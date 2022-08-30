Charlotte, NC is a large metropolis in North Carolina with a lot of new businesses springing up every so open. Forbes was able to take notice of the southern city to talk about some of the new bars and restaurants that are starting to come to the area. Many of the people reading this article who are visiting the Charlotte area or who live there might take interest in these particular places & try them at least once. One of these new restaurants is Bird Pizzeria, which is pictured above in this article. This place is only available for takeout and dining, but you can try some of the best pizza that Charlotte, NC has to order. A lot of said pizza can be custom ordered with a variety of topics from pepperoni and Calabrian peppers. You can also get a plain cheese picture if you are not feeling particularly adventurous and if you are vegan, there are options for you too.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO