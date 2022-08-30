Jets roster cuts tracker: Who will be among the 53 players remaining?

UPDATE: The Jets have announced their 53-man roster

Tuesday at 4:00 pm. is the deadline for teams to finalize their 53-man rosters, meaning the Jets had to get busy.

Here is a list of the team's roster casualties on Tuesday, as Robert Saleh, Joe Douglas and company prepare for the start of the regular season:

Safeties Jason Pinnock, Will Parks

Linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips

Receivers Irvin Charles, Calvin Jackson

Running backs Tevin Coleman, La'Mical Perine

Tight end Kenny Yeboah

Defensive end Bradlee Anae

Quarterback Chris Streveler

Defensive back Javelin Guidry