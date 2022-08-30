ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Joe Boy
4d ago

Barnes is nothing but a grifter and a fraud. He cares nothing about the citizens of WI and only cares about where his next position will be and how much he can increase his net worth. Anyone voting in the election should study the candidates and not depend on the negative commercials.....🙃

Tom Manley
4d ago

Barnes is nothing but a mouth that roared. His solution to any problem like the rest of the Orwellian fascist democrats is to have the state dictate what is acceptable. He’s sll for more taxes just doesn’t think he needs to pay them

Grumpy Oldman
4d ago

Pay your GD taxes. Then we might listen to what you have to say. But its doubtful that any your have to say is relevant, not to mention trustworthy.

