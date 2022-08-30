According to a press release from the City of Dubuque, residents are invited to a community bike ride on Friday, September 16th, for a chance to learn about Dubuque’s ‘Complete Streets Policy’ and bicycle transportation throughout the city. The ride will start at 5:30 pm at the Bee Branch Creek Greenway Amphitheater, which is located at 533 Lincoln Avenue. The ride is scheduled to conclude at around 8pm. The ride will cover 5-miles, and travels Dubuque’s downtown bike routes with scheduled chances to rest, re-hydrate, and discuss the city policies that make biking more accessible and safer for citizens.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO