You Can’t Be Serious: Chris Rock Declines Returning As Oscars Host By Comparing Will Smith Slap To Nicole Brown Simpson’s Murder

Chris Rock isn’t going to host the Oscars next year, which is completely understandable, but upon further explanation as to why fans can’t help but roll their eyes at him because he’s (albeit, jokingly) comparing his slap to an infamous murder.

Source: Myung Chun / Getty

During a show in Phoenix on Sunday, Rock told the audience that he was asked to come back and host next year’s Oscars, but he declined. After getting slapped onstage in front of the Hollywood elite and millions of at-home viewers, there’s no question as to why he declined, but upon further explanation, he seems to think the slap was a lot more traumatizing than the rest of the world.

According to the Arizona Republic, the comedian told the crowd that going back to the Oscars would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before she was killed, referencing the murder trial of O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted in the case.

Unsurprisingly, people had a lot to say about Chris Rock’s comparison, wondering how he thinks being slapped is in the same realm as being brutally murdered. Plus, his slap came after making a joke about a woman–Jada Pinkett Smith–which he still hasn’t apologized for, which makes him bringing up the domestic violence another woman experienced that much worse.

Back in May, two months after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars, ABC’s President of Entertainment Craig Erich told Deadline that he was open to having Rock return as host next year. The choice would surely boost ratings, according to the executive.

“Obviously there was a lot of controversy [surrounding this year’s broadcast], which overshadowed a lot of the positive things about the show, but I was really happy with the program,” Erich stated. “It was the biggest bounce-back of any award show this season.”

The 2023 Oscars will take place on March 12, and while Rock won’t be hosting, we already know whoever does will have a plethora of cringey jokes about the slap on deck.

Terre Santo
3d ago

These people live in a bubble. All they do is give themselves a pat on the back with dozens of award shows which honestly nobody cares about anymore. If they stopped all of that trust me we would not miss it

Reply
13
Riz
4d ago

Great joke. His delivery and everything probably works. No big deal. Comedians are suppose to be raunchy. The real thing though…. is waiting for OJ to respond… 😂

Reply(3)
13
Fuzzy Bumbles
4d ago

It’s a joke, get over yourselves! This is classic Chris Rock, if you don’t like it then don’t laugh at it. Enough with the PC BS!

Reply(2)
13
 

Cinemablend

After Joining The Real Housewives, Will Smith’s Ex Opens Up About Her Own Reaction To The Slap On Oscars Night

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the event is still being talked about thanks to the already infamous incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. The internet exploded when the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped the comic, especially since it was right before he won the Oscar for his work on that film. After joining the Real Housewives, Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino opens up about her reaction to the Slap on Oscars night.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Willow Smith Speaks on Oscar Slap for First Time, Says It Rocked Her ‘Internal Demons’

Willow Smith finally spoke on her father’s infamous Oscar’s slap in March, in a Friday interview with Billboard. The 21-year-old rock star revealed that the slap itself didn’t elicit so much reaction from her as much as the aftermath of the scandal, compelling her to do inner work and face her own flaws. She shared with the outlet that the awards ceremony slap “didn’t rock me as much as my own internal demons.”
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Months After Joking About Will Smith’s Oscars Ban, Trevor Noah Has Serious Thoughts On Backlash The Actor Received For The Slap

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
rolling out

R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby

One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Chris Rock: Will Smith Slapped Me for the ‘Nicest Joke I Ever Told’

Chris Rock is reflecting on Will Smith’s Oscars slap in his new European stand-up tour alongside Dave Chappelle. Rock joked while at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England that Smith attacked him onstage earlier this year for a “bullshit joke” about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle. “Did that shit hurt?” Rock asked the audience (via Deadline). “Goddam right. The motherfucker hit me over a bullshit joke, the nicest joke I ever told.” Rock added that he returned to work the day after the 2022 Academy Awards and that he does not consider himself to be a victim. Chappelle, who was also assaulted onstage...
CELEBRITIES
