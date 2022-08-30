Read full article on original website
The Young And The Restless Makes A Big Change For Major Show Milestone
On March 26, 1973, "The Young and the Restless" debuted on the CBS network and set out to change the soap opera format forever. Since soaps had begun in radio, the TV serials still reflected that lineage by having the emphasis be on narrative and dialogue. By adding a more romantic feel to the show via lighting and camera angles, "Y&R" set itself apart from the existing sudsers, leading the way into territories daytime dramas weren't going. It pushed boundaries by incorporating previously taboo issues such as rape, mental illness, euthanasia and more into its storylines, showing just how inventive and relevant the medium could be (via Encyclopedia).
How The Young And The Restless Star Hunter King Is Expanding Her Hallmark Career
Fans of "The Young and the Restless" were disappointed when Hunter King decided to leave the show. The actor joined the soap in 2012 and went on to win two Daytime Emmys for her portrayal of Summer Newman, per IMDb. King departed once before in 2016 to play Clementine Hughes in the series "Life In Pieces," but returned to "Y&R" in 2018. Three years later, she made the decision to leave for good to explore other endeavors.
What Mckenna Grace Wanted To Make Sure She Got Right In The Bad Seed Returns - Exclusive
When Mckenna Grace began writing "The Bad Seed Returns," she had the perfect writing partner by her side: medical professional Ross Burge, who also happens to be her father. When it came to writing some of the most intense scenes in the film, Burge was an expert on the effects of such situations on the human body. Even the film's producer, Mark Wolper, was excited to have such a specialist available on set. "He is always asking a bunch of questions and trying to get the info out of my dad since he's a medical professional," Grace said during an exclusive interview with The List. "He's like, 'Instead of hiring a medical professional, we can just consult your dad.'"
Phoebe And Chad Reflect On Their Love Island Connection And Death Threats - Exclusive Interview
In classic reality TV form, it's incredibly easy to forget that the people we see engaging in silly challenges, flirting with the enemy, and falling in love are actual human beings. Sure, they're usually drop-dead gorgeous and come with an established social media following, but that doesn't make them any more immune to the pressures and difficulties that life can throw at us. Add in social media trolls, overly enthusiastic viewers, and a pressure-cooker environment, and you have the perfect recipe for chaos.
Kat Graham Shares The Important Lesson She Learned From Netflix's Love In The Villa - Exclusive
Kat Graham is incredibly busy, and she somehow manages to balance an illustrious acting career alongside her work as a musician. The multi-hyphenate is known for her work on "The Vampire Diaries" and for starring in movies like "Honey 2" and "Operation Christmas Drop," among many other projects. With Netflix's "Love in the Villa," Graham takes the lead once again, this time playing a school teacher embarking on her dream vacation to Verona in Italy after she's dumped by her long-term boyfriend.
epicstream.com
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With...
Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Reveals Her Favorite New Co-Star
If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you definitely know Lacey Chabert. If you're not, you almost certainly recognize Lacey Chabert's face and even her voice. You may know her from her role as Claudia Salinger on "Party of Five" or as the famous Gretchen Wieners in "Mean Girls", but you also may recognize her voice from some of her voice acting roles, like "The Wild Thornberrys" or "Family Guy," among others.
General Hospital's Tabyana Ali Is Ready For A Surprising New Creative Venture
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When actress Sydney Mikayla left "General Hospital" in early 2022, Tabyana Ali took over the role of teenager Trina Robinson on the soap. The talented young star has been acting since 2012, having previously appeared on kids shows "A Kid Called Mayonnaise," "Shimmer and Shine," and "The Big Show Show," among other projects.
Chloe Lanier Reveals How She Really Feels About Bringing Nelle Benson Back To General Hospital
Evil has worn many faces on "General Hospital." One of the most sinister and devious characters was Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier). When Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) wanted to determine who the kidney donor for her daughter Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) was, Crimson magazine editor-in-chief Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) used the publication's resources to locate the mystery donor. That donor was none other than Nelle, who turned to be the daughter of Carly's adopted father Frank Benson. When Joss' father, Jasper "Jax" Jacks (Ingo Rademacher), sought a kidney for her on the black market, he offered Frank a great deal of money, not realizing Frank would sell Nelle's kidney without her permission (via Soaps She Knows).
The Documentary You Never Knew Jamie Lee Curtis Narrated
Whether she's swapping bodies with Lindsay Lohan in "Freaky Friday" or dancing with hot dog hands in A24's recent hit "Everything Everywhere All At Once," Jamie Lee Curtis is a force to be reckoned with. Curtis grew up in a famous family, the daughter of two Hollywood A-Listers — Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. In 1978, the slasher film "Halloween" jumpstarted the actress's career, and she went on to headline as Hollywood's go-to scream queen throughout the 1980s (per IMDb). In a 2022 ET exclusive, Curtis discussed the upcoming release of "Halloween Ends" and the emotional conclusion to the franchise. "I said a farewell to a group of people that I've made three movies with," she commented. "I've said farewell to a woman who I've inhabited for 44 years."
An OG Real Housewife Has Harsh Words For Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle is seemingly everywhere these days, with one major agenda item on her mind — trashing the royal family. From her revealing interview in The Cut, which prompted Nelson Mandela's grandson to issue a curt response, to the early episodes of her highly-anticipated podcast "Archetypes," the Duchess of Sussex has not held back in discussing her time as a working royal. Spoiler alert: She didn't love it.
Matt James And Rachael Kirkconnell's Entire Relationship Timeline
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's love story began on the popular reality TV show "The Bachelor." Graphic designer Kirkconnell met nonprofit founder James, the first ever Black "Bachelor," at the grand Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania (the alternative location to the Bachelor Mansion amid the COVID-19 pandemic). However, their meet-cute was just one of many that night, as James had 31 other women to chat up during the premiere episode, which garnered five million viewers (per Deadline).
Days Of Our Lives' Brandon Beemer Reveals Shawn's Worst Decision Ever
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have watched the character of Shawn Douglas Brady grow up before their eyes. As the oldest child of iconic super couple Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), Shawn has been in the Salem spotlight for much of his life. As he aged into a teenager, actor Jason Cook took over the role and gave viewers the fan-favorite pairing of Shawn and Belle Black (then Kirsten Storms), per Soap Central.
General Hospital's Laura Wright And Cameron Mathison Get Ready For Huge Soap Milestone
On April 1, 1963, "General Hospital" premiered. Nearly 60 years later, it is currently the longest-running soap opera on the ABC network, according to History. Over the years, the cast and crew have put a great deal of effort and hard work into producing the best show they can. Now, two of today's cast have a storyline that's front and center, making waves with the audience.
The Stunning Transformation Of Milly Alcock
When HBO's "Game of Thrones" came to an end in 2019, it's safe to say we all assumed we were bidding farewell to the TV world of Westeros. However, in 2022, the prequel series, "House of the Dragon," has brought us straight back into George R. R. Martin's fantasy world — and so far, it's been better than ever. One of the standouts in the show is Milly Alcock's Rhaenyra Targaryen, the only daughter and heir of King Viserys. Like her great-great-great-and-add-a-few-more-greats-granddaughter Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke in "Game of Thrones"), Rhaenyra is fiercely determined, coldly ambitious, and deeply passionate. And thanks to Alcock's captivating, layered performance, she seems to be all fans are talking about.
Inside Days Of Our Lives Star Galen Gering's Ocean-Sized Good Deed
"Days of Our Lives" viewers are used to seeing Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) as one of Salem's good guys. The police commissioner is often doing good deeds and trying hard to be a good person. Of course, that doesn't always work out as he's often made big mistakes like the time he cheated on Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) with his ex-wife Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), per Soaps in Depth.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
How Sophie Turner's Style Changed When She Started Dating Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner is known for her role as Sansa Stark on "Game of Thrones," which she landed at just 13 years old, per her Instagram goodbye to the HBO series. Turner went on to appear in movies including "Barely Lethal" and the "X-Men" movies, as well as HBO's series "The Staircase" (via IMDb).
Why Hallmark Star Alicia Witt Was Considered A Child Prodigy
Alicia Witt knew she wanted to be an actress from her very first performance. Per Fox News, she was just 7 years old when she landed the role of Alia in the 1984 film adaptation of "Dune," written and directed by David Lynch. Witt opened up about the eye-opening experience...
Psychic Medium Matt Fraser On Why Talking To The Dead Is A '24-Hour Job' - Exclusive
Some jobs let you set clear boundaries between your work and your personal life. If you're a massage therapist or airline pilot, for instance, once you're done for the day, you're done; no one's going to expect you to bring your work home with you. But other careers will demand more of your personal bandwidth — teachers, entrepreneurs, and researchers regularly work from home on nights and weekends, and they know this when embarking on their careers. For those who choose these paths, their work isn't just a paycheck, but a vocation.
