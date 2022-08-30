Astros ace Justin Verlander placed on 15-day IL with right calf injury

Justin Verlander’s Cy Young season is going to be put on pause.

The 39-year-old Houston Astros ace was placed on the 15-day IL on Tuesday with a right calf injury which he sustained covering first base his last start on Sunday, forcing him to leave the game after just three innings.

Per the Astros, Verlander underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed “fascial disruption, but no muscle fiber disruption” in his right calf.

The IL stint is retroactive to Monday. Aug. 29 and he will likely miss at least his next three starts, although it is still unclear just how long he is expected to be out.

Verlander is the likely AL Cy Young frontrunner in his first season back from Tommy John surgery and the Astros, who hold the best record in the American League, will need a healthy Verlander for the postseason.

He is 16-3 with a 1.84 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and has 154 strikeouts in 152 innings pitched this year.

The team recalled right-hander Brandon Bielak to replace Velander, although the Astros could potentially move Cristian Javier back into the rotation to fill his void.

