Alec Baldwin plans return to acting as star in Broadway play: report

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Alec Baldwin reportedly plans to return to acting this year—onstage in a Broadway play.

Baldwin, 64, hasn’t acted since he fatally shot a cinematographer on the New Mexico film set of “Rush” last fall. New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator recently ruled the shooting an accident.

The actor will star in a revival of the acclaimed play “Art” by Yasmina Reza, the New York Post reported Tuesday. The show is expected to open in the spring at the Shubert Theatre, a source told the outlet.

Tony Shalhoub and John Leguizamo are among the other big-name actors starring in the play with Baldwin, according to the report.

Tony winner Matthew Warchus will return to direct the play, as he did in the 1990s. The comedy won a Tony for Best Play in 1998.

Baldwin is no stranger to the stage, though it’s been nearly a decade since he starred in “Orphans” in 2013. He earned a Tony nomination in 1992 for his role as Stanley in “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

Baldwin told CNN this month that he’s had trouble finding work since the Oct. 21, 2021, shooting and that he was recently “fired from another job.” He said he thinks about the shooting “every day of my life.”

Prosecutors have not yet decided if any charges will be filed in the case. Baldwin said this month that he doesn’t believe he’ll be charged.

Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film “Rust” when it went off, killing Hutchins and wounding the director, Joel Souza. They had been inside a small church during setup for filming a scene.

Baldwin said in a December interview with ABC News that he was pointing the gun at Hutchins at her instruction when it went off after he cocked it. He said he did not pull the trigger

However, an FBI analysis of the revolver that Baldwin had in his hand during the rehearsal suggested it was in working order at the time and would not have discharged unless it was fully cocked and the trigger was pulled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.