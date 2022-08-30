Read full article on original website
Portage man arrested for child exploitation
A man from Portage has been arrested for child exploitation. Indiana State Police say detectives began looking into 35-year-old Timothy James Carpenter after the “peer to peer” file sharing software he was using alerted the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that some kind of child sexual material was being detected, although State Police did not go into detail on any specifics.
Suspect leads Illinois State Police on pursuit after shooting person on I-94
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - One person was injured, and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting on Interstate 94 in Cook County Friday night. At about 10:18 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to an expressway shooting on I-94 near 26th Street. One person was injured and taken to...
Indiana man accused of murdering uncle, stabbing father
MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. — A 42-year-old man from Michiana Shores is accused of murdering his uncle and stabbing his own father. Kyle K. Earley was officially charged by the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Friday with one count of murder and another count of attempted murder. According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s […]
Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
Shots fired during catalytic converter theft in Park Ridge, police say
Park Ridge catalytic converter theft, shots fired
Suspect who led police on chase through Chicago golf course had arrest warrant for assault charge
CHICAGO (CBS) – The suspect who escaped Elmhurst police and led police on a chase through the Columbus Park Golf Course on Chicago's West Side on Thursday had an active warrant for his arrest.Devin M. Revels, 27, was arrested in May for aggravated assault and released on an I-bond, but he didn't show up to court and a warrant has been out ever since.Elmhurst police said Revels was wanted for several catalytic converter thefts when he was arrested on Thursday. While in handcuffs, he kicked out the back window of a squad car while on the Eisenhower Expressway near Austin, and ran into the heavily wooded Columbus Park Golf Course.Police are looking for Revels, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has a face tattoo and was last seen wearing a tan shirt.Given that Revels was handcuffed and unarmed when he escaped, the public is not believed to be in danger, police said. Anyone who knows where Revels might be is asked to call 911 immediately.
Woodridge man accused of rear-ending vehicle while under the influence, resulting in the death of teen girl
CHICAGO - A Woodridge man is accused of rear-ending another vehicle on Interstate 290 while under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of a 14-year-old girl. Omar Abdul Raoof, 27, was charged with one count of aggravated driving under the influence involving death. At about 2:13 a.m. on...
OWI Alleged in Crash and Fire at House
(La Porte, IN) - A house was heavily damaged in La Porte last night by a motor vehicle and fire. There were no major injuries, but a police officer is credited with saving the life of the alleged intoxicated driver. Evin Eakins, 25, of Valparaiso, is charged with operating while...
More than 30 rounds were fired in Old Town overnight, killing a man who was awaiting sentencing on federal gun charges
A man who was awaiting sentencing on federal gun charges was killed in a hail of automatic gunfire in Old Town overnight. Chicago police said they found more than 30 shell casings at the scene. Officers in the area reported the sound of automatic gunfire just after midnight and soon...
Police: Portage man used stolen truck to break into business
PORTAGE, Ind. — A Portage man was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen truck that he had used as a tool to break into a business. Police were sent to the Car-X Tire and Auto on U.S. Highway 6 around 10:15 p.m. after a concerned passerby thought a […]
2 dozen arrested in Chicago as part of multiple months-long drug, gang investigations, police say
Police say they recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, as well as cash. They also seized a number of guns and vehicles, officials said.
Chicago Police Impound 7 Cars, Identify 44 More to be Seized After Illegal Street Racing Last Weekend
Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, Chicago police announced that they impounded at least seven vehicles accused of participating in illegal street racing last week, and said that nearly four dozen more have been targeted for impound. According to a social media post, authorities said that the vehicles were impounded...
Indiana deputy charged with stalking ex-girlfriend
Indiana State Police say they were contacted in early July by the Lake County Sheriff regarding alleged criminal activity by a deputy. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
Porter County Council questions coroner over rising autopsy costs
Porter County is seeing a big increase in what it's spending on autopsies. Coroner Cyndi Dykes says the number of autopsies increased by 10 percent in the first six months of the year, followed by 23 autopsies in July and August. "The autopsies are increasing. I do not have any...
Girl, 15, reported missing from Marshall County
A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing from Marshall County. Kianna Piner was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Piner is described as 5’7″, 125 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black framed glasses, a black hoodie with...
Manhunt near West Side golf course after theft suspect kicks out police window on I-290
CHICAGO — A manhunt is underway after a theft suspect kicked out the window of a police vehicle on I-290 Thursday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m., authorities arrested two catalytic converter theft suspects near Cicero and Erie. Police said the theft occurred in DuPage County and on I-290, just before Austin Boulevard, Devin Revels, 27, […]
Police: Woman stabs man to death in South Shore
CHICAGO — A man was stabbed multiple times by a woman who he had an altercation with Saturday morning in South Shore. According to the police, the altercation took place near the 2100 block of East 69th Street at 7:20 a.m. Saturday when the known woman stabbed the 38-yer-old man and he sustained multiple stab […]
Indiana deputies pull driver to safety after SUV crashes through house, catches fire
LA PORTE, Ind. — Two La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies are being lauded for their heroic actions after a driver crashed into a residence and a fire erupted beneath the hood, quickly filling the home with smoke. “We are beyond ecstatic by the heroic actions of Deputies Wells and Roby,” said La Porte County Sheriff […]
Man arrested for rape and furnishing alcohol to IU student who died
BLOOMINGTON — Authorities in Monroe County arrested Eric Montgomery on charges of rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor after investigating the death of 20-year-old Indiana University student Avery McMillan earlier this month. On August 17, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to an...
Semi truck stolen in Jasper County recovered on I-65
JASPER CO. – Wednesday morning, officers from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post were dispatched to a theft of a tractor-trailer from the Love’s Truck Stop located on State Road10 east of I-65. Officers spoke with the victim who...
