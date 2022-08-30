Evers failed Kenosha and we all know it. The images of our city burning will forever be etched into our memory. You probably saw our former county executive Jim Krueser recently try to defend Governor Evers with a desperate op-ed in the Kenosha News. He called our attempts to highlight the complete failure by Governor Evers politically motivated. Well, let me set the record straight. It is not political — it’s personal.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO