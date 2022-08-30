MANHATTAN — The 2022-2023 McCain Performance Series opens with The Guess Who at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in Kansas State University's McCain Auditorium. The Guess Who boast record sales well into the multimillions, showcasing electric instrumentation, timeless balladry and unpredictable jamming. The evening will be the ultimate sing-along experience led by a Canadian-bred band that's connected with the masses for decades with a virtual hit parade of 14 Top 40 hits, including "These Eyes," "Clap For the Wolfman," "Hand Me Down World," "No Time," "Star Baby" and "Share the Land." Audiences will also hear the group's classics and double-sided singles, including the No. 1 rock anthems "American Woman" and "No Sugar Tonight."

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO