Jets roster cuts tracker: Who will be among the 53 players remaining?
UPDATE: The Jets have announced their 53-man roster
Tuesday at 4:00 pm. is the deadline for teams to finalize their 53-man rosters, meaning the Jets had to get busy.
Here is a list of the team's roster casualties on Tuesday, as Robert Saleh, Joe Douglas and company prepare for the start of the regular season:
Safeties Jason Pinnock, Will Parks
Linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips
Receivers Irvin Charles, Calvin Jackson
Running backs Tevin Coleman, La'Mical Perine
Tight end Kenny Yeboah
Defensive end Bradlee Anae
Quarterback Chris Streveler
Defensive back Javelin Guidry
