CVB prepares to represent Geary County at the State Fair
Geary Convention & Visitors Bureau will have a presence at the State Fair Sept. 9 - 18 in Hutchinson. Donna Price, CVB Director, said they purchase two booths. "We've got two booths set together and we give away lots of different things. Our big push is always going to be our visitors guide. "
Junction City Main Street unveils first JC Statue
Junction City Main Street officials unveiled the first JC Statue Thursday evening. This initial statue is located in Heritage Park, and there are plans for nine more to be located in the future in different areas of downtown. Terry Butler, Main Street Development Officer, said muralist Mindy Allen will paint...
Junction City crews will not pick up trash on Monday
There will be no trash/garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday, September 5th due to the Labor Day Holiday. Ray Ibarra, Public Works Director, has announced that trash/garbage pick-up will be picked up the next work day as follows:. Monday’s pickup day will be Tuesday, September 6th...
Chapman will host their 113th Labor Day celebration
Chapman has been holding a Labor Day celebration since 1909. This year's two-day event begins with the Lions Club Golf Tournament on Sunday at the Indian Hills Golf Course . There will be shotgun starts at 8 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. in the 4-person scramble. Other activities on Sunday range...
First JC Statue will be unveiled Thursday
Junction City Main Street will unveil the first JC Statue Thursday at 5:15 p.m. in Heritage Park. Terry Butler, Development Director for Main Street, said the event will include an ice cream social. The event will run from 5:15 - 6 p.m. The City of Junction City is sponsoring the...
JC Breakfast Optimist Club guest speaker was Historical Society’s Lisa Highsmith
Lisa Highsmith, Director of Programs and Education at the Geary County Historical Society, was the guest speaker at the August 31 “Celebration of Optimism” held at the Hampton Inn in Junction City. Lisa has an identical twin and is originally from Texas. She has had extensive experience in...
Historical Museum is set to get a new roof
Work is set to begin on a roof replacement at the Geary County Historical Society the first week of September. According to Historical Museum Director Heather Hagedorn the work will be completed by McGee Roofing and work is expected to take less than a week. The museum will be closed...
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Provides information updates
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will be closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday. September is also national library card sign up month. Adults who sign up for a library card in September will receive an opportunity to join the Friends of the Library with a free membership. American Girl...
Golf tournament will raise funds for Shop With a Cop
Every year the Junction City Police Department Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 43 conducts Shop With a Cop to benefit needy children at Christmas time. They are allowed to purchase gifts with funds raised for the event. Police said they will host their first annual Shop With a Cop charity...
Guess Who will perform at K-State
MANHATTAN — The 2022-2023 McCain Performance Series opens with The Guess Who at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in Kansas State University's McCain Auditorium. The Guess Who boast record sales well into the multimillions, showcasing electric instrumentation, timeless balladry and unpredictable jamming. The evening will be the ultimate sing-along experience led by a Canadian-bred band that's connected with the masses for decades with a virtual hit parade of 14 Top 40 hits, including "These Eyes," "Clap For the Wolfman," "Hand Me Down World," "No Time," "Star Baby" and "Share the Land." Audiences will also hear the group's classics and double-sided singles, including the No. 1 rock anthems "American Woman" and "No Sugar Tonight."
August 2022 weather summary
August continued the ongoing trend of above average temperatures. Unfortunately, unlike the previous three months that had near average or above average precipitation, August was also dry!Geary County Exension Agent Chuck Otte. The average daily high, during August, was 90.9, 2.9 degrees above normal. The average overnight low was 68.2, 1.9 degrees above normal. This resulted in a monthly mean temperature of 79.5, 2.3 degrees above average.
County offices will close for Labor Day
All Geary County Offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, in observance of Labor Day. County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke said regular hours will resume Tuesday, September 6. In observance of the Labor Day Holiday, the Geary County Public Works Department and the Geary County Landfill will also be closed Monday. They will resume normal business hours starting Tuesday, September 6.
School Daze? Shorts now, bundle up later
MANHATTAN, Kan. – While college students move into dormitories – and younger children head to school -- wearing t-shirts and shorts, they likely will be a bit more bundled up come the end of the fall semester. Average temperatures drop by 40-45 degrees Fahrenheit from August to December,...
Junction City police issue scam alert
*SCAM ALERT*Individuals around the state including members of the JCPD have been getting texts like this recently. If you receive a text like this DO NOT click the link or provide any sensitive information to these individuals.
Hays Upends Junction City
Hays scored 26 unanswered points after trailing 21 - 7, then went on to defeat the Blue Jays 33 - 21. The game in Hays was the season opener for both teams. Junction City will host Dodge City next Friday night.
New-look Heat host Solomon to kick off 2022 campaign
As the high school football season gets underway across the state of Kansas, the Solomon Gorillas will travel east to open their 2022 campaign in Rural-Vista. The Gorillas dominated this league contest in 2021, handing the Heat a 64-0 loss, but a reloaded Rural-Vista squad will be waiting for them with one of the most loaded freshman classes in recent memory.
Lady Jay tennis opens a brand new complex
The Lady Jay tennis team celebrated the opening of the Fall 2022 season and the new Blue Jay Tennis Complex by earning numerous victories in their home Junction City Varsity Quadrangular. Other teams in the event were Lawrence Free State, Salina South and Manhattan. Junction City went 2-1 on the...
Wakefield and Herington look to start bounce-back seasons in style
The Wakefield Bombers and Herington Railers will meet for the very first time in their respective 8-man eras this Friday, each looking to make a splash and start their rebuilding year off right. Despite both Wakefield (1-6) and Herington (0-7) struggling last season, each team will enter the 2022 campaign...
Geary County Booking Photo Sept. 2
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Mary Barrios, Probation violation, Arrested 9/1. Shelby Thompson, Domestic battery, Criminal deprivation...
K-State opens with South Dakota Saturday night
Kansas State begins a season of high expectations against South Dakota on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium before facing Missouri next week in a showdown against an ex-Big 12 rival. South Dakota took the Wildcats to the wire in their last meeting in 2018. Kansas State will lean on...
