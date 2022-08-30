Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Shaky Following Mixed US Jobs Report
Bitcoin is closely following the stock market today—as it tends to do—following the release of U.S. labor market data. Bitcoin’s price was volatile Friday following the release of data from the Labor Department—following its trend this week of dipping and diving as investors decide what to do with riskier assets.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Name Service Touts Third-Highest Monthly Revenue as Merge Approaches
Crypto domains are seeing a continued lift as the ETH universe prepares for its next major milestone. The Ethereum Name Service reported its third highest month of revenue in August, with 2.17 million ENS domain names created on the service. In a tweet announcing the latest milestone, ENS Domains said...
decrypt.co
The Ethereum Merge Is Almost Here. What Could Go Wrong?
Just weeks away from the historic event, experts discuss technical and political risks that could stem from the Ethereum network’s upgrade. It’s been awaited for half a decade, delayed for years, praised, condemned, tweaked, and so its developers say, perfected. Ready or not, here comes Ethereum’s long-anticipated merge....
RELATED PEOPLE
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum Funding Rates Remain Negative Amid Market Volatility
Negative market sentiment is causing derivative funding rates to remain negative—but this could provide an opportunity for traders. The funding rates for Bitcoin and Ethereum, the leading cryptocurrencies by market cap, remain negative for derivative traders, suggesting a potential short-term bull signal. The Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate hikes...
decrypt.co
Helium Sinks 15% Following Proposed Move to Solana
Amid uncertainty about a potential move over to Solana, Helium's HNT is losing value—and it’s now down 47% over the last month. Helium’s HNT has lost significant value since developers proposed a plan to move the network over to Solana. Overall, HNT is down 32% over the...
decrypt.co
What the Ethereum Merge Means for NFTs
Are your NFTs safe? What’s up with duplicate NFTs on forked chains? Developers and builders answer these and other questions. Ethereum is about to execute its long-awaited “merge” that will dramatically cut down the environmental impact of the network. There may be forked versions of Ethereum, which...
decrypt.co
Mt. Gox Repayment Coming in 'Due Course' as Bitcoin Dump Fears Spook Market
Mt. Gox, a popular Bitcoin exchange that was forced to shutdown eight years ago after a crippling hack, has announced it will start repaying former users in "due course." According to a Wednesday notice to creditors released by Mt. Gox trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi, former Mt. Gox customers have until September 15 to make or transfer a claim.
IN THIS ARTICLE
decrypt.co
Decentralized NFT Marketplace Sudoswap Announces Ethereum Token Airdrop
Sudoswap has just announced the launch of a native governance token, SUDO, with the majority earmarked for XMON token holders. Sudoswap is getting a new token for its community. The decentralized NFT marketplace announced that an initial supply of 60 million Ethereum-based SUDO tokens would be distributed to various members...
decrypt.co
ConsenSys to Launch 'Sustainable' NFTs Celebrating the Ethereum Merge
With the merge just around the corner, ConsenSys is releasing a series of “green” NFTs to usher in the Ethereum upgrade. “The merge is cause for celebration,” ConsenSys announced on Thursday. And to kick off the festivities, the blockchain firm will release “one of the first sustainable...
decrypt.co
Polygon Jumps 10% Over The Week Amid Robinhood, Meta Integrations
The token powering the popular Ethereum scaler Polygon rose double-digits this week amid adoption from Robinhood and Meta. Polygon (MATIC) is leading gains among the top 20 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization over the past week. MATIC, the coin powering the Ethereum scaling network Polygon, has jumped 10.5% over the...
decrypt.co
Cardano Vasil Hard Fork Gets a Hard Date
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson says the Vasil hard fork was “the hardest update we’ve ever had to do.”. Developers at Input Output and the Cardano Foundation today announced that Cardano’s Vasil hard fork will occur on September 22, just one week after the Ethereum merge’s anticipated date of September 15.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
decrypt.co
This Week in Coins: Bitcoin Still Stuck in Rut, Polygon and Litecoin Surge
Leaders in Singapore and Paraguay sounded off on crypto regulation, while Celsius and Hodlnaut took baby steps to address their liquidity crises. The prices of crypto market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum typically move together. But some weeks form an exception, and this was just such a week. Bitcoin, the No....
Comments / 0