trade?" Montgomery said with a laugh, according to the New York Post's Ted Holmlund. "I don't remember that....
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."
Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
theScore
Twins' Arraez breaks up Cease's no-hitter with 2 outs in 9th
Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease came up just short of history Saturday, getting his no-hitter broken up by Minnesota Twins second baseman and AL batting leader Luis Arraez with two outs in the ninth inning. Cease recovered to strike out the next hitter, Kyle Garlick, and finish off a...
theScore
Boone: Loss to Rays 'hopefully one of those rock bottom situations'
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is hoping Friday's loss is a wake-up call for his club. "That's an embarrassing loss," the skipper said following his team's 9-0 defeat to the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. "That's hopefully one of those rock bottom situations where you should be pissed off and embarrassed."
theScore
Rays beat Yankees again to shrink AL East gap to 4 games
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Slugger Giancarlo Stanton and manager Aaron Boone both say the New York Yankees still control their destiny. Time might be running out for that, however. Corey Kluber limited the Yankees to a pair of singles over seven shutout innings and the Tampa Bay Rays...
theScore
Report: Red Sox calling up slugging prospect Triston Casas
The Boston Red Sox are calling up slugging first base prospect Triston Casas ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Texas Rangers, according to MassLive's Christopher Smith. Casas has hit .273/.382/.481 with 11 homers over 72 games at Triple-A this season. The 22-year-old is the second-best prospect in the Red...
theScore
Yankees call up infield prospect Oswald Peraza
With rosters expanding for September, the New York Yankees selected the contract of speedy infielder Oswald Peraza. Peraza ranks 53rd among all prospects, according to MLB Pipeline. The shortstop places third in the Yankees' system behind fellow infielder Anthony Volpe and outfielder Jasson Dominguez. The 22-year-old is known for his...
theScore
Manoah shines as Blue Jays beat Pirates
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alek Manoah pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning and Bo Bichette homered, leading the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. Manoah (13-7) allowed five hits and struck out six in 7 1/3 innings, retiring 15 of the...
theScore
Mariners hand Tigers 18th shutout loss, complete sweep
DETROIT (AP) — Julio Rodriguez and Ty France hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning and the Seattle Mariners completed a three-game series sweep by defeating the Detroit Tigers 7-0 on Thursday. France and Curt Casali drove in two runs apiece as the Mariners won for the sixth...
theScore
Report: Bulls' Lonzo Ball doubtful for start of season
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is expected to miss training camp and is considered doubtful for the beginning of the regular season due to persistent pain in his left knee, sources told ESPN's Jamal Collier and Ramona Shelburne. Ball underwent arthroscopic surgery in January. The Bulls initially slated a recovery...
theScore
MLB weekend best bets: Mets to pounce on Nationals
We have a jam-packed weekend of baseball ahead, with 29 games over the next two days. Let's take a look at three that stand out. Nationals (+225) @ Mets (-275) The Mets are coming off consecutive wins against the MLB-leading Dodgers. I like their chances of carrying that momentum forward and picking up another victory over the Nationals to start the weekend off right.
theScore
MLB Thursday best bets: Braves to thrash Rockies
Thursday night will be a slow one in the majors, with just four games scheduled for the evening slate. Luckily, there are still a couple I want to attack. Let's dig into why. Rockies (+320) @ Braves (-400) This game has the potential to be ugly for the Rockies. Real...
theScore
MLB Roundtable: Biggest questions heading into final month
Our MLB editors answer some of the biggest questions around the game as the 2022 regular season approaches its end. What is the most compelling individual storyline down the stretch?. Albert Pujols pursuing 700: Nobody expected the 42-year-old to make a run at the 700-homer club. He entered the season...
MLB・
