New York City, NY

Port Authority Police announces LGBTQ+ liaison position

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The Port Authority Police Department announced Tuesday that the department's deputy superintendent will serve as a liaison to the LGBTQ+ community.

"The chief of agency affairs is a senior PAPD position, held by an official responsible for affirmatively working to gather feedback as to the work that the PAPD does, with an eye to ensuring that any concerns are quickly brought to light and appropriately acted on," the Port Authority said.

Michael Brown, who is currently the chief of agency affairs, will be responsible for the position until it is filled with a permanent replacement.

The department said it's "part of its continuing effort to proactively ensure that it hears from all voices within the community it serves" by "formally charging the chief of agency affairs with the responsibility of acting as liaison to the region's LGBTQ+ community."

