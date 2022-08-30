Read full article on original website
Related
You Can Get Paid $1,300 To Watch Stephen King Movies
To celebrate its third-ever Stephen King movie marathon this fall, Dish has created every horror spooky season expert’s dream job. The satellite TV network is offering one lucky winner $1,300 to watch 13 iconic King adaptations. According to USDish.com, “The ideal candidate has to be detail-oriented enough to track...
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
The Moment Barbarian’s Director Realized There’s An Unintentional Stephen King Joke In His Movie
Barbarian director Zach Cregger talks with CinemaBlend about casting IT's Pennywise in his horror movie.
Stephen King's New Netflix Movie Finally Has A Release Date
This summer, Stephen King fans were delivered some really rough news. While writer/director Gary Dauberman’s Salem’s Lot (based on King’s book of the same name) had been scheduled to be released in time for this year’s Halloween season, the film was first pushed to April 2023 and then taken off the 2023 movie release schedule entirely. We’re still waiting to see what Warner Bros. decides to do with the movie – but for right now Constant Readers can get excited because Netflix has announced the release date for what now will be the next Stephen King adaptation: John Lee Hancock’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Collider
The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story
Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Collider
From 'The Shining' to 'The Mist': 7 Stephen King Novels That Were Made Into Spine-Chilling Movies
When Stephen Edwin King published Carrie in 1974, little did he (or his publishers) know that the new writer on the block would end up becoming one of the best-selling authors of our time. More than five decades later, he remains a prolific novelist and a modern literary legend, with 64 novels, 200 short stories, five non-fiction books, numerous scripts, and other works to his credit. Often called the King of Horror, Stephen King has become synonymous with horror, dark fantasy, supernatural, gothic, and post-apocalyptic fiction.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - September 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: New Look at Michael Myers Released
There are a number of iconic elements about the Halloween franchise, one of which is the eerie mask of Michael Myers, with a new photo from Halloween Ends offering a new look at the unsettling disguise. Over more than 40 years, Myers' mask has earned various tweaks to its design, and while that mask has often appeared a stark white, the current narrative embraces all of the damages and deterioration it has undergone since 1978. With four years having passed in the narrative since its last appearance in Halloween Kills, the mask appears more decayed than when we last saw it. Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Slate
Fight Choreographers Explain the Artistry Behind Movie Martial Arts
This week, host Isaac Butler talks to Andy Le, Brian Le, and Daniel Mah, fight choreographers for the action comedy film Everything Everywhere All at Once. In the interview, Andy, Brian, and Daniel discuss the origins of their group Martial Club and explain how they learned to recreate fight sequences by watching lots and lots of martial arts movies. Then they talk about their work on Everything Everywhere All at Once and share what they’ve learned about working with big-time action stars like Michelle Yeoh.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Sandman's Neil Gaiman Reveals Big Way Michael Jackson Wanted To Join Previous Adaptation Attempt
Michael Jackson wanted to be involved with The Sandman, Neil Gaiman explains how.
Slate
The Sandman
This week’s Spoiler Specials takes on The Sandman. Senior editor, Sam Adams, and Slate’s book critic, Laura Miller spoil the comic book series by Neil Gaiman. Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore. Email us at spoilers@slate.com. Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.
Slate
Screen Time Sanity
Danny Lavery welcomes Austin Channing Brown, a media producer and author of the New York Times bestseller I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness. Lavery and Channing Brown read a letter from someone whose decision to not look at news is also causing a conflict with his wife.
The most exciting upcoming horror movies of 2022 and beyond
The return of some heavy hitters mean serious scares lie ahead in these new horror movies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
New 'Halloween' 4K Collection Extras Announced by Scream Factory
It’s the beginning of September, which means horror fans have already started counting down the days till Halloween. There are so many exciting horror physical releases coming in the next two months like Evil Dead, Army of Darkness, and The Fog. Those films are all coming to 4K for the first time thanks to Shout Factory/Scream Factory. However, another amazing release coming out in early October is their Halloween 4K Collection (1995-2002). This includes Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, and Halloween: Resurrection. Now Scream Factory has announced the extras for the release and if you're a Resurrection fan you’re going to be really happy.
The Best Horror Movies On Peacock Right Now
If you are as big a fan of scary slashers and creepy classics as I am, you are always on the lookout for all the new horror movies (or older ones) that each of your favorite streaming services have to offer. While every platform boasts a healthy selection of titles that are sure to feed your bloodlust, a very impressive amount of the best movies on Peacock fall under that particular category – the fact that most of the films come at no cost, notwithstanding. If you find yourself in the mood for a good scare, look no further than our picks for some of the best horror movies in Peacock’s “Fright Night” section.
wegotthiscovered.com
Go batty for these 10 best vampire films
From sparkly heartthrobs to gruesome monsters, vampires have taken the cinema by storm in the past century. And while vampires may be a bit overdone on the big screen, there’s still plenty to love about the undead bloodsuckers. Indeed, what’s great about the vampire trope is that it can fall into any genre, including horror, action, comedy, and romance, meaning there’s a little something for everyone. Considering the abundance of vampire movies, there are many to choose from, whether you’re looking for a steamy romance, a psychological drama, or a good old-fashioned blood fest. So sink your teeth into these 10 best vampire movies.
Slate
What Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Show Nails About Tolkien’s Books
After J.R.R. Tolkien had a success with his first novel, The Hobbit, his publisher requested a followup. Tolkien sent an early draft of the collection of myths and stories that would eventually be published in 1977, after his death, as The Silmarillion. His publisher rejected this manuscript, understandably, as too obscure and confusing to the common reader. Tolkien’s next effort, The Lord of the Rings, became arguably the most popular novel of all time as well as the basis for three blockbuster movies. Yet The Silmarillion has never found an enthusiastic readership beyond the most committed Tolkien buffs (granted, there are a lot of them). Whatever storytelling muse possessed Tolkien during the writing of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, it mostly deserted him when he was creating the backdrop to those stories, the dense imaginary world that gave the novels their richness and mystery but that always seemed a bit dry and archaic when detailed on the page.
Comments / 0