Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and more
Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fall
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's Day
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top stories
KXL
Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s Old Town Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who was shot and killed last Friday night in the Old Town district has been identified. 70-year-old Clarence Smith was shot at Northwest 6th and Glisan around 9:30pm on August 26th. His killer has not yet been caught. This was the first of four...
KXL
NE Portland Shooting Takes Man’s Life
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed on Friday morning in the city’s 63rd homicide of the year. He was shot on Northeast 65th Avenue near Beech Street around 7:20am. The man has not yet been identified. There is no word on a suspect.
KXL
Family Blames Fund After Woman Strangled In Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A mother of young children is dead, and her family blames a local fund for letting the murder suspect out of jail. Didi Williams Mott considers herself to be like an aunt to Racheal Abraham. She believes if the bail fund hadn’t paid to get her abusive ex-partner Mohamed Adan out of jail, Rachael would still be alive.
KXL
Driver Injured When Garbage Truck Goes Down Embankment
PORTLAND, Ore. — A garbage truck went down an embankment in Portland Friday morning. Portland Fire and Rescue says it found the driver injured on North Willamette and Ida. The driver says as the truck started going down, he jumped out. He was taken to a hospital, but is...
KXL
1 Man Killed, 2 Others Wounded At North Portland Street Race
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say that a man who was shot and killed late Sunday night was involved in a street race in North Portland. 20-year-old Cameron Taylor and two other people were shot during an illegal street takeover on the North Marine Drive overpass at Interstate 5. Taylor...
KXL
Five Arrested In Undercover Child Predator Sting In Washington County
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. – Five men are under arrest after a child predator sting in Washington County. The sheriff’s department says undercover investigators posed as children online and offered to meet the men for sex. When the men arrived, they were arrested. The following people face felony crimes...
KXL
Driver Dies In Wreck Near Yacolt
YACOLT, Wash. — Investigators say a driver was speeding when he crashed his vehicle on Wednesday morning and died. 45-year-old Gary Seal of Vancouver did not make it around a curve on NE WH Garner Road at 225th Court and hit a tree and fence just before 8:30. The vehicle suffered heavy damage to the front end.
KXL
Cab Driver Shot On Interstate 205
PORTLAND, Ore. — A cab driver was shot on Interstate 205 on Thursday morning. The victim who works for Radio Cab was shot near the Glisan Street exit around 9:00am. One of the bullets went through the driver’s seat and hit the man in the back. He drove...
KXL
Suspect Facing Attempted Murder Charge In Shooting Of Cab Driver On I-205
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Radio Cab driver was shot while driving on Interstate 205 southbound prior to the Glisan Street exit around 9:00am on Thursday morning. One of the bullets went through the driver’s seat and hit the driver in the back. He was able to drive himself about 50 blocks to Providence Hospital and was transferred to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center for surgery. He remains hospitalized.
KXL
Toxic Algae Bloom Near Cathedral Park Spreads South
PORTLAND, Ore. — Toxic bacteria in the Willamette River near Cathedral Park in North Portland has spread to the south. The Oregon Health Authority first issued a public health advisory on August 17th after testing found dangerous levels of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxin. The algae bloom has since...
KXL
Feckless Ted Wheeler May Be Trying To Whine Portland’s High Crime Away
It it didn’t leave so many people dead in the streets of Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s pathetic whining would actually be kinda funny. Yesterday, the Mayor of the 25th biggest city in America begged fellow commissioners and his own police chief to “stop talking” about the shortage of officers that leaves Portlandia awash in violent crime and homicides.
KXL
Suspect Wanted In Fatal Hit & Run On I-5 In Salem
SALEM, Ore. — A woman likely laid dead along the side of Interstate 5 southbound in Salem for several hours before she was discovered by a crew picking up litter. Investigators believe 35 year-old Cassandra Sullivan was hit by a vehicle either Monday night or Tuesday morning. Her body...
KXL
Air Quality Advisory For Portland-Vancouver, Willamette Valley
PORTLAND, Ore. — An air quality advisory is issued for several cities including Portland, Vancouver, Salem, Albany and Corvallis. It’s due to smog and is expected to last through Thursday evening. Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality says the elevated levels of pollution could be unhealthy for children, pregnant...
KXL
Metro: Supportive Housing Measure Shows Results
PORTLAND, Ore. — The fund approved by voters to address the homeless crisis in the Portland metro area is producing results. In the first year, more than 1,600 people were stabilized in permanent housing. 9,200 people received eviction protection services. 514 new year-round shelter beds were added and 159 people found jobs through new employment programs.
KXL
McCoy Park Gets a Shiny New Basketball Court! Dawson Park is Next
Court Unveiling at McCoy Park on August 28th, 2022. Jaden Coleman / Rose Quarter. Portland Parks & Recreation, the Portland Trail Blazers, and Nike have a partnership. The idea is to add basketball courts in parks around the city. It was actually an idea championed by the late former Parks Commissioner Nick Fish. So far 8 parks have been revitalized, the latest is McCoy Park in North Portland. We talked to Portland Parks and Recreation’s Mark Ross. You can listen here:
KXL
Rental Construction Booming In The Portland Metro Region
Portland, Ore. – Despite labor shortages, costly materials due to inflation, and supply chain issues – the Portland Metro Region is on track to hit a five-year record in rental construction. A report from RentCafe shows 8,476 new apartments are expected to hit the market by the end of this year, the 17th most in the entire U.S. 3,821 of these units are expected be built in Portland proper. This follows a larger trend in the U-S, as the country is likely to see the most rental units produced since 1972. The survey expects no less than 420,000 new rental units to be built nationwide.
KXL
Farmers and Non Profit Find Ways to Fight Oregon Hunger
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people in Oregon do not have reliable access to fresh and affordable food. That’s the essential problem of food insecurity. At the non-profit Farmers Market Fund, Executive Director Molly Notarianni has noticed a change. Times are tougher. “Oregon has the sixth highest cost of living in the country, inflation is really being felt by a lot of folks, we’ve seen food prices go up 9% in the last year,” said Notarianni.
KXL
Ridgefield Teachers Vote To Authorize Strike
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The first day of classes in the Ridgefield School District is going on Wednesday despite a looming teacher strike, the same day that the current contract ends. The Ridgefield Education Association has rejected the district’s latest contract offer and voted on Monday to authorize a strike....
