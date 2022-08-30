Portland, Ore. – Despite labor shortages, costly materials due to inflation, and supply chain issues – the Portland Metro Region is on track to hit a five-year record in rental construction. A report from RentCafe shows 8,476 new apartments are expected to hit the market by the end of this year, the 17th most in the entire U.S. 3,821 of these units are expected be built in Portland proper. This follows a larger trend in the U-S, as the country is likely to see the most rental units produced since 1972. The survey expects no less than 420,000 new rental units to be built nationwide.

