Bloomington, IN

College Mall evacuated, man arrested after fake bomb threat

By Laura Lane, The Herald-Times
 4 days ago

Police evacuated Bloomington's College Mall Monday night after a man reportedly told customers at Target there was a bomb inside his backpack.

No bombs were found and a 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two felonies: terroristic mischief and intimidation.

At 7:20 p.m., Bloomington Police Department responded to Target in the 2900 block of East Third Street regarding a bomb threat. The store was evacuated, as was the entire mall.When officers arrived, a man matching the description of the person who made the threat was located near the front of the Target store and detained, according to a news release from BPD Capt. Ryan Pedigo.

Rama Asuri of Bloomington was taken into custody as Target employees helped police clear all of the people out of the store. "Multiple customers reported that the suspect had told them that there was a bomb inside his backpack," the news release said.

Officers checked other mall stores and located two unattended shopping carts containing backpacks. "At that point, the entire College Mall was evacuated to ensure the safety of all employees and visitors," the news release said.

Members of the Indiana State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team were called and came to help with the investigation. They determined the two backpacks did not contain explosives and the scene was deemed safe at 10:20 p.m.

A police affidavit filed in the case said the suspect's brother called the man's ex-wife after seeing a Facebook Live video that Asuri seemed to be streaming from inside Target that caused him to be concerned.

The ex-wife told police she had driven Asuri to Target at his request around 6:30 p.m., and that he seemed fine and said nothing about a bomb.

The video starts at 7:17 p.m. as Asuri walks through the store telling people who pass by that he has a bomb and intends to detonate it, according to the affidavit.

A BPD detective who watched the Facebook video reported Asuri said to shoppers: "I'm going to blow up the store. I am going to bomb the store. I'm going to bomb Target. I'm going to bomb. Target with my backpack."

At one point, he said, "I have a backpack with a bomb but no one believes me," then yelled, "There's a bomb in my backpack. I swear to God," the affidavit states. He then reportedly shouted "bomb, bomb, bomb, bomb - get out of here."

Asuri was transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, then to the Monroe County Jail.

Contact H-T reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com or 812-318-5967.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: College Mall evacuated, man arrested after fake bomb threat

