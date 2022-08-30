Historic monuments resurface as severe drought shrinks Spain’s reservoirs

The Dolmen of Guadalperal is seen above the water level at the Valdecañas reservoir.

A huge megalithic complex and a centuries-old church are among the underwater monuments to have resurfaced in Spain as a severe drought causes water levels to plunge.

After a prolonged dry spell, Spain’s reservoirs – which supply water for cities and farms – are at just under 36% capacity, according to environment ministry figures for August.

In Spain’s western Extremadura region, the receding waters of the Valdecañas reservoir have revealed a prehistoric stone circle on an islet that is normally underwater.

Dubbed the “Spanish Stonehenge”, the circle of dozens of megalithic stones was discovered by archaeologists in 1926, but the area was flooded in 1963 when the reservoir was built.

The stones are also attracting tourists, who reach the islet on boats operated by several private firms. Officially known as the Dolmen of Guadalperal, the site is believed to date back to 5000BC.

“People leave delighted,” said Ruben Argenta, who owns a firm offering guided tours of the stones.

Manuel Mantilla, 60, from the southern city of Córdoba, visited with his wife after hearing about the site through the media. “We saw that as a unique opportunity,” he said.

People stand in front of the ruins of the church of Sant Roma de Sau. Normally, the bell tower is the only part of the church visible above water level. Photograph: Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images

In the north-eastern region of Catalonia, the receding waters have exposed the ruins of an 11th-century church in the usually submerged village of Sant Roma de Sau, which was flooded in the 1960s when a dam was built nearby.

Drawn by television reports and images on social media, crowds of tourists fill the restaurants in the nearby village of Vilanova de Sau.

“It has been years since [water levels] are as low as they are now,” said 45-year-old Nuria Ferrerons during a recent visit to the site.

“We saw it on social media and we said: ‘Well, let’s see how it is’,” she added.

Two tourists on a canoe paddled through an arch of the church, which is fenced off to prevent people from getting too close due to the risk the ruins could collapse.

“Normally, you can only see the bell tower,” said Sergi Riera, who came to see “something that has not been visible for years”.

The climate crisis has left parts of Spain at their driest in more than 1,000 years and winter rains are expected to diminish further, a study published in July by the Nature Geoscience journal showed.