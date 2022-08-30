ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IN

Comments / 1

Related
95.3 MNC

Portage man arrested for child exploitation

A man from Portage has been arrested for child exploitation. Indiana State Police say detectives began looking into 35-year-old Timothy James Carpenter after the “peer to peer” file sharing software he was using alerted the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that some kind of child sexual material was being detected, although State Police did not go into detail on any specifics.
PORTAGE, IN
FOX59

Indiana man accused of murdering uncle, stabbing father

MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. — A 42-year-old man from Michiana Shores is accused of murdering his uncle and stabbing his own father. Kyle K. Earley was officially charged by the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Friday with one count of murder and another count of attempted murder. According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s […]
MICHIANA SHORES, IN
WNDU

Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, IN
Lake County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Suspect who led police on chase through Chicago golf course had arrest warrant for assault charge

CHICAGO (CBS) – The suspect who escaped Elmhurst police and led police on a chase through the Columbus Park Golf Course on Chicago's West Side on Thursday had an active warrant for his arrest.Devin M. Revels, 27, was arrested in May for aggravated assault and released on an I-bond, but he didn't show up to court and a warrant has been out ever since.Elmhurst police said Revels was wanted for several catalytic converter thefts when he was arrested on Thursday. While in handcuffs, he kicked out the back window of a squad car while on the Eisenhower Expressway near Austin, and ran into the heavily wooded Columbus Park Golf Course.Police are looking for Revels, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has a face tattoo and was last seen wearing a tan shirt.Given that Revels was handcuffed and unarmed when he escaped, the public is not believed to be in danger, police said.  Anyone who knows where Revels might be is asked to call 911 immediately.
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI Alleged in Crash and Fire at House

(La Porte, IN) - A house was heavily damaged in La Porte last night by a motor vehicle and fire. There were no major injuries, but a police officer is credited with saving the life of the alleged intoxicated driver. Evin Eakins, 25, of Valparaiso, is charged with operating while...
LA PORTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#By The Lake#The Indiana State Police#The Lowell Post#Spillman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
95.3 MNC

Girl, 15, reported missing from Marshall County

A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing from Marshall County. Kianna Piner was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Piner is described as 5’7″, 125 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black framed glasses, a black hoodie with...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WGN News

Police: Woman stabs man to death in South Shore

CHICAGO —  A man was stabbed multiple times by a woman who he had an altercation with Saturday morning in South Shore. According to the police, the altercation took place near the 2100 block of East 69th Street at 7:20 a.m. Saturday when the known woman stabbed the 38-yer-old man and he sustained multiple stab […]
CHICAGO, IL
wbiw.com

Man arrested for rape and furnishing alcohol to IU student who died

BLOOMINGTON — Authorities in Monroe County arrested Eric Montgomery on charges of rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor after investigating the death of 20-year-old Indiana University student Avery McMillan earlier this month. On August 17, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to an...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Semi truck stolen in Jasper County recovered on I-65

JASPER CO. – Wednesday morning, officers from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post were dispatched to a theft of a tractor-trailer from the Love’s Truck Stop located on State Road10 east of I-65. Officers spoke with the victim who...
JASPER COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy