Read full article on original website
jum mcp
4d ago
How about turn the whole damn department over to the private sector! And THEN, have the hours of service AFTER 5:00PM AND WEEKENDS!
Reply(7)
6
Related
7% of North Dakota drivers do not have a legal license
North Dakota drivers are not always following the law behind the wheel. In fact, our state has the highest percentage of suspended drivers in the nation on the roads today. That’s according to a study by one insurance company, Insurefy. From over a 3-year period, North Dakota prosecutors have filed over 25 thousand “driving under […]
Is It Against The Law To Drive Barefoot In North Dakota?
We decided to break down the ND Century Code on the subject.
Minnesota State Fair closes early amid reports of incident at Midway
The Minnesota State Fair is closing early after a reported incident in the fairgrounds. In a statement to Bring Me The News, a State Fair spokesperson said: "The fairgrounds began closing early this evening at approximately 10:20 p.m. due to disturbances in the area of the Midway. There is nothing more to confirm at this time."
valleynewslive.com
Erica Thunder named to newly created position in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Erica Thunder has been named the director of diversity and cultural competency at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In her new role, Thunder will assist Native Americans and people of other ethnic backgrounds who are in the criminal system. She will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
AAA offers free towing over Labor Day weekend
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - AAA is working to keep impaired drivers off the road for Labor Day weekend. They are reactivating the “Tow to Go” program, providing safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles. Tow to Go is active from 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 2...
KFYR-TV
Initiative meant to reduce ‘high volume’ of distracted driving crashes in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement across the state will have extra patrols on the streets during September. As part of Vision Zero’s “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” initiative, they’re cracking down on distracted driving. Most agree that many things can distract you from the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Farm Bureau President shares insights on Towner County deaths and current state of farming in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Farm Bureau's President is talking about one of the victims of a triple-murder suicide and sharing updates on how successful farming is looking across the state. Triple Murder Suicide... NDFB President Daryl Lies joined WDAY Midday to speak on both topics. He started with the...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck teacher named as finalist for North Dakota Teacher of the Year
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Elk Ridge is just seven days into writing the book on their first year of school and already has a teacher nominated for teacher of the year. Students gathered in the cafeteria to celebrate Abby Dubord who was announced as one of the finalists for North Dakota Teacher of the year. She says she’s passionate about teacher’s taking time for themselves and making their care a priority too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Pumpkin patches opening soon in North Dakota
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It may still feel like summer across much of the region, but pumpkin patches are getting ready to open for their fall seasons over the next couple of weeks. Berry Acres in Minot opens Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. Papa’s Pumpkin Patch in Bismarck kicks...
kvrr.com
North Dakota ranked hardest working state in U.S.
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A 2021 study from WalletHub finds North Dakota is the hardest working state in the nation. The study determined six direct work factors like average workweek hours and the employment rate as well as four indirect factors including commute time and average leisure time spent per day.
Popular North Dakota Recreation Lake on Algae Advisory List
We are transitioning into the algae bloom season. Watch where you play in the water.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead business reports brisk sales of THC edibles following new state law
(Moorhead, MN) -- A shop in Moorhead is reporting brisk sales of THC edibles, after a new law allowing the sale of the products in Minnesota went into effect July 1st. "It's legal so you can get over that whole stigma of buying stuff on the street or in a parking lot. No one needs to do that stuff anymore. It's made clean and local by a good group of people,"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties
HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for several Western Montana counties.
Health, Human Services now united as one department to serve North Dakota
Other co-sponsors included Reps. Bill Devlin, Gary Kreidt, Karen Rohr, and Martt Ruby, as well as Sen. Howard Anderson.
The health of honey bee colonies in North Dakota
It is estimated that the honey bee’s annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these […]
Nebraska man identified in fatal crash in South Dakota
An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been identified as the man who died in a August 26 crash near Hermosa, South Dakota.
Embattled petitioner works to get name on ballot
Secretary Jaeger tells KX that Tuttle has until September 6th at 4 pm to submit enough acceptable signatures to get on the ballot.
Police: Fight leads to gunfire in St. Cloud
Police in St. Cloud are investigating gunfire Friday afternoon. The St. Cloud Police Department said there's been no injuries reported and the incident doesn't appear to be random. The department first alerted the community to a large police presence in the 1500 block of 6th Ave. S. around 12:30 p.m....
Just How Big Is The Biggest Home In North Dakota? A Look Inside
Sometimes size DOES matter and this is a MASSIVE home.
Comments / 8