2022-2023 Fantasy Basketball: Point guard tiers start with Paul George, Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker

Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."
Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry reveals the one team he would play for besides Warriors
Stephen Curry is synonymous with the Golden State Warriors, and he's said several times over the years that he wants to retire with the only team he's ever suited up for. Just recently in July, fresh off his fourth championship and first Finals MVP, Curry said of the Warriors, "I don't want to leave ever. I want this to be my one and only home."
CBS Sports
Donovan Mitchell trade: How the Cavaliers managed to take a nearly risk-free swing on a 25-year-old All-Star
NBA rebuilds have grown increasingly homogenous in recent years. While there are slight variations in the process, they mostly tend to follow some version of this cycle:. Be bad for a few years. Accumulate lottery picks. Develop those lottery picks into players capable of reaching the playoffs. Trade a pile...
CBS Sports
Donovan Mitchell trade: Knicks whiff on another star, but RJ Barrett and future flexibility was worth more
Donovan Mitchell was traded, seemingly out of the blue, to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, and the low-hanging fallout story for the New York Knicks is going to be striking out on yet another superstar pursuit. It's not an unreasonable takeaway. The Knicks eventually have to actually hook one of these big fish they're always trolling after.
CBS Sports
NBA offseason winners, losers: Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers a great match; Knicks banking on Barrett, Brunson
Flying in off the top rope, the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled a Donovan Mitchell trade out from under the Knicks on Thursday. Mitchell in Cleveland makes the Cavs a very interesting team, but what does missing out on him mean for the Knicks?. Thursday was also a big day for Collin...
CBS Sports
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander mentioned as next possible Knicks target after missing on Donovan Mitchell, per report
The New York Knicks spent years building towards this offseason. They preserved draft capital and young talent. They built a roster base that included a new $100 million point guard in Jalen Brunson. The idea was to position themselves to trade for a disgruntled star interested in relocating to New York when one became available. Donovan Mitchell looked like that star, but the Knicks missed out. Mitchell is a Cleveland Cavalier, and now the Knicks will need to go back to the drawing board.
