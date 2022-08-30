After being accused of racial discrimination, three Long Island brokerages are to pay $115,000 in a settlement with New York State. According to an announcement from the New York State Attorney General’s office released on Tuesday, Keller Williams Greater Nassau, Keller Williams Realty Elite, and Laffey Real Estate will pay the penalty as part of a settlement. The three brokerages were implicated for racial discrimination in a Newsday investigation in 2019. The New York Office of the Attorney General opened an investigation into these brokerages and several others after the Newsday exposé.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO